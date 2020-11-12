72 million Trump voters could end up paying Biden’s debts

The death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police offers sparked a summer of violence that has burned down cities, decimated neighborhoods, destroyed businesses, and killed far too many. Among those dead are innocent children, police, and Americans who ended up in the path of the violent group.

They keep demanding payment and Joe Biden will be on the hook for that alleged debt. A Joe Biden presidency could be a money pit it for America.

In June of this year, House Rep. Ayanna Pressley declared that the Black Lives Movement is a mandate and the time has come for people to “pay us what you owe us.”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley: “Black Lives Matter is a mandate from the people. It’s time — pay us what you owe us. Our Black skin is not a crime. It is the beautiful robe of nation-builders.” pic.twitter.com/48avufRaif

The president of Greater New York Black Lives Matter Hawk Newsome saying that if the United States doesn’t give the movement what it is asking for, “We will burn down this system and replace it.”

“If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it. All right? And I could be speaking figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation,” Hawk Newsome said during an interview Wednesday evening on “The Story” with Martha MacCallum.

“Let’s be very real,” he told the Fox News host. “Let’s observe the history of the 1960s, when black people were rioting. We had the highest growth in wealth, in property ownership. Think about the last few weeks since we started protesting. There have been eight cops fired across the country.”

Now Biden is being handed the bill.

Black Michiganders say that Biden owes African Americans bigly. That he holds a debt of gratitude and they expect to be paid.

“Joe Biden could have not won the presidency without the Black vote in Michigan,” said Keith Williams, Michigan Democratic Party Black Caucus chair. “Black folks matter.”

The Rev. Charles Williams II, National Action Network Michigan chair, echo’s the debt saying “Democrats owe us. Democrats owe Black America.”

Black Lives Matter founder Patrice Cullors has said that Black America is responsible should Biden/Harris be elected and she is demanding a seat at the political table.

“Without the resounding support of Black people, we would be saddled with a very different electoral outcome. In short, Black people won this election,” the BLM leader said. “We want something for our vote. We want to be heard and our agenda to be prioritized.”

So what does Black Lives Matter want?

In a letter to Biden/Harris Cullors writes:

“We are relieved that the Trump era in government is coming to a close. As we celebrate his electoral demise, we also know that his political exit does not ensure an end to the intolerable conditions faced by Black people in America,” Black Lives Matter said in a statement. “A well-thought-out, community-driven, fully resourced agenda that addresses the particular challenges faced by Black people must be a top priority. We are requesting a meeting with you both to discuss the expectations that we have for your administration and the commitments that must be made to Black people. Without the resounding support of Black people, we would be saddled with a very different electoral outcome.”

From the Black Lives Matter website:

“We worked long and hard to ensure we did all we could to vote Donald Trump out of the White House — we succeeded. And in doing so, we even elected a Black woman — the first Black woman — to the vice presidency,” BLM added. “But the truth is, getting Trump out of office was not the end-all, be-all. The work is just beginning. We start by both holding the new president-elect and vice president-elect accountable to their campaign commitments of addressing systemic racism and by emphasizing our willingness to work with them.”

“Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Inc. is a global organization in the US, UK, and Canada, whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes. By combating and countering acts of violence, creating space for Black imagination and innovation, and centering Black joy, we are winning immediate improvements in our lives.”

The cost of Democrat’s BLM surrogates

Black Lives Matter claim more then 40 chapters in their global network. This summer the anger, rioting, and looting over the death of George Floyd sparking destruction across the nation were just the latest, not the first action by the group. They invoked the names of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, crying for the police to be defunded.

Where they have been successful in Minneapolis, the city is now considering in bringing in supplemental police offers to assist the decimated police department. In addition, police are anticipating around $12 million in cuts.

The cost of brining in assistance will cost, it is estimated, close to half-a-million dollars. Money that could have found use in many more ways. However with the increases in violent crime up 20% and the thinning of the police force through retirement and resignations, the city has little choice

Americans are on the hook to pay for the billions of dollars of damage caused in 140 U.S. cities including Minneapolis, Portland, Chicago, and New York, which will result in insurance claims between one and two billion. The insurance industry as a whole reporting that the violence over the summer will be higher than any other violent demonstration., including the previous record in 1992 following the Rodney King beating in 1992. Insurance loss number does not include the losses of small businesses and individuals who lost their lives work that was not insured, or underinsured, for violence.

Black Lives Matter is just one of Biden’s debtors

The Squad, the aforementioned Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Ilhan Omar and anti-semite Rashida Tlaib, along with Socialist Bernie Sanders and gadfly Elizabeth Warren, are also sending. a bill to Biden. From Progressives’ Wish List for Biden Starts With Warren and Sanders:

Two prominent progressive groups, the Sunrise Movement and Justice Democrats, on Wednesday urged President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. to name left-leaning allies including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to top government posts, firing an opening salvo in the left’s campaign to exert influence over Mr. Biden’s agenda.

Underscoring one of their most significant priorities, the groups also called on Mr. Biden to create a new office dedicated to climate change that reports directly to the president.

Unfortunately for the demanders, Warren and Sanders will most likely not find themselves sitting at a cabinet table as they both hail from states with Republican governors. Leaving two senate seats unfilled.

Biden is being warned to not forget the liberal activist groups progressive policies including the economy destroying Green New Deal, ending fossil fuels, $15 nationwide minimum wages, universal health care and, more recently, the development of lists of Trump supporters who they feel should be eliminated by denying them jobs via the cancel culture of the Democrats.

Mr. Biden will also need to address the demands of the LGBTQ community, including the Human Rights Campaign Blueprint for Positive Change 2020.

Don’t forget about what the Biden Crime Family owes to Russia, fChina, Ukraine, et al.

While we may never know just how compromised Biden, or his son Hunter, is, there is little doubt that they are compromised. The younger Biden is under FBI investigation for money laundering for Russia and unknown involvement in Communist China. There is also Biden’s complicity in the fake Russia Dossier and illegal prosecution of General Michael Flynn. Senator Ron Wyden and Chuck Schumer have been demanding that, pre-election, any investigations be halted.

Biden, of course, wants to see all investigations shut down. They contradict his false denials of being involved in the persecution of Gen. Flynn. And having no knowledge of the illegality of the Russia investigation and subsequent surveillance of the Trump campaign.

In addition to Biden’s aforementioned debts, he will also have to answer to the Trump Accountability Project, the most anti-unity group ever. Their whole goal is to financially, if not physically, hold any person in the Trump administration or who supports President Trump, responsible for his presidency. Their plan to cancel their employment opportunities. To start.

Joe Biden, if victorious, comes with plenty of baggage from his 47 years in Congress, where he failed to fix those things he now promises to magically make happen. He also comes with heavy debt, from persons foreign and domestic. And that should really scare you.

