2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible with a Hard Top – Is It Worth It?

The first Corvette was a convertible. In September 1953, all the Vets were white with red interiors. Now in 2020, the all-new redefined Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has won the 2020 North American Car of the Year award. Also earning the mid-engine masterpiece the top spot in Corvette’s history.

Chevy’s first-ever production mid-engine Corvette represents the fastest, most powerful entry-level Corvette in the vehicle’s 66-year history.

Powered by the next-generation 6.2L small-block V-8 LT2 engine, the 2020 Corvette Stingray packs 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. If you purchase the performance exhaust, add 5 hp and 5 lb-ft torque. MPG is 15 city / 27 highway.

For performance rated at 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds, 1/4 mile – 11.2 seconds, and top speed at 194 mph on the track.





The new Corvette and Corvette convertible has impressive power and acceleration, but sadly no manual transmission. The dual-clutch transmission gives it faster shifting than any human.

Safety is also important, all of GM’s tops safety is on the Corvette plus the optional rear cross-traffic alert and side blind zone alert, which should be standard, other standard safety features are as expected. I drove it on a very rainy day and it had a confident grip. The Corvette was tested in Detroit winters with snow tires, you could drive it year-round. The new Vette also boasts impressive brakes and better handling than the previous generations.

Although most of the technology is in the performance components and less in the interface, it does off the same Performance Pages for track use plus Onstar, Apple Car Play, Android auto, and selectable drive modes.

The reimagined Corvette convertible exotic proportions and modern design inspired by racing and aeronautics quality, customization, technology, and craftsmanship. The all-new C8 Corvette offers stunning design, an exotic mid-engine layout, it still remains a truly livable grand touring sports car, all at an almost unbelievable price.

I believe that this is the best vehicle GM has ever built, top quality materials, build quality and very impressive overall. All Corvettes are built in Kentucky.

True to its roots of attainable performance, the 2020 Corvette Stingray upholds a good value proposition, starting at $59,995 for the hardtop and convertible starts at $66,400. Our test cars has the Z51 package for $5000, Magnetic ride control, carbon fiber trim package, GT2 bucket seats – total $89,500. Prices range $66,400 – $77,850

Subscribe to the Car Coach Reports YouTube channel and we’ll share info when we get it.

Follow the Car Coach on:

Twitter

YouTube

Facebook

Lauren Fix Website

Lauren Fix | The Car Coach® | www.laurenfix.com

CAR COACH REPORTS – Automotive Aspects Inc.

Follow the Car Coach team:

Al Vazquez – https://www.youtube.com/user/famaus





Javier Mota – https://www.youtube.com/user/autosjaviermota

Paul Brian – Social Media @thePaulBrian