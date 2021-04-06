MLB, Delta, Coke: Working for the woke, ensuring election fraud in Georgia

SAN DIEGO: Major League Baseball (MLB) says it’s too hard to get a voter ID. It might not be safe or easy. These are the same people who push hard their players to hit home runs, steal bases, or catch fly balls that disappear in the sun. Yet they can’t fathom that other Americans have enough drive or ingenuity to get an ID so they can vote. The same Americans they require an ID from to buy baseball tickets. Somehow they find an ID to buy their seat at a baseball game.

Try getting a COVID vaccine without ID. You won’t get one. It’s in big type on the instructions.

The hypocrisy of corporate outrage against voter ID has nothing to do with people not able to acquire an identification card. And everything to do with assuring Democrats can manipulate elections to push through fraudulent votes. MLB has apparently condescended to this Left socialist/communist agenda of ID-less voting. It worked in 2020 to get their guy elected.

ID-less voting trashes the integrity of casting one’s vote, a privilege in a Free republic.

Rush Limbaugh said that Democrats resent the fact of having to campaign. Rush’s voice of reason still timeless, telling, and true. As evident in Biden’s lackluster non-performance leading up to the election, yet somehow he won. Open the door for election fraud once and it can work again. As the wise mother says “Shame on you the first time, shame on me the second.” We cannot give Democrats another bite at the election fraud apple. Voter ID is one equitable, or fair way, to make sure every vote cast is legitimate.





It’s not rocket science understanding the benefits are huge when it comes to voter ID.

In a 2011 report titled “Voter Photo Identification: Protecting the Security of Elections,” Hans von Spakovsky from the Heritage Foundation wrote the following:

“Requiring voters to authenticate their identity at the polling place is necessary to protect the integrity of elections and access to the voting process. Every illegal vote steals or dilutes the vote of a legitimate voter. Opponents of voter ID claim that it can only prevent impersonation fraud at the polls, which rarely happens. That assertion is incorrect. Voter ID can prevent and deter:

Impersonation fraud at the polls; Voting under fictitious voter registrations; Double voting by individuals registered in more than one state or locality; and Voting by illegal aliens, or even legal aliens who are still not entitled to vote since state and federal elections are restricted to U.S. citizens.”



Although illegal aliens in California have it easy when to comes to voting. They just walk into any DMV and get a driver’s license.

Outrage over voter IDs when you can’t get government protection without it.

Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines have joined in the song of voter ID ‘causing hardship’. Which is laughable because you cannot get past TSA, much less on a Delta plane without an ID or passport.

Are they singing about how hard it is to get a COVID vaccine card? No- liberals support branding if it suits their agenda of control. An honest vaxxer is required, but not an honest voter.

You have to prove who you are and where you live to get the government’s protection against COVID.

And that vaccine is harder to get than a driver’s license. If you are one of the thousands who have searched for weeks at all hours of the night for a COVID vaccine in your area, you are aware of that all-too-real hardship.

CDC and local health authorities vet you completely to make sure you are ‘eligible’. They even ask you what your race is on the COVID vaccine questionnaire. That must be Kamala Harris’ doing as she promised “underserved” minorities were tops on her list to be first to get vaccines.

You may have to drive 50 miles or more from your zip code to get the vaccine with your name on it.

But voters shouldn’t have to try hard to get an ID. Or really lift much of a finger to type in a DMV search or apply for a passport.

Coca-Cola, MLB, and Delta Airlines don’t believe in proving who you are for such an important thing as deciding the fate of your country or state. The CDC doesn’t really care how far you have to go or how hard it is to get that vaccine appointment. This applies to everyone no matter what race or color.

MLB should stick to the game or risk losing status as “America’s favorite pastime.” Americans are standing up to their political warfare.

All-Star corporate hypocrisy is rampant and out of control as Biden claps his hands yippee.

“Biden spoke to ESPN’s Sage Steele in an 11-minute interview Wednesday night, saying he would back the MLB if the league decided to move the July 13 game out of Georgia in response to the GOP-backed election reform signed last month by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp,” reports New York Post.





“I think today’s professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly,” Biden said. “I would strongly support them doing that. People look to them. They’re leaders.”

Baseball players aren’t the ones making these irresponsible decisions. League officials are batting this foul ball. It’s simply un-Constitutional corporate coercion over a state’s right to pass laws regarding their own elections. They threaten to withdraw Georgia’s revenue from the MLB All-Star game if Georgia doesn’t comply with MLB’s political beliefs.

We now experience the government of coercion.

It’s now free game for anyone to coerce the American people in large part because of the lack of voter integrity in the last 2020 election.

“I want to be crystal clear,” said James Quincey, Coca-Cola’s chief executive. “The Coca-Cola Company does not support this legislation, as it makes it harder for people to vote, not easier,” reports New York Times.

Yet, Coca-Cola says you have to show your ID (driver’s license or passport) to get into one of their annual shareholder meetings.

Ed Bastion, Delta’s chief executive made it similarly “crystal clear” that Georgia’s election integrity bill is “unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values.” Not good to go for who? Left Congressional lobbyists? After the massive amount of fraud presented in the 2020 election, we should be applauding Georgia’s legislature.

By the way- don’t you have to show a valid ID to board Delta jets? A stiff restriction to avoid hijackers. Why is it ok to ID for hijackers on planes and not hijackers in voting booths, on voting rolls, forging fake ballots that can take down a free election and put the wrong person in? Forcing the wrong person out? Changing democracy to dictatorship.

According to New York Times, Mr. Bastian said the new Georgia election law was based on false pretenses.

“The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections,” he said.

Facts are facts. Signed affidavits of fraud exist in numbers. Reams of expert forensic evidence from hackable voting machines show the massive vote numbers switched. They can’t erase videos uncovering ballot harvesting from trucks at back doors and hidden ballot boxes under tables. Who can forget Italy admitting they tampered with votes cycled from U.S. polls to multiple foreign countries and back? All changed from Trump to Biden.

One Linked In subscriber named David posted, “But I do find it ironic that the company [Coca-Cola] that sells soft drinks, which along with fast food, are the cause of the obesity crisis in America, feels morally compelled to take a stand on voting when 78% of the COVID hospitalizations included obesity and costs the medical system $147 billion per year.”

Pepsi sounds better than ever. As well as any airline that stays out of political coercion.

Microsoft thinks it is the king of Georgia.

Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, condemned the new Georgia election law, detailing what he saw as the legislation’s failings and suggesting that corporate America try to get it changed, says New York Times.

“We hope that companies will come together and make clear that a healthy business requires a healthy community,” Mr. Smith said. “And a healthy community requires that everyone have the right to vote conveniently, safely, and securely. This new law falls short of the mark, and we should work together to press the Georgia legislature to change it.”

Fall short of allowing fraud you mean Mr. Smith?

Why does corporate America insult blacks or anyone for that matter for not being able to get an identification card?

The evidence that barriers keep blacks or Latino minorities from voting is bunk. Getting a voter ID doesn’t stop illegal aliens from voting in California. And they’ve crossed thousands of miles to walk into a DMV and get an ID. The trek thanks to Democrats opening the borders to get votes.

“According to researchers at Stanford, Yale, and the University of Pennsylvania, the original study [to prove voter ID was discriminatory] was based on surveys of voters that are extremely unreliable — skewing the results. On top of that, several calculation errors led to even more problems. When the errors are corrected, the follow-up researchers found, there’s no evidence in the analyzed data that voter ID laws have a statistically significant impact on voter turnout,” Vox reported in 2017.

Biden and his corporate conspirators think voter integrity means “keeping working folks and ordinary folks that I grew up with from being able to vote.” It means keeping people honest in free and fair elections.

The “lie” is in the corporate condescension, media cover-up of fighting election integrity.

Ask 75 million Trump voters what they think of a 2020 stolen election. They were never given an explanation of why hundreds of thousands of one candidate only ID-less votes mysteriously appeared overnight in multiple battleground states. Changing the election results from Trump to Biden.

After Trump was clearly winning. Our founders knew they had to protect the vote and gave us the electoral college. Democrats want to get rid of that too. As well as any Constitutional provision that blocks or opposes communist tyranny.

People don’t need an instruction manual on how to get an ID.

If they want to vote – they’ll climb a mountain to do it. People will stand in lines to pick their candidate. It’s a privilege to vote in free elections. Requiring an ID is not a handicap. Conservatives tend to value the right to vote more, so Democrats resort to corrupting voting standards to get their numbers up.

“But the [corporate] statements won’t change the outcome in Georgia, where the new law introduced stricter voter identification requirements for absentee balloting, limited drop boxes in predominantly Black neighborhoods and expanded the legislature’s power over elections,” says New York Times.

MLB hits Georgia voter integrity out of the park.

Good luck Colorado with hosting MLB’s All-Star game at Coors Field. We now know MLB “bows to the socialist Left,” says the Chicago Tribune. They cave to so-called woke culture because Georgia aims to tighten loopholes that could cause fraud. Election results should never be up to bat on a baseball playing field. Just shows more corruption influence from dishonest Democrats who want ID-less voting.

“Remember, Atlanta’s own socialist Stacey Abrams wanted people to move to Georgia just to vote,” says the Tribune.

You don’t cheat in baseball – there are rules for that. So why is MLB shaming Georgia for keeping the election game clean? The Supreme Court said, “not only is the risk of voter fraud real,” but “it could affect the outcome of a close election.”

And it wasn’t too long ago that we had a presidential election decided by only about 500 votes the Heritage Foundation reminds us.