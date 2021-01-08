Patriot Blood is Shed: AF vet Babbitt 1st to die in effort to save Republic

SAN DIEGO: Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt did four tours of duty defending the right she died for at the pro-Trump Capitol rally. When Democrats take away someone’s voice, marginalize and persecute them and take away the freedoms they believe in, they are going to fight back. If people know something is wrong in this fraudulent election and are censored from important information this adds to their frustrations. The sleeping Giant is not the American Left. It’s the American Right who now awake confronts Democrat corruption, thievery, and threats. Ashli Babbitt will be remembered as is Crispus Attucks.

Those who attended the rally had all kinds of reasons, including Babbitt who traveled to Washington from her home in San Diego. Stars and Stripes reported that on her Twitter profile, Babbitt described herself as a Libertarian who loved her “dude,” dog and country.” Her family’s devastation remains unaddressed as well as questions about the shooting.

Babbitt like thousands of veterans earned the right to stand for freedoms they protect.

Here’s what happened from those who were there. And felt and saw her blood. One guy wearing a MAGA hat says, It’s f*ng bulls*t – we pay their checks. We’re here fighting for our country and they’re F*ng killing us inside.”

A distraught young man wearing a head bandana witnessed Babbitt’s killing saying, “she was just standing there.” He relayed, “We weren’t harming them – we don’t have weapons,” he says while showing his video of an officer who asked him, “Do you want to be next?”





A young woman was shot in the face/neck point blank by an officer as she was entering the Capitol. She was presumed dead by witnesses. This is the timeline of my interviews with witnesses to the shooting. @diddynewser pic.twitter.com/MacSQML8KM — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) January 6, 2021

Years of Democrat hate and division and attacks on Donald Trump have spurred the Right sleeping giant to awake. The Left now faces the consequences of trying to kill off the patriot spirit born of the republic. The spirit Trump was so great at bringing out. Babbitt becomes the first casualty of the resistance to the Democrat takeover of America with one-party rule. Joe Biden has never cried tears for our military, yet is responsible for the distressing reasons Babbitt and millions rallied.

Two sets of Democrat rules.

No party or protestor should take up violence to achieve a political aim. Yet violence ok for Democrats as long as it fits their cause.

It is ok for police to kill an unarmed white Trump supporter, but not ok for police to shoot a black guy resisting arrest. Democrats don’t say a word about cities burning, businesses looted, and 17 people who died stemming from unrest following George Floyd’s death.

Liberal corporate America good to go to fund BLM’s violent activities, supporting leaders clearly claiming allegiance to Marxism. Democrats force another set of rules calling it ‘social justice.’

Babbitt wasn’t out to change America like Democrats are.

“She responded to a tweet Monday by conservative author Melissa Tate saying, “Landing in DC. Here to do God’s work. Save the Republic,” Babbitt responded, “I will be there tomorrow! Gods speed!” says New York Post.

It’s ok for Joe Biden, who half of America sees as a thief, to carry the blood of a patriot to the Oval Office. It is clear the Democrats’ unceasing malicious attacks on the president Americans love is itself a call to action. Did Democrats really think people would bow down to a stolen election without a peep? Three other people died during the Capital protests DC police say of medical causes not connected to the insurgency.

How Democrats played America again.

In the Left’s two-sided narrative, Trump supporters are insurrectionists and Democrat supporters are protestors It’s important to note that Democrat Left protestors pushed through a police line to pound on the Supreme Court doors.

Remember when this was ok? https://t.co/F1NWLvH3Zi

— Julie Ponzi (@JuliePonzi) January 7, 2021

They stormed and occupied the Senate Hart Building during the Kavanaugh hearings.

Chuck Schumer calls the Capitol breach a “Pearl Harbor.” An outrageous comparison to the 2,403 U.S personnel who died defending freedom and 19 Navy ships destroyed or damaged.

Chucky, 74 million people’s votes have been siphoned off in your presidential coup and that’s what will live in infamy. Jan 6 is the day that millions outside the Capitol, including Ashli Babbitt, stood against the evil Democrats have wrought upon this county.

Democrats not only masterminded to steal Trump’s landslide win in the 2020 election.

They also put Antifa minions to work to steal a pro-republic ‘peaceful protest’. From Americans who’ve been abused and lied to for too long. The goal of the ANTIFA anarchists was to stop the count, turn the tide against Trump with Senators, and stop the debate on Election Fraud.

See Trump supporter trying to stop Antifa anarchist breaking Capitol glass window:

OMG! BUSTED! Video shows Trump supporters stopping & pulling away Antifa men from breaking the Capitol windows. Trump supporters are heard yelling out “That’s Antifa!!!”

Dems set us up & GOP just threw us under the bus over a trap. Surreal! Wow! pic.twitter.com/RCwTManhRu — RubiconRider88 (@Rider88Rubicon) January 7, 2021

This morning, Rep. Louie Gohmert questioned the narrative that the violence was from Trump supporters, which he said is unlikely. He also shared that the Capitol Police, already on alert from terrorist threats, had been warned that ANTIFA would surge the Capitol, yet the presence of Capitol police during the event was skeletal. Additionally, with the death of Babbitt, the destruction, the Capitol Building should have been completely emptied and turned into a crime scene. However, a forensic evaluation of the actual events will reveal the complicity of the Democrats, some Republicans, in allegedly staging the event.

Diabolical plans point to a partisan false flag.

Nancy Pelosi and Rep. jump-ship Mitch McConnell collaborated to disrupt the Constitutional process a week ago. Intent to block any challenge to electoral college results, reports We Love Trump.

Which explains the buzz on social media saying that they had the police let ANTIFA in, followed by Trump supporters. Police opening the barricade to allow persons, identified as ANTIFA, in. They were then followed by Trump supporters who climbed the steps.

So into the Capitol enters the mayhem Left anarchists are famous for while Trump supporters walk peacefully around.

LIVE NOW: President @realDonaldTrump supporters converge on Washington, DC for a rally in Freedom Plaza ahead of tomorrow’s big protests https://t.co/inMkKvJM25 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) January 5, 2021

Democrats never denounce Wall Street protests, ANTIFA or BLM domestic terrorism. They side with our foreign enemies like Iran who hates us and China out to conquer us. They are the party of ‘blame Trump’ to the world.

“The false flag storming of the Capitol Building is being used by the media and members of Congress to whitewash all the overwhelming evidence of election fraud in the general election. Suddenly in the media narrative, even the possibility of vote fraud by the Biden camp no longer matters because some people “stormed” the Capitol Building and that was scary,” says Natural News.

Ashli Babbitt’s wrongful death used for the Democrat narrative.

Democrats tout the police as villains who should be sent packing during BLM riots, yet praise them for doing a great job at the Capitol protest. Praised for NOT trying to arrest Ashli Babbitt before shooting to kill her. Calling her death the result of a “bloody coup.” As the smoke clears, it will be proven it was ANTIFA, complicit with the Leftists who once again told the rescuers to “Stand Down” as they did in Benghazi.

Where are the infamous rubber bullets, the non-lethal restraint methods Democrats demanded after George Floyd? A Melissa Tate tweet warns of “ANTIFA and BLM [sent by Democrats] to storm the capital to discredit & persuade weak Republican to abandon us. God help us! We are under siege.”

This has been building for years, starting with Obama era.

GOP Lawmakers jumped like rats off a ship they help sink.

“Mitch McConnell has now thoroughly outed himself as an enemy not only to Republicans but to the Republic” says We Love Trump.

Law Enforcement Today reported Nancy Pelosi saying “we may have to ‘fumigate’ President Trump out of Whitehouse.”

Pelosi seethes with a vengeance for popular patriot Trump, again calling for impeachment with the country on edge.

“The fact is: Whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving,” promised Pelosi in Law Enforcement Today in July, 2020.

She knew something none of us knew that would make Trump disappear. If indeed ANTIFAS presence at the Capitol rally is tied to Pelosi and McConnell they are complicit in the violent nature of Babbitt’s death.

Democrats hope to nail Trump in a political coffin said Rush Limbaugh during his show yesterday.

Now joined by GOP lawmakers who certified election fraud in the criminal coup against the United States of America. The following voted against the objections to the Biden slate of electors, reports Natural News. Here is the list.

Keep in mind many of these ARE people Trump helped place in office.

The heroes of January 6, 2020.

Seven U.S. Senators held the line. Thankfully they felt the same way as the early patriots of Lexington and Concord.

Sen. Ted Cruz

Sen. Josh Hawley

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith

Sen. Cynthia Lummis

Sen. Roger Marshall

Sen. John Kennedy

Sen. Tommy Tuberville

As freedom erodes, the treasonous, the apathetic, the uninformed, may wake up in a cold sweat sooner than later.

Trump has not conceded.

President Trump stated there would be an “orderly transition.” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany reiterates that clearly.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!” quotes Natural News, who offers a different view of what is to come,

“Yesterday Trump released a video that contained a “proclamation to disperse.” This was the video in which he told everybody to “go home in peace.” Words said by no Democrat fomenting the violence in Minneapolis, Kenosha, Portland, Seattle, or anywhere else in America.

Yet Twitter banned Trump for calling for peace to the American people as if Leftist Twitter wanted the violence to continue.

“10 USC Section 254 called “Proclamation to disperse” explains:

“Whenever the President considers it necessary to use the militia or the armed forces under this chapter, he shall, by proclamation, immediately order the insurgents to disperse and retire peaceably to their abodes within a limited time.”

Perhaps this option is wishful thinking for 74 million distraught and traumatized by the Democrat election steal.

Every life counts. Freedom is not free.

An illegitimate election tarnishes American flags raised on every continent by millions of service members, including Babbitt, to protect and defend the Constitution. They earned the right in blood and sacrifice to protest for free and fair votes. Some things never change. Joe Biden, still guilty of his crimes and conspiring associations with foreign enemies still exist.

Yet America is changed by the nature of evil and a lack of justice in our midst. The question looms will Trump who has fought aggression and lies every day for the last five years really walk away from all he’s achieved? You can bet Trump mourns the loss of Babbitt.

Featured Image: Composite Artwork Dave McKinney Arlington National Cemetery, U.S. Marine plays Taps, Gunnery Sgt. Kent Flora, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:MarinePlaysTaps_ANC.jpg 2021 storming of the United States Capitol, Tyler Merbler, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2021_storming_of_the_United_States_Capitol_09.jpg