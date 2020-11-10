Lawyer Sydney Powell: Democrats used Dominion machines to steal votes

SAN DIEGO: Dominion Systems owns the software that erroneously gave 6,000 Trump votes to Biden in Michigan. An oddity if the voting machines had passed the Federal Election Commission (FEC) security check. In a perfect world, FEC tests voting machines and checks all the boxes before put to use. A 6,000 voting machine error says one of three things – it wasn’t tested by FEC standards or was tested but the security box not checked, or someone manually entered the software and changed the votes. Both Republicans and Democrats are to be given the opportunity to independently verify the systems.

Dominion Voting Systems Corp is a Canadian company with headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Dominion’s footprint is in 28 states, 9 top 20 counties, and 4 top 10 counties. It ranks as the second-largest voting machine manufacturer, serving 40% of U.S. voters. And is now under legal scrutiny.

Michigan election officials claimed the error was a software “glitch.” Dominion Voting claims human error. Whether machine failure or human tampering – there’s a huge calamity out there. Trump formed an election task force to get answers for millions of shocked and disillusioned Trump voters.

Trump attorney Sydney Powell slams the Biden campaign with delegitimizing, stealing Trump votes, and manufacturing votes for Biden.





The software from hell.

It may be based on the background of Diebold voting machines that Dominion Voting purchased. There are a lot of people that write code for the vote-counting software. If one person puts a malicious code in it, such as counting backward, it becomes dangerous. It’s a state and federal law that no one can look inside the machines once they are verified.

“The company’s equipment is used in North Carolina, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania – key states where President Donald Trump’s campaign has raised concerns or that are still being counted,” says Heavy.com.

Dominion bought Diebold machines with a history of fraud.

“Voting machines and electoral fraud has been a constant issue in the United States, particularly with regards to Diebold voting machines,” says The Canada Files, who reports,

In 2010, Dominion Voting Systems bought machines from Diebold Election Systems (re-named Premier Election Systems by that time). They “sought to use Diebold to expand the reach of its operations across the US.”





Integrity whistleblower Laura Chamberlain exposed on Hard Lens Media Show in March voting fraud tied to the 2016 and 2020 Democrat party elections. Chamberlain claimed she “caught many instances of Diebold election machines in Chicago flipping votes from Bernie to Hillary.”

She indicated the newer machines tied to the Canada-based Dominion Voting Systems may be “able to carry out electoral fraud more effortlessly then the machines that they’ve replaced.”

A Democrat partisan tie to Dominion is unethical.

After all, it was Communist Joseph Stalin who said,

“The people who cast the votes don’t decide an election, the people who count the votes do.”

We know lobbying is a game to convince or sway and one side or the other to make policy. Voting machines should be independent of partisan politics. Yet, Dominion hired Brownstein Farber Hyatt & Schreck – its first-ever lobbying firm.

On MSN.com Powell points to Democrat lobbyists and shareholders in a Fox News interview by host Maria Bartiromo.

Naming “Nadeam Elshami, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s former chief of staff who last year became a lobbyist for Dominion, and Richard Blum, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s husband, who she said is a significant shareholder in the company.”

Reports say Blum’s and wife Feinstein’s have a 60% majority stake in Dominion.

“They have invested in [Dominion] it for their own reasons and are using it to commit this fraud to steal votes. I think they’ve even stolen them from other Democrats in their own party who should be outraged about this also,” says Powell, claiming, “that Dominion had a hand in tilting the primaries in Joe Biden’s favor.”

HBO’s “Hacking Democracy” exposed the “Hursti hack” of Diebold machines.

“Hacking Democracy” is a 2006 film voting machine corporations don’t want you to see.

“The voting machines in the film counted America’s votes in the November 2016 elections,” says HBO. The jaw-dropping investigation proves how a person can go into a software voting box and rewrite history.

The film follows Bev Harris and her citizen band of activists out to answer the question of “How does America count its votes?”

In the documentary, Harris accidentally stumbles on how to download Diebold’s voting machine software. As well as GEMS the centralized counting program. Harris recruits Finnish computer hacker Harri Hursti, to reveal Diebold machines’ security flaws.

Reporting on the GEMS and Diebold system shows that the software has long been questioned: In CA Decertifies Premier GEMS 1.18.19 Voting Software – 2007:

Secretary of State Debra Bowen today announced she has withdrawn state approval of Premier Election Solutions’ Global Election Management System (GEMS) version 1.18.19, which contains serious software flaws.

Premier GEMS 1.18.19 contains the “Deck Zero” anomaly, a software error that can delete the first batch of optically scanned ballots under certain circumstances without alerting elections officials to the deletion

Hursti memorizes the security card and hacks it in a method called the “Hursti hack.” He shockingly finds not only votes on the memory card but an executable program which acts on the voting data. (Serious Error in Diebold Voting Software Caused Lost Ballots … – 2019)

The Hack.

The process involves “rigging the Diebold optical scan to add “minus votes” to the ballot count of one candidate. This results in candidates losing votes from their voting total, and opens the door to their opponent winning by way of election fraud,” says The Canada Files (Who’s behind the election machines which could pose an existential threat to Canadian democracy?)

The databases can be opened outside of the voting program without a password. Hursti easily edited to the database of voting totals.

The film exposed backdoors and flawed integrity within Diebold machines creating fraud vulnerability. It is not known by this writer if 2020 Diebold machines have the same software. No one knows but them. Yet the “Hursti hack” proved how easy it was to get into a Diebold voting box supposedly ‘secret’.

Michigan’s flipped 6,000 Biden votes remain for lawyers to decide. Along with hundreds of thousands of ballots dumped overnight after Trump won on election night. Machines counted zero random votes for anyone but Biden.

Clinton, China tied to Dominion pipeline.

Heavy.com reports Clinton Foundation and Washington power players’ ties are cause for deeper scrutiny into Dominion. As well as U.S. voting machine parts from communist China. (Dominion Voting Systems: Glitch, Clinton Tie Cause Scrutiny in 2020 Election)

In 2014 by The Washington Post listed “Dominion Voting” as donating $25,000 to $50,000 to the Clinton Foundation

Why’s a voting machine company handing out cash to Hillary Clinton’s foundation? A woman the FBI investigated for accepting donations while she was Secretary of State (2009-2014).

In January, Dominion’s CEO John Poulos testified to Congress to using components from China in their products. Even down to the chip component level, claiming “there’s no option for manufacturing of those in the United States,” adds Heavy. U.S. voting machine parts, especially chips made in communist China, sacrifice voting security.

Christopher A. Wray, the F.B.I. director, recently told Congress that “the threats just keep escalating,” adding that he viewed the 2018 midterms as a “dress rehearsal for the big show in 2020.”

The great election dupe.

In 2019, Georgia selected Dominion Voting Systems to provide its new statewide voting system for 2020 and beyond. Two heated Senate races head to a runoff. Has anyone thought to check how votes were counted the first time? Asked for records that Dominion machines met all FEC testing rigors? Looked for marked voting discrepancies on Nov 3 ballots and poll tapes?

It is clear millions have been duped into thinking their vote for Trump was safe or counted accurately by electronic means. Shock ensues as elections downgrade to no trust. Democrats threaten to punish Trump voters. A haunting Stalin-esque world waits at America’s door that should scare everyone.

Stalin also said,” I trust no one, not even myself.”

Featured Image: Local ABC 24 Memphis screen grab https://youtu.be/j1kYj7oM9JQ