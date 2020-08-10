75 years after Japan, it is the time to embrace the age of atomic warfare

WASHINGTON: August 6, 1945 mark’s the beginning of the age of atomic warfare. It was on that day 75 years ago that alone B-29 named the Enola Gay dropped one single bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Three days later a second atomic bomb fell on Nagasaki.

Ever since there has been a communist-inspired controversy on whether or not those bombs needed to be dropped in the first place. Ask any World War II veteran and they will tell you that it was necessary. Ask their wives, sweethearts, mothers, or sisters and they will agree. It was estimated that between 500,000 and one million Americans would become casualties trying to invade the Japanese mainland.

Those bombs saved every one of those soldiers from death and maiming.

The first amphibious assault was scheduled for November on the southernmost island of Kyushu.

That landing alone was thought that there would be more than 150,000 casualties, up to 25,000 dead, and six months to secure. This was based on the fighting for Okinawa, 350 miles south. Okinawa is only one third the size of Kyushu and with a garrison three times smaller.





That battle of Okinawa cost 12,000 Americans killed, and 36,000 wounded. The naval battle alone killed almost 5,000 sailors and cost 34 ships. The consensus of opinion among military leaders at that time was that the numbers could be tripled when attacking the mainland islands.

And Kyushu was only the first of five islands that needed to be taken.

The defense of Okinawa, the prelude to invading Japan, was not to defeat the American invaders. It was rather to cause as many casualties as possible. Japan knew by then that they couldn’t defeat America, but thought if they caused as much carnage as possible that we would offer peace terms that they could accept while saving face.

This was the knowledge that was given to the new President, Harry Truman when he had to give the orders to drop the first atomic bombs in history. A weapon that was so secret that Truman, when he was vice-president, didn’t know existed. (Harry Truman and The Bomb)

Our entire arsenal of atomic bombs consisted of three. There were two different types, one plutonium-based, the other uranium. A third, also uranium, was used to test the bomb. It was fired off in the Nevada desert south of Los Vegas. It was our only experience with atomic bombs. And while the fury unleashed can be explained until your blue in the face, Truman couldn’t imagine its destructive force. No one could.

Taking all the information available to him at the time, Truman ordered its use. Only a week after the second bomb exploded, Japan sued for peace. It seems like a clear cut case for using them. Those bombs saved not only American lives, but also Japanese lives.

The two bombs combined didn’t even come close to death and carnage wroth upon Japanese citizens by the firebombing campaign of the 20th Air Force but did so with such ease that even the hardcore militarist of the Japanese Imperial Army finally accepted the total surrender.

The only concession made by Truman to unconditional surrender, that his predecessor, Franklin Roosevelt, had insisted upon, was that the emperor, Hirohito, would be allowed to remain emperor but in name only. Not only remain but not be tried for war crimes.

It was a small price to pay in exchange for up to a million American casualties.

Within months of the victory, the NAACP made demands for America’s total nuclear disarmament. We were the only nation at the time who possessed the atomic bomb.





They condemned our use of the bomb on Japan. While blacks started the dialog, American Marxists quickly followed. (Early opposition to the atomic bomb came from Black America)

Seventy-years after the end of World War II

Over the 75 years since the only atomic bombs used in history ended World War II, revisionist history has emerged into a cottage industry. Marxist quickly tried to push forward a case that Japan really surrendered because the Soviet Union declared war on them only days before the bombs were used, to a more recent postulation that Japan was secretly trying to surrender before the bombs were dropped.

All of which was nonsense. A war-weary America would have accepted any reasonable surrender. But one was never offered.

Just as silly as the notion that the Japanese were so terrified of the Russians that they meekly surrendered after only one battle in Manchuria.

In fact, every hypothesis of not needing to use nuclear bombs is born out of the desire to humiliate America before the world. It is a Marxist campaign that has been in place, by American communists, ever since the end of World War II. It has reached its apex with Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and the cancel culture destroying statues honoring American history.

As we remember that this month marks 75 years since we dropped two atomic bombs to end a war that we did not want, remember it with pride. Pride that we used them justifiably, against a tenacious enemy whose behavior brought the carnage upon themselves.

Pride that we understood the consequences of its development and usage, and pride that instead of bullying the world into succumbing to our will that we used our nuclear arsenal to secure the longest period of peace between major powers that the world has ever known.

America the Great

When we say that America is the greatest nation that the world has ever known, our judicious use of the atomic bomb is only one more piece of proof of that fact. We must keep America great, for the safety of the world. Can anyone imagine those who defend Antifa having control of nuclear weapons?

They are bullies with frozen water bottles. What happens when they have an atomic arsenal in their hands?

In fact, Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell suggested that the U.S. government could use nuclear weapons on its own citizens if they fight back against firearm confiscation. (Swalwell Warns Gun Owners: Government Could Nuke Them If They Don’t Comply With Potential Gun Ban). Democrats aren’t kidding around when it comes to bullying.

Remember with pride our history as a nation, not perfect, but never malevolent. Through our missteps, we became the greatest nation on earth.

On November 3, let’s all remember to vote to Keep America Great!

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.