The electric truth: Biden and Democrats are taking down America

SAN DIEGO: Since Biden took over office, Democrats have unleashed a lightning storm of attacks on America and American freedoms. Written in blood, these liberties are granted by our founding fathers. Biden and his party even interfere in our sacred rights to grieve losses. Instead, make a tragic crime into a political show. The hidden presidential pick rarely came out of his basement during the election campaign. Yet is first to fly down to Atlanta to play the race card about the massage parlor murders. A crime police authorities say has nothing to do with race as stated by the killer. Even FBI Director Wray said the shooting spree did not appear to be racially-motivated.

The white male suspect, 21-yr-old Robert Aaron, told police he wanted to “eliminate locations he saw as ‘temptations’ for his sex addiction.”

Only a reckless fool jumps ahead of the experts investigating the crime, clearly intended to cause a racial firestorm. Then says he’s all about ‘unity’ and ‘equity’ the new ‘woke’ term for ‘communism’. Somehow the white ‘woke’ elite are the only ones who understand what it’s like to be black, brown, Indian or Asian.

Why does Biden force the families of the slain onto a Democrat political stage? For power? You can bet on it. Why does Biden use a bogus narrative to blast Americans for treating Asians badly?





Because every person of color is a victim to Democrats. (Read also: Black hate crimes upsetting the media victim narrative)

Democrats divide and conquer.

It’s more than unsettling that Biden, a white guy is the nation’s expert on racism in Atlanta. He uses one sick individual’s horrific acts to limit more speech, guns, and liberties for millions. You’d expect Kamala to blast that from her wannabe-presidential pulpit. They both have done more to draw lines around race than anyone in the country.

Think of what they say in subtext to the millions of Asian-American achievers.

“More than half of Asians in the United States, 54 percent, have at least a bachelor’s degree. That’s up from 38 percent in 1995,” says Voice of America in 2016.

The U.S. has welcomed Asians, a hard-working and fast-growing minority.

“Experts say this impressive rate of educational achievement has a lot to do with a U.S. immigration policy that favors the applications of highly-educated immigrants from Asian countries, says VOA.

Racism has not held back those willing to work hard, as the American Dream is not handed over on a silver platter. Tiger Woods, a record-setting PGA great, Michelle Kwan, a world-champion figure skater, and Eric K. Shinseki, Admiral and war hero, are just a few of countless Asian-American achievers.

You get the picture. But Biden and the Democrats don’t. They want to take the awful murders of 8 people in a massage parlor by a sex addict and turn it into a narrative that all Asians should now be fearful.

All because Democrats and like-minded Republicans want racism to justify force. To take away our natural-born freedoms. Starting with our Second Amendment right to protect ourselves.

Because American people need to protect themselves from their own government.

Our founders gave this country to its citizens and their children. The Democrats are actively taking it from us and our kids and giving it to foreign-born illegal aliens. For Democrats don’t see anything wrong with crossing sovereign land illegally. They see no borders.





Days ago, Speaker Pelosi was Thor launching a lightning bolt at the American people. Her party caused the immigration crisis at the U.S. southern border by opening borders and halting deportations. Yet she called, ‘Dreamers’ the ‘true and legitimate heirs’ of America’s founding patriot fathers, reported Sean Hannity.

“They are true and legitimate heirs, these Dreamers are, of our founders,” said Pelosi.

Pelosi has not a clue about America’s history and she leads the House. Which is frightening. Striking at the hearts of every natural-born American with vast annals of ancestry that goes back to America’s early days.

You’ve got American kids locked out of schools – yet children of illegals get to go to school. Homeless and sick veterans live on the streets, but illegal aliens are put up in hotels.

We really need Biden to explain how to square spending $86 million on hotels and food for migrants when you stick National Guard troops in a freezing parking garage and give them contaminated food?

Or how 4.38 billion in stimulus checks will be going to illegal immigrants.

“Studies estimate that 2.65 million illegal immigrants have Social Security numbers that allow them to receive stimulus checks,” reports Epoch Times. These people could be asked to leave any time with our taxpayer dollars in tow.

Bloomberg reported in August 2020, that small businesses were dying by the thousands. They simply “closed down and never show up in the bankruptcy tallies.” The Coronavirus small business carnage was never tracked.

“Firms with fewer than 500 employees account for about 44% of U.S. economic activity, according to a U.S. Small Business Administration report, and they employ almost half of all American workers,” says Bloomberg.

It’s all about face to Democrats – a communist face more clear every day.

Democrats take a tongue lashing from China and not peep of opposition from Americans. We’re insurrectionists, racists, homophobes, extremists those millions who love God and country. On Mark Levin’s radio show on Friday, the host was talking about the first high-level meeting between the U.S. and China in Anchorage, Alaska.

During which, Yang Jiechi, director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission for the CCP blurted out,

“So let me say here that, in front of the Chinese side, the United States does not have the qualification to say that it wants to speak to China from a position of strength. The U.S. side was not even qualified to say such things even 20 years or 30 years back, because this is not the way to deal with the Chinese people. If the United States wants to deal properly with the Chinese side, then let’s follow the necessary protocols and do things the right way,” taunts Jiechi.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken should have said according to Levin, ‘I’ll not take lectures from a country that is’,

Involved in serious human rights abuses of Uyghur Muslims.

Hosts 260 concentration camps.

Executes unwilling donors and sells body parts for profit.

Limits freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

Finances projects in developing nations to implant their political, military, and security presence.

Steals trade and technology secrets.

Engineers and launches a deadly bioweapon that changes life as we know it; destroying our economy.

Is developing “biologically enhanced” super soldiers “bred to kill.”

New York Post reported in December last year,

“There are no ethical boundaries to Beijing’s pursuit of power,” Ratcliffe proclaims, citing US intelligence. “People’s Republic of China poses the greatest threat to America today.”

No communist country tells America what to do, a true patriot would have fired back at Jiechi.

Instead, Blinken ends the barbed meeting with an apologetic mindset Democrats always give to the world, saying how un-great we are. That we’re on a quest to fix our imperfect union.

“And that quest, by definition, acknowledges…that we’re not perfect. We make mistakes. We, we have reversals we take steps back. But what we’ve done throughout our history is to confront those challenges, openly, publicly, transparently. Not trying to ignore them. [Nor try] to pretend they don’t exist. Not trying to sweep them under the rug. And sometimes it’s painful. Sometimes it’s ugly,” says Blinken.

Guess what Blinken, we’re not a union anymore. We’re so divided thanks to Democrats we may never come together again. Under Trump – we were the United States of America. And proud of it, its people, and history. Our enemies respected us and our might. Trump put Americans first, not Americans last every time.

He would have given a tongue-lashing to the CCP, not taken one. I imagine our Founders cheering Trump on to rock the heavens.

The trip to Atlanta smells like political theater.

We’re supposed to believe Biden has concern for the slain when he had no qualms championing the war in Iraq or sending thousands to die and be injured in Afghanistan (a war he wouldn’t send his own son to)?

Oh but Trump is to blame for the massage parlor massacre, claims an Asian Democrat.

“This is the aftermath of a whole year of Donald Trump’s using the terms ‘China Virus’ and ‘Wuhan Virus’ and creating hatred,” Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, told Politico,” reports Daily Wire.

For years, unhinged Democrats blamed Trump for everything trying to justify or hide their own evil acts. Unhinged with power is the difference now. Their sizzling bolts shoot out into every sector of a once-free society.

Those standing on high ground are the most vulnerable for their strikes. We can’t let them take America down.