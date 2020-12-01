The men, women of America’s new Untouchables clawing at Election crime

SAN DIEGO: Takes a new kind of Untouchables to reign down the Kraken on the crimes of the 2020 Election coup. Not unlike the swoop on Al Capone’s empire of the 1920s and 1930s, during the Prohibition era. Capone, also known as ‘Scarface’ (a name he hated) had America in his hand. Capone’s organization “The Outfit” operated with impunity because of political ties and profound fear of reprisals.

There are a lot of Capone-era parallels to the rampant crime building in America today. As ANITFA and BLM mobs promise injurious reprisal to those who do not submit. With city officials on board trading law and order for rampant chaos.

Capone paraded in the media as a do-gooder making charitable donations, showing up at ballgames. Biden claims to be a savior for America. He wants to transform a free republic to socialism. His henchmen media promise to punish those loyal to Trump.

Capone’s ascension…

Came from running illegal alcohol bootlegging, prostitution, and gambling businesses making millions yearly. No one spared if crossed.





Joe Biden connected to shady deals with communist China, Ukraine. Joe, son Hunter, wife Jill, and brother James bringing in millions. Thinking himself untouchable. Until named by whistleblower and former business partner Tony Bobulinksi in what amounts to selling America to the highest bidder. Bootlegging U.S. policy, jobs, ‘Whitehouse access’ to the Red state.

The most notorious Capone legacy was the 1929 murder of seven members and associates of Chicago’s North Side Gang, his bitter rival. The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre.

What will earn the most notorious Biden legacy is the 2020 Election when all is accounted for. The massacre of freedom of the vote for rival Trump.

Lawless then and Lawless now.

Walter A. Strong, the publisher of Chicago Daily News, asked his friend President Herbert Hoover for federal intervention to stem Chicago’s lawlessness. A small elite squad of Prohibition agents deployed against the bootleggers. Headed by none other than Eliot Ness and the Untouchables.

In a city used to corruption, these lawmen were incorruptible. The Treasury and Justice Depts. developed plans for income tax prosecutions against Chicago gangsters. Ness used the media to project the power of the law, infuriating Capone.

Today’s Left media incite people to rebel against their president. They conspire with Democrat elected officials to remove the president manufacturing collusion schemes proven false and treasonous. Media and Big Tech censor the President of the United States who needs to communicate to the American people. This is seditious behavior against one’s own government.

Where is our Election Eliot Ness?

What are DOJ, FBI, DHS, and CIA doing to investigate and take down criminals complicit in election fraud? Including media who claimed Joe Biden a winner election night without certification?

Strong, the Chicago Crime Commission, and Democrat Laird Bell advocated to President Hoover, that the Federal government was the only force by which the city’s ability to govern itself could be restored.

After all the evidence and sworn testimonies produced to date of election fraud, Chris Krebs, former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in the United States Department of Homeland Security advocated,

“A CISA panel declared that the “November 3rd election was the most secure in American history,” rejecting Trump’s claims of widespread fraud,” reported NY Post.





Mind you, the Director’s job ideally protects American citizens from cyber war crimes such as this.

“Among Krebs’ sins, according to detractors, was his decision to host an election night gathering in northern Virginia that was attended by two staffers of Dominion Voting Systems, whose platform miscounted some Michigan votes. Trump loyalists also noted that Krebs employed an appointee of President Barack Obama, Matt Masterson, as his senior adviser for election security,” says the Post.

The Secret State.

Eliot Ness and the Untouchables refused large bribes from Capone’s state of crime. Ness deprived Capone of income he needed to pay corrupting graft, his greatest protection against prosecution. He gathered evidence to prosecute Capone and his associates for conspiracy to violate the Volstead Act.

Who, in the Dept. of Justice or any other three-letter agency deprives Dominion voting systems of future use, including recounts? Proven to be hackable and rejected by other states? Who investigates the CIA ties to election meddling in Frankfurt?

Security blew up for the “one thing that unites us all as equals – the vote,” says Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn in his first interview since his pardon. In an attempt to steal not only the election but America. If anyone has an ax to grind with Democrats it’s him, yet on Nov 27 Flynn sounded very matter-of-fact talking to Brannon Howse at WVW TV.

Saying when the Democrats did not get the results from the voting machines set to keep Biden ahead, five states announced to stop counting all at the same time. Allowing time for back doors to open to KEEP COUNTING to change votes. Coming back early morning with statistically impossible IDENTICAL percentage flips for Biden.

Scorecard tool busted.

Capone’s deliveries of illegal alcohol came in through back doors, in water casks to not be detected by the Untouchables. Yet determined crimefighters find those entry points.

“On October 31, 2020, The American Report revealed that one of THE HAMMER’s exploits is an application called SCORECARD, which was designed by CIA contractor and whistleblower Dennis Montgomery in order to allow the CIA to monitor and secure foreign elections:

“SCORECARD steals elections by tampering with the computers at the transfer points of state election computer systems and outside third party election data vaults as votes are being transferred [Dominion],” says WVW.

Both China and Iran accessed U.S. elections via Dominion software, according to a sworn affidavit from “a former electronic intelligence analysts” submitted by Sidney Powell.

The malicious MITM.

Dr. Navid Keshavarz-Nia confirms a “Man in the Middle” (MITM) cyber-attack using Hammer and Scorecard and concluded his affidavit by stating:

“I conclude with high confidence that the election 2020 data were altered in all battleground states resulting in hundreds of thousands of votes that were cast for President Trump to be transferred to Vice President Biden. These alterations were the result of systemic and widespread exploitable vulnerabilities in DVS, Scytl/SOE Software and Smartmatic systems that enabled operators to achieve the desired results. In my view, the evidence is overwhelming and incontrovertible.”

Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney’s background is a military analyst. For over 16 years he served Fox News as such.

“What I’m seeing now is those technologies now are used against the American people. They are trying to seize control of this nation through technology and through cyber warfare,” says McInerney.

The Untouchables’ claw.

The term Kraken that Sidney Powell refers to is actually the nickname of the 305th military intelligence battalion (part of the 111th Military Intelligence Brigade). The group identified by a whirling Phoenix insignia has been her source along with other sources gathering evidence of election fraud crimes.

WVW reports,

“What went down during the election is TREASON at the highest level, not just politics,”

“We haven’t seen treason this magnitude ever in our history, and those politicians, those people like Chris Krebs, who was the head of the cyber warfare infrastructure security agency. He was until he was fired a couple of weeks ago by the President because this was a perfect election… guilty of treason…had to be complicit, and people must understand that,” says McInerney.

He believes that once caught, mid-level treasonous actors will point fingers at Biden and Obama.

“You people that have done this are guilty of treason against the United States, and we are going to demand this President. Insist this president not leave office until the American people have had a full disclosure of what’s going on,” says McInerney.

We have not seen any footprints of the DOJ of the FBI, nor the CIA on the friendly side, he adds. Big evidence will come out at SCOTUS he assures. Thanks to the new Untouchables.

With every crime, there is a cost to crime-fighters.

Turf wars between Chicago gangs had caused roughly 700 gang-related deaths from 1920 to 1930. By some estimates, Capone had been directly or indirectly responsible for over 200 murders,” says Harvard.

According to an initial report on the server raid, it did not go without incident. Five Soldiers reported killed in that fight. Someone knew they were coming. Verification is still in process. This was a CIA operation and knowing them they will not confirm or deny its occurrence. If the reports are true, Biden and his party have blood on their hands.

That’s why Chris Miller, a former special operations hero, is now Secretary of Defense. And why on Nov 18, Miller directed the assistant secretary of defense for special operations/low-intensity conflict to report directly to him.

Capone eventually went to prison on charges of tax evasion.

Flynn now assures like Ness and his Untouchable team assured back then,

“This is the time in our history where if we don’t get this right, this country is done, it will be over as we know it. As I stand here talking to you, I’m not standing here for me, I’m standing here from my children, my grandchildren, and frankly, the beacon of hope that we are as a country.”

