2020 Republican National Convention: America is a land of promise

LOS ANGELES, August 24, 2020 — The 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) launched with the message America is a Land of Promise. It was in strong contrast to last week’s Democrat basket case damning America. It began laying out President Trump’s successful policies and agenda for the next four years. The moon landing was real. So is China causing the COVID-19 virus. Leftists rioting in the streets and setting everything on fire. Israel as a peaceful nation, and Iran as a belligerent nation.

During last week’s Democrat National Convention, the message was of an America that is nothing short of racist. That America’s loss of law and order, the riots and looters, are America’s fault. Former Vice President Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris offered a Democrat Convention that completely ignored the issues, focusing instead on the hate.

Their focus is on Russian conspiracies, Post Office conspiracies, and climate change nonsense that voters have never cared about. “We the people” was subtly transformed into “We the government.”

Liberal celebrities offered vapid shallow pablum worthy of vapid shallow Hollywood celebrities during the DNC. While the Republican National Convention, the President’s nomination from Charlotte this morning. And from Washington, DC tonight, highlights were about policies, full of real substance.





;

Speaking from the historic Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC

Democrats held a virtual convention. There was very little about it that had physical, or literal, substance. It was noise of anger, outrage and hate. It was a bit like reliving the Obama – Biden presidency. To counter the dark, depressing Democrats, the opening night of the Republican National Convention was “A land of promise.”

In stark contrast, Republicans chose a historic Washington, D.C. landmark (open to the public for use) for its background. Speakers showing up to speak live before neo-classical columns and American flags.

The opening prayer and pledge of allegiance mentioned the words “under God,” which Democrats deliberately eliminated at their convention.

Speakers from across the Republican, and Democrat, spectrum

Turning Point USA leader Charlie Kirk decried the “bitter deceitful vengeful activists who have never built anything in their lives.” He labeled Trump “the defender of Western civilization.” Rebecca Friedrichs spoke on behalf of teachers who have been betrayed by their unions. When teachers sued the unions, the Obama-Biden administration sided with the unions. Harris argued the Obama-Biden position before the Supreme Court.

Small business owner Tanya Weinreis of Montana explained how President Trump’s Paycheck Protection Program saved her business.

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz came out firing.

“I’m speaking to you from an auditorium emptier than Joe Biden’s daily special.

“Trump is the first president since Reagan not to start a new war.”

The Democrat plan for governing is to “Empty the prisons, lock you in your home, and let MS-13 move in next door.“

Lambasting Harris and the rest of the California Democrats who cannot keep the lights on, “A state that cannot give power to its own people should not send its senator to be Vice President.”

“You cannot cancel a culture that loves its heroes.”

Congressional candidate Kim Klacik of Maryland is a black woman determined to turn Baltimore around. She condemned Democrat failures in the cities and Biden declaring that unless you vote for him, “You ain’t black.”

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel proudly explained that she was a real housewife, unlike DNC moderator and Hollywood celebrity Eva Longoria, who only played one on television. McDaniel immediately brought the substance, explaining that “this election is about policy.”

All Democrats can say is that “Joe Biden is a nice guy.” “Raising taxes on 82% of Americans is not nice.” “Eliminating 10 million oil and gas jobs is not nice.” “Nice guys like Joe care more about China and Iran than the United States of America.”





Promises made – Promises Kept

A video montage showed promises that the Trump administration has kept, from rebuilding the depleted military to appointing constitutionalist judges.

A registered nurse named Amy Ford from West Virginia was one person the President met with. She worked as a COVID nurse in New York and San Antonio, Texas. She explained how Trump took a non-existent telehealth system and built it into something special. Thus allowing people unable to travel to a doctor’s office, the ability to consult with a doctor.

“Donald Trump’s actions before the COVID crisis saved thousands of lives.”

While she spoke, plenty of coastal liberals were mocking her accent on Twitter, their utter contempt for Middle America on full display.

Another montage showed how every Democrat politician from New York to California ignored COVID-19 when it mattered. They were busy trying to overthrow the government, which they neglected to mention during their own post-impeachment convention. The same montage showed those same Democrat politicians praising Trump’s response.

Dr. G.E. Ghali is a Louisiana surgeon and COVID survivor. Trump cut through the bureaucracy and allowed the private sector to immediately get to work on defeating COVID. “Operation warp speed” allowed Remdesivir to streamline a three to five-year process down to two months. Convalescent Plasma is rapidly being deployed. A quickly approved tool called the Abbott Rapid Test diagnosed Dr. Ghali’s COVID and allowed him to quickly get Remdesivir and Convalescent Plasma.

Trump held a meeting with people in various industries. A trucker, a sheriff, a postal worker, and several others told their stories. Unlike Biden, Trump held his meeting in person.

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan referenced the “crime, violence and mob rule” in Democrat-run cities.

“Democrats won’t let you go to church, but they’ll let you go protest. Democrats won’t let you go to school, but they’ll let you go riot.”

Jordan talked about the Trump policies, but also of the President calling him to offer condolences on the death of his young nephew. And how Trump spoke to his grieving family. This was just the first of many memorable moments that served to show that in reality, the “good guy” in this election is Donald Trump. Not the former Veep.

Retired football star Herschel Walker has known Donald Trump for 37 years an RNC surprise.

Herschel Walker is an American football icon. We saw racism up close and personal growing up Black in the Deep South. Walker saying “I know racism. President Trump is not a racist.” As for those who criticize Trump’s style, the star running back said, ”People on the opposing team didn’t like it when I ran over them either. That’s how you get the job done.”

Natalie Harp, the victim of a near-deadly medical error and cancer survivor.

She was told she “was a burden to my country.” When chemotherapies failed, she was left for dead. Trump allowed experimental treatments under his “right to try” order, which saved her life. Trump is a patient advocate, from the VA to taking on the big pharmaceutical companies. “Under Joe Biden’s America, China would control our drug production.” “With socialized medicine, you don’t beat the odds. You become the odds.”

Vernon Jones is a Georgia State Representative, a black man, and a lifelong Democrat. For now.

Vernon Jones grew up in the tobacco fields of North Carolina in a house his parents built with their own two hands. A house that lacked indoor plumbing. Jones knows what it is like to be black in the South, and Biden does not.

Jones told Biden that black people are not monolithic. “We are free people with free minds.”

“When President Trump sought to earn the black vote, Democrat leaders went crazy.” Jone says

He referenced Nancy Pelosi dressing up in African garb and pandering after the George Floyd shooting. Trump guaranteed funding to Historically Black Colleges and Universities for the next decade, an unprecedented action that most Americans do not know about. They do not know that the HBCU colleges could not plan year to year, because hat in hand they had to beg for the money every year. President Trump changed that for the next ten years. (Trump signs executive order on HBCUs, says schools will be a priority in his White House)

President Trump “built the most inclusive economy in history.” Joe Biden jailed black people.

President Obama did nothing about it. Trump freed thousands of people unjustly imprisoned through Prison Reform policy. (Trump embraces prison reforms: ‘We can help break this vicious cycle’)

Jones said what Democrats could not say in four days of their convention: “Police officers are our fellow citizens.”

“Our police need more funding, not less.”

That added funding would lead to better training, which is real police reform. “The Democratic Party has become infected” with the virus of bigotry and intolerance.

Andrew Pollack lost his daughter Meadow to the Parkland Florida school shooting.

Mr. Pollack says Trump is “a good man, a great listener, who cuts through the B.S.”

“The media turned my daughter’s murder into a coordinated attack on President Trump, Republicans, and the Second Amendment.”

“Gun control laws didn’t fail my daughter. People did.”

The school deliberately ignored the red flags. Democrats who used restorative justice rather than the old approach to discipline and safety, “which was called discipline and safety.” Trump repealed the Obama-Biden restorative justice policies, which Biden seeks to return. Biden claimed that he was Vice Presiden when Meadow was murdered, but he was not.

Andrew Pollack told the world “Mr. Biden may not know when my daughter was murdered, but I do.”

Mark and Patricia McCloskey spoke from their home in St. Louis.

Defunding police, cashless bail, and encouraging anarchy are the goals of the Democrats. Citizens come last. The McCloskeys were charged with felonies for defending themselves, but not one protester who violently marched toward their home was charged. “They want to abolish the suburbs altogether by ending single-family home zoning.”

Trump repealed that Obama-Biden rule, but Biden seeks to bring it back. (Joe Biden out to wage war on America’s suburbs)

Former Fox News personality and prosecutor Kimberly Guilfoyle delivered a stemwinder.

Guilfoyle battered the “cosmopolitan elites” of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer who “blame America first.”

“If you want to see the Socialist Biden-Harris plan for America, just look at California.”

“They want to control what you see and think” and “control how you live.” She spoke in a loud tone meant for a rally with thousands of people. While the room was empty for COVID reasons, she kept thundering on. She reminded the world that Trump took out Soleimani and al-Baghdadi, and brought peace to Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise returned the calm tone to the RNC.

Scalise was shot by a leftist protester intent on killing as many Republicans as possible. Scalise eventually was able to walk again. The police saved his life after he was shot, so threats to defund them is personal to him.

“I wouldn’t be here without the bravery and heroism of the people who saved my life.”

Shifting to jobs, Scalise noted that Obama and Biden shipped Americans to China. Trump brought jobs back to the United States. As for Biden, “We can’t afford another 47 years of hollow promises.”

Pennsylvania congressional candidate and combat veteran Sean Parnell explained that in a platoon, all men are brothers. Parnell was wounded three times by the Taliban in Afghanistan. In that foxhole, “We all bleed red.”

“Joe Biden spit venom at an autoworker” when the man questioned Biden’s commitment to the Second Amendment. Democrats want total control and subjugation of the citizens. “In our tent, you are free!”

President Trump has brought 50 hostages in foreign countries home

In a powerful moment, President Trump met with American hostages of foreign nations who Trump successfully was able to set free. Far from waging war, it was skillful diplomacy by the Trump administration that brought these hostages home.

Over 50 hostages from 22 countries have been brought home under the Trump administration. Some of the hostages told their moving stories of captivity in Turkey, Yemen, Iran, and Venezuela.

Florida businessman Maximo Alvarez spoke at the RNC of escaping Fidel Castro’s Cuba.

Mr. Alvarez’s emotional message is for young college students who think socialism is cool. In Cuba, people suffered, starved, and died because “They swallowed the Communist poison pill.”

Many Cubans attached themselves to pieces of driftwood just to swim to America.

“Spread the wealth, free education, free healthcare, defund the police, trust the socialist state more than your family. They don’t sound radical to my ears. They sound familiar.”

Castro refused to admit he was a Communist. “He said he was a Roman Catholic to hide the truth.”

Mr. Alvarez fought back tears saying,

“I may be a Cuba born, but I am 100% American.”

“If I gave away 100% of what I have today, it will not be 1% of what I was given.”

“I choose President Trump because I choose America. I choose freedom.”

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley paid tribute to her late predecessor during the Reagan administration, Jeanne Kirkpatrick.

“Democrats blame America first. Trump puts America first.”

Ms. Haley cited the Obama-Biden administration’s coddling of Iran and North Korea and the bullying of Israel. She noted Trump did the exact opposite. “Joe Biden is good for Iran and ISIS. He’s great for China.”

Obama and Biden sued Haley when she was South Carolina Governor. She “fought back, and they gave up.”

The daughter of immigrants of India, Haley says she grew up “a brown girl in a black and white world.” She said unequivocally that “America is not a racist country,” as she became the first female minority Governor of South Carolina.

She noted that all black lives matter, including black police officers killed and black business owners who had their buildings torched. Black children killed in the streets. She was in charge during the horrible AME Church shooting in Charleston.



She healed her state and prevented seeing South Carolinians tear each other apart based on race.

The president’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. gave the very best RNC Convention speech in 2016.

Topping himself would be difficult, but he came out swinging in a scorching indictment of Biden and Democrats. His father supported the travel ban in the wake of COVID. Biden called it racist. “Biden put political correctness above the safety and security of the American people.”

Mr. Trump talking about:

Democrats have tried to sneak tax cuts for rich people in blue states into the COVID bill.

Democrats opposed Trump’s payroll tax cut.

Trump Jr. roasted “Beijing Biden.”

“Joe Biden is basically the Loch Ness Monster of the swamp.” For the last half a century, he has wandered around there.

If the left gets their way, the silent majority will now become the “silenced majority.”

The Republican Party is now the party of free speech.

This election is now a choice between “church, work, and school versus rioting, looting, and vandalism, or in the words of Biden and the Democrats, peaceful protesting.”

The president’s son condemned the police officers who killed George Floyd while also attacking those who seek to defund the police. “When we dial 911, we don’t want it going to voicemail.” Nothing can help people if they lack public safety.

The President says that “Education access is the civil rights issue not just of our time, but of all time.”

Trump Jr. is all about policy.

On issue after issue, he contrasted his father’s position with the failed approach of Biden and the left. “Unlike Joe Biden and the radical left Democrats, our party is open to everyone.” Trump Jr. was a star for the second straight Republican convention.

A pair of young Hispanic Millennials and daughters of an immigrant came next. Catalina and Madeline Lauf want to be the counter-balance to the destructive leftist ideology of the Squad. The rioting and the crime is “Joe Biden’s America.”

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is a black man, a devout Christian, and a proud Republican. T

This election is “not solely about Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Sen. Scott says. Democrats, he says called his police reform efforts “token,” the worst insult you can make toward a black man.:

A Chik-Fil-A operator taught him that having a job was good, but creating jobs for others was better.

This is how Scott learned about opportunity zones. Trump has worked very well with him on establishing them. Scott made a passionate appeal for school choice. “When a parent has a choice, their kid has a better chance.”

He explained that the Trump supply-side tax cuts increased tax revenues. How could a black man win Strom Thurmond’s Senate seat? Because hearts have changed. Southerners saw Scott for the content of his character, not the color of skin.

“I thank God almighty that we are not where we used to be.”

Don’t just look at what the candidates say. “Look back at what they’ve done.”

Scott reminded Americans of many racially insensitive Biden comments. He mentioned the Biden policies that hurt black people and the Trump policies that helped them. Biden’s Democrats are “trying to fundamentally transform what it means to be an American.” Socialist utopias only lead to “pain and misery, especially for those trying to rise.”

The most memorable line of the evening belongs to Scott, whose late grandfather picked cotton.

“Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime.”



Scott’s beautiful words brought a powerful conclusion to a strong first night of the convention.

The RNC delivered a message of the promise of America. What can be achieved by all Americans. The brown girl in a black and white world. The senator whose grandfather picked cotton in the deep south. Hostages not forgotten in foreign prisons. Nurses, truck drivers, survivors, and friends. They brought out the humanity of President Trump. The side we do not often see.

Unlike the Democrats, the Republicans finished their convention on time.