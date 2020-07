Al Goodwyn's cartoons have appeared in numerous newspapers including the Washington Post, the Washington Times, and the Washington Examiner. Other outlets carrying his cartoons and illustrations include magazines, books, and websites. His editorial cartooning career spans more than 20 years, over which time he's won numerous awards including the most recent in 2018 and 2019 for best editorial cartoons from the South Carolina Press Association. Contact Al at [email protected]?