Kids victims of border crisis, as Biden-Harris shatter sovereignty

SAN DIEGO: Every country in the world has borders and laws regarding crossing them. National sovereignty is only complete with a unity of states’ sovereignty. Borders preserve our great American culture, our faiths, industry and economy, and health. International lines protect our families from outside control, crime, and terror. Border security assures the people of the rights and privileges of citizenship.

Yes, we still have immigration laws although hacked up into pieces and thrown to the border coyotes by Biden/Harris. U.S. Border Patrol swims upstream due to Biden’s failed protection and rollback of Trump-era policies that kept immigration manageable. Only borders can sustain a strong, unbreakable United States.

Freedom only exists within the laws preserving it.

In fiscal year (FY) 2019, agents recorded a staggering 977,509 encounters (year of migrant caravans).

Then in 2020 Trump instituted an Emergency COVID response called Title 42 to return illegal aliens (not eligible to stay under Title 8) to ports of entry processing right there in the field. Title 42 along with border wall major construction reduced encounters to 458,088 for FY 2020 (Oct-Sept).





To date in February (FY 2021) already there have been 396,958 encounters, a 40% increase over the same time frame in FY 2019.

“We’re already starting to see some higher days of 6,000-plus apprehensions,” Raul Ortiz, deputy chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, told reporters April 1st. “So I fully expect our border patrol agents to encounter over a million people this year.”

Trump had put a finger in the broken border dike and Biden violently pulled it out. The White House thinks solutions amount to putting masses of illegal aliens/alien minors on military bases or in convention centers. When it’s a no-brainer – re-plug the dike. Instead, Biden seeks to overwhelm the entire immigration system.

Border Patrol is not set up for Biden/Harris anti-border, anti-law enforcement policies.

Border Patrol assures us that the high numbers of encounters, including human trafficking and smuggling, have presented “significant detention and removal challenges.” Their job is to encounter, intake, and process by law. Then move out those out not expelled to affiliated agencies also overwhelmed by massive illegal migrants. Biden tapped veep Harris to lead efforts to stem the border surge. Choosing an avowed Marxist who champions the communist ideology “equity vs. equality” to fix a humanitarian disaster. Communism itself is a humanitarian failure marked by horrific suffering and suppression.

There’s a big difference between equality and equity. pic.twitter.com/n3XfQyjLNe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 1, 2020

Kamala Harris’ narrative runs counter to American ideals.

Her words run counter to the freedoms our American kids are born into. She laughs when asked if she has visited the Border. Instead, she was in Florida promoting the passage of a 1.9 trillion coronavirus ‘package’. Nor has Harris held a press conference and has no intentions to visit the border as announced this week. Off for a holiday in California.

How does ‘equity’ play out for American kids? Guilty as charged: the San Diego Unified School District said that 750 illegal alien female minors shipped to the San Diego Convention Center (more than 80 tested positive with COVID) get in-person education. While American students are forced to stay home because of COVID to receive a subpar education online.

County Supervisor Jim Desmond telling Fox News,

“We have 130,000 kids who haven’t been allowed in a classroom for over a year in the San Diego United School District.”

“San Diego School District parents are outraged that their children – whose parents are taxpayers and the only ones legally afforded the right to public education – would be kept out of the classroom under the guise that public health and safety warranted the harsh action,” reports The Federalist Papers.

What is Harris equity for American Jewish kids, invite Hamas to the border?





Harris gets her advice from Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), according to Center for Security Policy.

The Washington Beacon reported in 2020 that “as California’s attorney general and then as U.S. senator, Harris forged a relationship with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), one of the nation’s top anti-Israel groups and advocates for boycotts of the Jewish state.”

CAIR chapters frequently distribute pamphlets telling Muslims not to cooperate with law enforcement and has been an unindicted co-conspirator in a Hamas terror funding case – so named by the Justice Department.

CAIR’S national outreach manager is an open supporter of jihad terror, according to Jihad Watch.

“The Harris/CAIR association goes back years before that as well: “As California’s top cop, Harris partnered with local CAIR officials and relied on them to advise her about community matters. In 2015, for instance, Harris hosted CAIR for an interfaith community event following a deadly terrorist attack in San Bernardino. In 2016, as Harris ran for the Senate, CAIR’s political action committee donated $1,750 to boost her campaign,” says Center for Security Policy.

Harris is unfit, uninterested in border oversight.

Border Patrol’s number one priority is national security. Which CBP states as “knowing who and what enters our homeland through intelligence gathering, strategic operations, personnel, and logistical shifts.” Meaning protecting the Constitution and the liberties it affords.

The U.S. intelligence community focuses on “Special Interest Aliens (SIAs)” from a shifting group of countries where the threat of terrorism is high. Here we have Harris hob-knobbing with CAIR with ties to a Palestinian militant Islamist group, while she compares ICE officers to the KKK.

CAIRS’ cultivation of Harris is part of a long-term strategy to replace America and her freedoms with Muslim goals in federal, state, and local government. Just ask Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. So how does Harris qualify for a border ‘diplomat’ to protect states’ sovereignty? She doesn’t. And in fact, jeopardizes the office of vice-president with anything close to terror ties.

An American who calls himself “Junior”.

Junior owns land near Mission Texas that illegal migrants cross at least four days a week he is there.

“They all say the same thing, Biden nos invitó, Biden invited us,” Junior told the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF), he asked that his last name be omitted after the media mobbed him in 2018 with requests to access his land.”

Indeed, Biden invites foreigners to break a nation’s laws. Not only kids and families, but also criminals, smugglers, traffickers and terrorists, and any and all border jumpers. Including, those who would throw children to their deaths.

Border Patrol rescues little girls smugglers left to die.

The following tragic events land on Biden and Harris’ backs who open the border floodgates to savvy smugglers who know exactly what they are doing. Preying on the innocent and those who would rescue them is their sick game.

Smugglers threw a six-month-old baby out of a crowded raft into the Rio Grande River to drown. Human traffickers extorted money to smuggle her and her mother across the border. But then assaulted the mother and broke her leg. When smugglers know Border Patrol is on their tails, they mercilessly toss their victims. U.S. border agents and a special unit of Texas rangers rescued the poor baby.

CBP released a disturbing surveillance video of 3-year old and 5-year old sisters dropped by smugglers over a 14-ft border barrier wall in the New Mexico desert at night. If not for the vigilance of border agents using mobile technology- these vulnerable siblings could have died alone in the desert environment. While the smugglers ran off. Caution, the following tweet contains a disturbing video.

Smugglers, under cover of night, scaled a 14 ft. border barrier and cruelly dropped 2 young children in the middle of the New Mexico desert. The girls, ages 3 & 5, were left miles from the nearest residence. Thank you STN Agents for rescuing these children! @CBP @CBPWestTexas pic.twitter.com/U91y2g8Lk1 — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) March 31, 2021

On April, 2, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents disrupted five human smuggling events, arresting 86 illegal aliens.

In Imperial, Calif., El Centro Border Patrol took down a stash house and seized a (stolen) cloned vehicle, arresting 18 illegal aliens Wed, March 31.

The arrests go on. Putting Border Patrol in a vicious political cycle. ‘Let ’em in, push ’em out or…

Illegal aliens amass in and stay here.

“Now the vast majority (upwards of 85 percent) of family units who are apprehended by Border Patrol after crossing the border illegally are quickly released into the United States,” reports Epoch Times.

“Of the 2,200 individuals within family units who were apprehended, 1,900 were released, while 300 were processed under Title 42 to be expelled, the [senior Border Patrol] official said.”

Smuggling has a cost.

“That works out to $71,666.67 per migrant, paid by your tax dollars, meaning that you are now a co-conspirator to one of the largest smuggling schemes in history,” wrote Andrew Arthur, a fellow with the Center for Immigration Studies, a conservative policy research nonprofit.

Free is misleading.

Not one of us can live without adherence to the laws and protective policies that protect the piece of ground we call home in the United States of America.

We, as citizens, pay for the freedoms we enjoy by following the law. When we don’t, we end up on a small stark box with iron bars.

Biden is no leader. Rather, he’s a dictator who strips American kids of their inheritance we patriots pay for with hard work.

Americans OWED MORE than a country without secure borders.

Unrecognizable tyrants in power take education, jobs, food, and medical care, and our freedom to speak. They rob our money right out of our hands and give it away as if it was theirs to give. The people of this country pay the elected Washington elites’ salaries and they have a debt to pay the people. Instead, they wave a big communist stick in your face.

We see Ted Cruz’s video of kids in unhealthy crowed cages like sardines in a can. Like communist concentration camps in America? Preposterous, but real. These hapless alien minors become coyote prey – thrown in rivers and dropped over walls. Because their parents listen to Biden and veep Harris laughing at others’ misfortune.

Radio talk show host Todd Herman says, “Speak more often, speak more truths” to help bring awareness.

Seek to know and understand the U.S. Constitution.

Did you know America’s founders care to protect the sovereignty of each state? As a result, state elected officials have powers to shield their citizens from unlawful, unconstitutional, forced federal mandates.

The Tenth Amendment (Amendment X) to the United States Constitution, a part of the Bill of Rights, was ratified on December 15, 1791.

It expresses the principle of federalism, also known as states’ rights. The federal government has only those powers delegated to it by the Constitution and that all other powers not forbidden to the states by the Constitution are reserved to each state.

We’re seeing good things happen in states like Texas, Arkansas, Montana, and Florida. Support lawmakers acting on the behest of the people on issues important to you. Network with like-minded patriotic Americans, and don’t give up.

