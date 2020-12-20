2020 is the year of a COVID inspired Constitutional crisis

SAN DIEGO: As 2021 looms on the horizon, many are wondering if they can get a refund on 2020. The year has been characterized not only by the COVID health crisis but now a constitutional crisis is unraveling our government. Governors and mayors across the country have virtually brought life as we’ve known it to a halt. (UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers). Masks, lockdowns, social distances, and a solitary Christmas without friends or grandma.

They have failed us by lying to us.

The lie: “We are just trying to keep you safe. Keeping you safe is our biggest priority. Our mandates and orders, while drastic, are necessary.”

“Drastic” is probably the nicest way to describe what happened.

Schools have been shut down. Churches have been shut down (recent court rulings notwithstanding.) Businesses have closed for good as a result of being shut down, partially opened up, and then slammed down again like a broken Jack-in-the-Box. Millions are out of work.





Even the fun distractions we once took for granted are gone. When was the last time you were able to go out and just casually meet a friend over a cup of coffee? When was the last time you went to the movies? When was the last time you had someone in your home as a guest without wondering if you might later find the police at your door?

To top it off, those who protest are accused of not wanting to keep people safe like our wise, benevolent politicians.

Such rebukes are misleading and intended only for the easily compliant. We are not expected to ask questions. But there are many questions, many fair and thoughtful questions. Can we not object to the shutdown of our country and understand the danger of COVID19 at the same time? Can we not take sensible precautions without throwing our constitution and its rights of free assembly, religion, expression, etc. out the window? Can we not accept the truth of a deadly virus and believe the government is exploiting this virus at the same time? Those are not mutually exclusive notions.

Historians will offer much reflection on the back and forth debates of 2020’s reaction to a new virus. They will note the many epidemiologists who disagreed with each other regarding lockdowns, masks, and six-foot social distancing as opposed to ideas about herd immunity and allowing nature to take its course without putting our country on hold or suspended animation.

In the meantime, one thing is not debatable, the lie about our safety.

Obviously, not every authority is lying. Some are sincere. But the bold-faced liars amongst them can be easily spotted.

There are three things to watch for. They are easy to spot. This is not rocket science. It’s just that people have to be willing to call it out and trust their own eyes, much like the innocent child in the story of The Emperor’s New Clothes.

And so, without further ado: Three reasons to STOP believing politicians who claim concern for our safety.

REASON ONE: They themselves do not obey their own rules.

I won’t spend too much time on this first one. It’s the most obvious of all with so many examples to chose from that I will only mention a few for brevity’s sake.

Governor Gavin Newsom and friends dined at the lush, expensive French Laundry, while the rest of California was not allowed to even sit inside a Denny’s. Speaker-of-the House Nancy Pelosi’s had a middle of the night haircut adventure and tried to blame it on the salon owner when she got caught. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, justifying a haircut of her own, explained that unlike so many of the rest of us, she’s “in the public eye.” Whew! Glad she explained!

Our trusted politicians make it easy to reject their claims of safety concern. They themselves do not – not believe them! If they did, they would be every bit as concerned for their own safety.





REASON TWO: They have not been keeping us safe in other arenas!

Their reactions to the George Floyd riots and ongoing anarchy since show ZERO regard for public safety.

While peaceful protests about the Floyd arrest were acceptable, the violent protests unleashed a chain of anarchy. The anemic response from our authorities spoke volumes. It is a public figure’s most sacred trust to keep people safe. Well how safe did they keep us while stores were being looted, windows were being busted and people were being beaten on the streets?

What was their response? Many authorities told the police to stand down and justified the riots by calling them “democracy in action” or “First Amendment freedom.”

“Let them blow off a little steam tonight,” so many of them said that first day. “Then tomorrow, it won’t be as bad.”

No, it wasn’t as bad the next day. It was much worse the next day! It got even worse in the days and weeks and months that followed! It continued in city after city, all across the country, from sea to shining sea!

Buildings were being burnt to the ground. People were being beaten. People were being shot and murdered!

Tell us governors…

Tell us mayors…

Tell us, those of you who can’t distinguish between fascism and a constitutional republic…

Try explaining how the sickening murders of black police officers, and willful destruction of many African-American businesses, advanced the cause of civil rights?

And you told the police to stand down? The very same police who obey your orders to arrest people for re-opening salons and gyms? The very police who are watching at your beck and call if we go to church or celebrate holidays?

And then, as if that wasn’t bad enough, you talked about defunding the police!

You did this as building after building in each city after city, got torched and looted!

Don’t ever talk about keeping us safe again! We simply do not believe you!

A grade-school child could run your cities better. A grade-schooler learns the lessons of human nature on the very first day: Give a bully half of your sandwich in the playground at lunchtime on Monday, and it’s absolutely guaranteed that he’ll back for the entire sandwich on Tuesday.

REASON THREE: Many of our authorities have openly admitted their true reasons for shutdowns, social distancing, and related regulations.

It began with hints.

It continued with the blatant spilling of the beans.

First, we’ll review the hints:

Even as far back as April, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that he did not see things ever going back to normal and that instead, there would probably be a “new normal.” What inspired Cuomo to coin the phrase so early on? Was it a precursor to the present-day reluctance of him and so many other governors to talk about completely opening up even now after the vaccine has finally released? What is it about these shutdowns that they like?

Another April Fool named Nancy Pelosi was demanding (along with many of her ilk) that the November election be held primarily with mail-in ballots. Why? Social distancing! Yes, I’m sure that must have been her only concern. One can stand in line at Home Depot and be safe with a mask. That same person cannot possibly stand in line at a voting station and be safe with a mask. The fact that mass mail-in balloting could so easily lead to voter fraud had absolutely nothing to do with it!

Truth be told, once government officials get a taste of power and control, they don’t relinquish it easily, if at all.

Vying to destroy America

Far too many with socialist agendas have been waiting for an opportunity to crash our capitalist system and replace it for a pure nanny state which is just another way of saying “fascism” in Orwellian Newspeak.

On now to the occasions when this has been openly admitted:

“Never let a good crisis go to waste.” – Rahm Emanuel, Former Mayor of Chicago

OK, that was said a long time ago but somebody was taking notes.

Here’s a recent one from House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) also back in spring when Pelosi and her gang were trying to stuff the recent stimulus bill with pork.

Clyburn was overheard saying that this was “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom said something similar while taking a question from Bloomberg News:

“There is opportunity for reimagining a more progressive era as it relates to capitalism…So yes, absolutely we see this as an opportunity to reshape the way we do business and how we govern.” (As quoted by California Globe)

Yes, we are on the road to fascism if something isn’t done. Fascist movements always begin with lies. But don’t worry; they won’t call it fascism. They’ll continue to call it a “republic.” There is precedent. The former USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics) is one that comes to mind. Oh! And just to keep more current, how about The People’s Republic of China?

This is Bob Siegel, making the obvious, obvious.

Lead Image: Photo by Olya Kobruseva from Pexels