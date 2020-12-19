Knowing software would swap votes, did Dems choose Dominion?

SAN DIEGO: In 2019 Eric Swalwell was the keynote speaker at DEF CON 27, a gathering of “white hat” hackers. Swalwell attending the event with Democrat Sen Ron Wyden (D-Ore). What the Democrats and other government and state officials saw were hackers in the Voting Machine Hacking Village easily eviscerating any idea of voting machine security. DEF CON 27 was held in August 2019. In December, Senators Warren, Klobuchar, Wyden, and Pocan, all Democrats, signed a letter sent to Dominion, Hart InterCivic, and Election Systems & Software, sellers and service vendors of more than 90 percent of voting and tabulating machinery used in the U.S.

In that letter, the congressmen wrote about their:

“Concerns about the spread and effect of private equity investment in many sectors of the economy, including the election technology industry — an integral part of our nation’s democratic process.”

They warned of the numerous dangers of fraud and security breaches.

“Election security experts have noted for years that our nation’s election systems and infrastructure are under serious threat,” they wrote. “In January 2017, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security designated the United States’ election infrastructure as ‘critical infrastructure’ in order to prioritize the protection of our elections and to more effectively assist state and local election officials in addressing these risks.”

The politicians also asserted that voters in South Carolina were reporting “machines that switched their votes after they’d inputted them, scanners are rejecting paper ballots.” An Associated Press report quotes a security expert who found “multiple critical vulnerabilities” in 2014 Dominion Systems.





“These systems are Frankenstein’s monster, essentially,” security expert Jacob Stauffer said.

The term hacker stirs the vision of a malicious genius.

However “White Hat hackers” are the good guys. At DEF CON 27 students and computer experts alike gathered to find the weaknesses, backdoors, and vulnerabilities in software and encryption in the voting and tabulation machines being used in America’s elections.

Hackers had access to over 100 machines in “a range of currently-marketed touch-screen direct recording electronic (DRE), optical scan paper voting devices, paper ballot making devices (BMDs) and electronic poll books (e-poll books)…Every piece of equipment at the village is currently certified for use in at least one U.S. jurisdiction,” says the DEF CON 27 report.

Participants at Voting Village observed “a wide array of hardware component parts of foreign origin, as well as other aspects of the supply chains for software and operation software maintenance.”

For example, “one machine had a hard-wired IP address pointing to an overseas address block.” The purpose and nature of the underlying feature were undetermined. Hence, underscoring questions not only about foreign control over voting system supply chains of hardware, “but also software and cloud-based and other remote services,” says DEF CON 27.

No one left DEF CON 27 without a proven knowledge of what can go wrong with electronic voting equipment.

However as we pick up and cut through the carnage of the 2020 election, Swalwell and his fellow party are silent. Simply ignoring forensic findings that mirrored the results of the DEF CON 27 “White Hat hackers” who deemed the machines faulty. Democrats simply ignoring the affidavits of persons who saw tabulation errors first hand. Ignoring the video of the woman in Georgia repeatedly, and illegally, running the same block of ballots through the tabulation machine time and again.

In their letter, the four Democrat senators called for election integrity. Yet in the face of overwhelming evidence of fraud, they see, hear, and speak nothing. They are employing the Democrat playbook to be silent, deny nothing and let it pass. Easy to do with compliant media willing to promote your lies.

It takes a thief to catch a thief.

Some of the hackers at DEF CON 27 were students of Yeongjin Jang, Assistant Professor at Oregon State University. Jang is considered one of the best hackers in the world.

“Right now, the world relies on human effort to detect vulnerabilities in software, and human effort is not scalable to the vast amount of software we use,” Jang said.

Hackers at DEF CON 27 funneled their new and replicated hacks into recommendations.

“Without taking these steps to support election administrators at the frontlines of this clear national security threat, we fear that the 2020 presidential election will realize the worst fears only hinted at during the 2016 elections: insecure, attacked, and ultimately distrusted,” DEF CON 27 report says.





They easily compromised over 100 machines available. Many of which, despite Senators Warren, Klobuchar, Wyden, and Pocan’s warnings were used in the 2020 election. Or is it that knowing how easily the machines could be manipulated to perform an election coup d’état, Democrats were anxious to switch the coming Trump landslide to a Biden win.

China’s connection to Democrats and software used to steal election 2020.

DEF CON 27 keynote speaker, Congressman Eric Swalwell has verified ties to CCP spy, Christine Fang (known as Fang Fang). Swalwell is now under investigation by GOP lawmakers. Democrat Pelosi refuses to remove Swalwell from the sensitive House Intelligence Committee. U. S. Intelligence officials believe Swalwell was sleeping with the enemy while privy to the nation’s secrets.

Fang Fang raised money bundles for Swalwell’s campaign and placed an intern in Swalwell’s office. The suspected spy ‘interacted’ with him over the course of several years, says a searing Axios report.

Through Fang Fang’s ties to Swalwell, communist China gained not only influence but political intelligence. The Chinese operative who also slept with other politicians fled suddenly when the FBI nosed around, leaving her friends in high places “scratching their heads.”

“The case demonstrates China’s strategy of cultivating relationships that may take years or even decades to bear fruit. The Chinese Communist Party knows that today’s mayors and city council members are tomorrow’s governors and members of Congress,” says Axios.

They certainly cultivated big with Swalwell and let’s not forget the Bidens cultivating millions in Chinese profit.

A recent 2020 video shows a Chinese lecturer explaining how the CCP has instilled American friends into high places of the U.S. government.

As election cheat unravels, cyber paths lead to China.

A year after DEF CON 27, China makes landfall on November 3rd, 2020 the bomb was dropped in Michigan’s Dominion forensic audit.

“The analyst, who claimed to have “extensive experience as a white hat hacker used by some of the top election specialists in the world,” said that they scanned Dominion network nodes and found a number of interrelationships with foreign entities, including access to Dominion’s server by a network from Hunan, China. Another forensic review confirmed links to an Iranian IP address, the analyst wrote, and concluded that the totality of “these scanning behaviors showed that foreign agents of aggressor nations had access to US voter lists, and had done so recently,” reports Epoch Times.

“Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe confirmed that there was foreign interference in the 2020 election, according to CBS correspondent Catherine Herridge,” reports Epoch Times today. (DNI John Ratcliffe Confirmed There Was Foreign Interference in November Elections: Report)

Why settle for IP address when you can own the machines and software?

Recent scrutiny calls to attention China’s indirect ownership of Dominion Voting with Staple Street Capital’s 400 million offer to UBS Securities, LLC (Chinese affiliate of Swiss UBS bank). Staple Street owns Dominion Voting and sets forth to hand it over to China one month before the election?

Democrat William Kennard is on Staple Street’s board. The former Obama EU ambassador appointee and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair under Clinton is known as a mover and a shaker. His leadership in the secretive Carlyle group raises questions of loyalties. When some of Carlyle’s clients are the bin Laden family.

Carlyle Group is one of the largest defense contractors in the world part of the Iron Triangle of Industry. Kennard’ s Staple Street trajectory to China joins Democrats like Swalwell and Biden.

Two faces of DHS in election 2020.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is supposed to protect the homeland against foreign and domestic threats. They are held to Trumps 2018 Executive Order on foreign interference in a United States Election.

Ex-election security chief Christopher Krebs calls out GOP claiming Election 2020 was the fairest election in America’s history before the Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Election Fraud. A seriously bold statement based on massive amounts of evidence – from affidavits to security analysis reports – that Democrats in Arizona’s Maricopa County, Georgia’s Fulton County, Pennsylvania’s Philadelphia County, Michigan’s Antrium County, and statewide reports of fraud from dead people voting, false addresses and duplicated ballots in Nevada, Wisconsin.

Katie Trimble, DHS Section Chief, U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure, was at DEF CON 27. Krebs must have missed Trimble’s memo on massive vulnerabilities to U. S. election infrastructure.

It’s important to know…

A simple screwdriver gave DEF CON 27’s “White Hat hackers” the same access to Dominion’s Compact Flash (CF) card as “Black Hat Hackers.” The participants inserted their own compact memory card with malware, booting up an arbitrary operating system, taking control of the machines.

Hence, “Black Hat hackers” have the same control to initiate a cyber-attack from anywhere in the U.S., China, Germany or Venezuela, etc. The voting machine now deployed as a weapon to dismantle an election for Biden. China and other foreign entities show a black hand in crumbling free and fair voting. Able to access machines and software unencrypted and unprotected.

Democrats made a conscious decision to not only to ignore DEF CON 27’s haunting warning of “worst fears” coming on November 3rd, but exploited the hackers methods to their advantage.

The 74 million attacked won’t sidle through this theft. We must hit it straight on no matter what happens when Congress meets on January 6th.

Voting machines used in 2020 elections across the U.S.A.

Manufacturer Voting Machine (Hacked at Voting Village) States Used Dominion Premier/Diebold AccuVote TSx* 18 States Dominion/Sequoia AVC Edge 10 States (incl. Wisconsin) Dominion Diebold AccuVote OS 26 states (incl. Wisconsin) Dominion ImageCast Precinct 10 States (incl. Georgia) ES&S** Diebold ExpressPoll-5000 ES&S** ExpressPoll Pollbook Tablet ES&S** iVotronic DRE 16 States ES&S** AutoMARK 28 States ES&S** M650 Ballot Scanner & Tabulator 23 States Dominion Michigan ES&S** Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania,

Arizona Hart InterCivic*** Michigan * As of 2018 ** ES&S machines are directly tied to significant under votes *** Hart InterCivic (Parent company HIG tied to donations to Senator Mitt Romney’s campaign)

