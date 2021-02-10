SAN DIEGO. There’s nothing more dangerous to liberty than the nearly indestructible political structure of communism. Nothing is more damaging than disinformation and lies of Lenin’s dark genius. Lies that claim a twisted moral authority to oppress. The world would be so different if it never existed. It’s unimaginable to now have it pinning America in its jaws.

What we are experiencing today is an information warfare operation.

It’s not just our thoughts the ruling elites in Washington are after. It’s our freedoms, our prosperity, and our potential to excel as high as our dreams reach. If you drink the ‘racial equity’ narrative and other veiled propaganda from ‘Deep State’ media today, you are woefully deceived.

From Kamala Harris Says Equal Outcomes Should Be the Goal of Public Policy – There’s a big difference between equality and equity.

“The government cannot deny rights to certain people because they are black, female, Muslim, etc.—this would be unequal treatment… A mandate to foster equity, though, would give the government power to violate these rights in order to achieve identical social results for all people.”

Joe Biden, Democrats use terms and tactics like that as a veil of illusion to revolutionize America. Only we, the people can save equal rights from forced government equity.





Communism’s hammer and sickle is what this country fought years to hold back during World War II and the Cold War.

Democrat presidents sent thousands to stop communism’s spread in Vietnam and Korea. Guys like my brothers and your brothers paid the price. Now they see the very thing they watched their buddies die for descend on them like a violent storm.

John F. Kennedy outlined a plan to stop communism in his inauguration speech, says PBS.

“American would, he said, “pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and success of liberty.” – John F. Kennedy

John F. Kennedy could not imagine America or democracy as it is today. Now Patriot Americans are waking up to the ‘Deep State’ ruling elites throwing us under communist tank tracks.

In the article Message in a Matchbox: Warning from 1941 Found in Belgian Church Workers who repaired ceiling during World War II wrote: ‘We did not enjoy our lives.’ Belgium workers left a warning against living under occupation. A message for American’s seeing a war brewing upon their lands.

Democrats are in lockstep with the following anti-America movements listed in this story. All under the shell of a global shadow government run by influencers, inflated with power and funded by your money.

Communism robs the populace it controls.

Top Secret Writers explore the aspects of the term ‘shadow government’.

Ex GOP staffer and author Mike Lofgren shared what he has witnessed in government as the “The Deep State”,

The groups and institutions he said he recognized as having massive power over elected officials in Washington including:

The Pentagon (and its private contractors)

Homeland Security

The Department of Treasury

The Justice Department

Wall Street

Silicon Valley (major companies like Google and Apple)

“One only needs to observe the attendees at every White House dinner or political fundraisers – all very rich contributors. All of those contributions come with a price – and the price essentially means that the American people are up for sale,” says Lofgren. What Is the Shadow Government and Is It Real?

Methods of a Marxist shadow government ring true since Jan 6. It is apparent in the militarization of the police, censorship, surveillance, and secret ‘Deep State’ control of the military and Department of Justice. (Peter Navarro says Bill Barr is ‘Deep State,’ details how he was working against Trump admin all along)





Obama’s early purge of patriots.

In communist societies you are only as good as you serve ‘The Deep State’. On December 15, 2015, Barack Obama signed what at the time, appeared to be an innocuous Executive Order (EO). The EO targeted the most powerful agency in government, the Senior Executive Service (SES), tasked to ‘manage’ federal bureaucracy. (Obama’s Secret Stay Behind Army – St. Paul Research)

Obama inserted 6,000 of an 8,000-member SES during his two terms.

“With that single executive order, Barack Obama launched an accelerated purge of thousands of American patriots from virtually every government agency – including our intelligence services and the military – while replacing them with party loyalists and political operatives loyal not to the country and the Constitution, but to him and his globalist and progressive-socialist agendas.”

Obama’s secret army worked to guarantee Trump would not serve another term. In a treacherous twist, former national security advisor Susan Rice’s declassified emails put Obama and Joe Biden in “the middle of the scam.” A Jan. 5, 2017 Rice email “inadvertently confirms that a Deep State will be more loyal to the former president than a new one. Resistance, Leaks, and ultimately impeachment will be the poisoned fruit of that cabal,” says the New York Post.

A dangerous chain of events put America in communist crosshairs.

The election catastrophe brought us a shocking windfall of Democrats’ anti-America designs. If you still don’t believe fraud happened, check out Peter Navarro’s Yes, President Trump Won: The Case, Evidence, & Statistical Receipts

Navarro asks us not to forget that the Democrat Party stole the 1960 Presidential Election, declaring in 2020,

“74 million Americans who voted for President Donald J. Trump have the right to a full investigation and bipartisan search for truth.”

Navarro’s detailed forensic accounting (third in a series) reveals overwhelming fraud numbers. The ruling elite will never lose a so-called election in a communist society.

“At this point, we have moved dangerously in what seems like a nanosecond from a full and vibrant American Democracy to a Communist Chinese-style, Cancel Culture, Police State guarded by a collusive social media oligopoly that is beyond out of control,” says Navarro.

We’ve seen how the dominoes fell since the Capitol rally.

An event Biden’s Democrats and allied RINOS may have sabotaged, and clearly exploited to bring about a Capitol police state and final attempt to destroy Trump and his supporters. Democrats and allied RINOS turned our houses of government into wartime bunkers to launch an anti-Constitutional blitzkrieg by:

1) taking the Whitehouse through by a rigged election, and

2) installing King Biden to wipe the slate of four years of ‘Making America Great’ with an unprecedented flurry of 52 executive orders and promises to do more harm.

Object and be branded ‘extremist’.

Does a political purge of the military signal intent to use it against the population?

They probed and purged National Guard at the Capitol rally betraying troops’ trust. They also probed veterans and military members attending the rally. What will be the criteria that puts a bullseye on people with long-standing sacrifice and duty to the Constitution that governs our Republic? Their votes over the years? Is being a professional warrior the same as an ‘extremist’ to the unhinged Left?

This, while our enemies like al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia look for our weaknesses. Weakness in full display by Congress on another witch hunt this time after private citizen, Donald Trump to impeach him. Democrats and allied RINOS don’t have a leg to stand on if if the first thing out of the gate is more lies and vengeance. Running a country on the power of hate, fear, and separatism.

Does the Department of Defense now beckon to the exaggerated whims of Congressional ‘Impeachables’? Or the 7th floor?

Yet Biden’s Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s first order of business is looking for “extremism in the ranks.”

Which means Trump voters. Troops serve the Constitution, not the president, and asking them to do anything else is a breach of oath. Austin’s ordered a 60- day stand-down of the entire U.S. military to purge the ranks.

“Meanwhile al-Qaeda is regaining power in Afghanistan under the protection of the Taliban along the border with Pakistan. ISIS militants are smuggling £100million into Syrian jails packed with brainwashed fighters ready to bust out and create the second incarnation of the caliphate, US officials say,” reports The Sun.

The radical Islamic movement’s global aim is replacing secular law for a Machiavellian clerical interpretation of Sharia law. Proponents that are now holding U.S. Congressional seats. What Do Jihadis Want? The Caliphate

As foreign enemies mobilize to attack western targets, Biden’s party questions patriot loyalties of the only forces who will save them despite Democrat treachery. In the next breath will send them to foreign battlefields their trust in government shattered.

Movements within movements gang up on freedom.

“Nobody grows old by merely living a number of years. People grow old only by deserting their ideals.”

Douglas MacArthur.

Communism steals those ideals and turns them to mush. So we are now being challenged to get out of our armchairs and do the hard things. Make the calls, write the letters, keep your voices out there. Discern, verify, and stay informed. Raise your kids to be the moral majority.

Warren Carroll ranks is one of Washington’s leading experts on Communism.

His book 70 Years of the Communist Revolution explains the evolution of the Marxist dream that became a brutal reality for millions under its steel claws.

America has, courtesy of Democrats, the street movements of BLM and ANTIFA. Grassroots revolutionaries that are akin to Mao’s Red Guard. These mobilized paramilitary groups want to revise everything American as Marxism pervades our youth. The World’s Red-Green Axis Has Come to Our Streets | Opinion – Newsweek

What President Trump and the 75 million want is our rights to pursue our individual life, liberty, and happiness. Which goes against Democrats’ new equity, and BLM’s Marxist communism.

Communism veils its lack of humanity.

“The Left in the free world was once generally (though never totally) sympathetic to the Communist Revolution. That revolution was seen as the fulfillment of the long striving of many men and women to raise up the downtrodden, to end exploitation, to create a society in which men would no longer use their fellow-men as tools for their own enrichment of domination,” writes Carroll.

An imagined fantasy turned dark and grisly with a high percentage of death to those who resist and total oppression of the masses. Carroll says communism veils are still there for many of the Left. Why?

“A lingering wish; a nurtured fear; and a required hate.”

If we are to give a country we grew up in to our children, grandchildren we must immediately engage in our own political futures. Freedom is their inheritance and we can’t let this gift slip through our fingers.

