Inciting a racial devolution, the radical lefts attempt to shame America

SAN DIEGO. The radical left has an agenda of racial shame bearing down on America. This, the antithesis of building better race relations. Instead, we have taken a backward turn to violence. Criminal mobs burn down our cities, swarming the moral majority with lawlessness. Devolving into injury. Resulting in murder in the street. A lick of death from shamers given to patriots who oppose their racial hammer and anti-American beliefs.

Tribalism overruns great American cities, supported by Democrats who lead them.

The wars in our cities are scarily familiar. They are a rising and dangerous insurgency. One intent of the Democrat’s anarchist class is to replace and/or overthrow the existing laws and culture of a nation or state. ‘Raise your fists’, ‘come with us’, ‘bend in your knees in solidarity’ you bad people.

Otherwise, ‘we will come to get you’.

They promise to root you out of your homes, burn businesses, or obliterate on social media if you don’t submit.





A Black Lives Matter leader said on Fox, “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down the system and replace it.” Posted by The People’s Voice on Sunday, 23 August 2020

Planned anarchy punishes ‘racist’ America, but destroys all of America.

Shame on the people of America for having their own beliefs and exercising their rights, say the mobs devolving our urban centers. Defund police, they demand, as rioters force vigilante justice and rule the streets, never satisfied as they have no tangible goals. They parade under the mantra of Black Lives Matter – ready to turn on a dime to criminality and void all facts. No investigation or proof. No questions or answers sought. All eager to make those with criminal records martyrs.

They are just anarchists’ violence spurred by the left media, who does not condemn the violence or the anarchists. But all are quick to blame the President. As though his job is to be Mayor of Portland. When he flies to Kenosha, the liberal media attacks, repeating that “Wisconsin does not want Trump to be there.” While saying the President is responsible? A true damned if he does, or does not, scenario.

Today President Trump meets with city and police department leaders and business representatives. He is doing something.

Black lives, like all lives, do very much matter.

Speaking to radicals who carry the ‘peaceful’ protest signs in your hands yet beat innocent people in the head. What do you want specifically? Blood or racial harmony?

A message most of us get is the irrational demand to erase our past and bring out the government checkbook to pay for it.

Every American of every color shares in America’s freedoms. We are, despite all else, still the country people want to be a part of. White and black on both sides of the Civil War died in the fight for and against slavery.





What we see is more than Black Lives Matter protests.

Raging urban mobsters are not last-minute attendees. They are planned, trained, ready to go to provoke chaos. Fueled and funded by radical leftist Democrats who hate America, America’s past, patriotism, and patriot leaders. They yell at America’s defenders of freedom and the moral majority.

Elected Democrats and liberal leaders propagate hate of America. They tactically support violence in our streets by not speaking out against it. While violating their sworn oath to uphold the Constitution and laws of the land.

To them, their political lives and the economic benefit of power matter most. You don’t have to search too hard to find them and their followers in news and on social media.

Our unique Republic is a form of government equaling “Ordered Liberty.”

Former Navy SEAL and Rep. Dan Crenshaw TX – 2 recounts in his new book “ Fortitude: American Resilience in the Era of Outrage ”, when St. John Paul II spoke to an audience of Americans in Baltimore, 1995. Crenshaw summarizes that

“The Pope was getting at a foundational truth of American society: We are not founded on unbridled freedom that consists of “doing what we like”; we are founded on ordered liberty.”

Crenshaw continues in his book,

“Ordered liberty is the understanding that the law exists to prevent individuals from infringing on the inalienable rights of others…Our Founders argued…our laws must also be written in the context of a higher moral calling, derived from God and the teachings of the Bible.”

The Democratic National Convention took “Under God” out of the Pledge of Allegiance. It was a direct threat to our Constitution, which John Adams said “was made only for a moral and religious people.”

Pure freedom without a moral compass, Crenshaw explains, leads to chaos and anarchy. Anti-racism is a moral compass to equality.

Rage and violence slash “inalienable rights” to peace in Portland.

It’s been an explosive three months under the limp leadership of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. He joins the racial shamers overrunning his city. His vitriol stated in a recent letter to President Trump, who offered federal law enforcement to calm racial tensions down.

As reported in The Daily Wire.

“In the letter, Wheeler ripped into Trump’s alleged “politics of division and demagoguery,” “reckless disregard for human life,” “bumbling response to the COVID pandemic,” and concluded that Trump’s offer was “a cynical attempt to stoke fear and distract us from the real work of our city.”

“The “real work” of the city of Portland, as performed by Wheeler, has reportedly included him texting a top aide and suggesting that Portland officials instruct the police to turn a blind eye to the rampaging demonstrations in his city,” says Daily Wire.

What’s next – defund the military? Letting our outside enemies finish the job hateful anarchists have started?

9/11 trivialized by Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota.

Omar at a Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) event,

“For far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen, and frankly I’m tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it,” Omar said. “CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” says Business Insider.

“Some people” killed 2,977 Americans, and “some people” injured more than 6,000 others. That was some “did something”, huh, Rep. Omar? Cat got your tongue on ‘Islamic terrorists’ or ‘massive murder”? To even complain that 9/11 was a cause to your perceived loss of civil liberties is unthinkable anti-Americanism and suggestive blame.

Detroit Congresswoman attacks police work, while her city remains an urban blight.

Outspoken progressive Rashida Tlaib could focus on Detroit’s 70,000 abandoned buildings, 31,000 empty houses, and 90,000 vacant lots. Rather, she chooses to condemn Detroit’s investigative police department, calling them discriminatory. In 2019 she was offered a tour of the facial recognition lab. Detroit News quoted her saying,

“Analysts need to be African Americans, not people that are not. I think non-African Americans think African Americans all look the same,” says Tlaib.

“Craig graciously deflected Tlaib’s persistent jabs, and attempted to explain the safeguards against racial profiling, which include the use of human analysts to check the results,” reported Detroit News, adding that later Craig made a statement on her shameful racist stereotyping, saying that, “people should be barred from working somewhere because of their skin color.”

Skin color has not stopped shining star South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

Scott is blazing a story of firsts that he shared during the Republican National Convention (RNC).

“Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime,” says Scott.

He is busy spearheading police reform legislation in the Senate.

“The legislation, dubbed the JUSTICE Act, aims at ending police chokeholds, increasing the use of body cameras and better training for police officers along with making lynching a federal crime and the maintenance and sharing of disciplinary records of officers….The 106-page plan is intended to rebuild what’s been called by Scott “lost trust” between police and the community,” says bet.com.

Scott’s police improvement efforts threaten his life, from shamers who prefer America in turmoil.

According to a June 24 CNN story,

“GOP Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has seen an uptick in racist and profanity-laced voicemails at his office since becoming the lead Republican on police reform legislation, including from one person who called him “Uncle Tim,” according to his staff and a CNN review of several of the messages.”

[Caution disturbing language].

“Scott, the only African American Republican in the chamber, played two of the messages for his GOP colleagues during a policy lunch Tuesday, according to his spokesman Sean Smith. The caller who described Scott as “Uncle Tim” also said he was a “sellout” and “the lowest piece of sh*t this country ever produced.”

As a result of racist threats, Scott says, “I carry everywhere I go in South Carolina and I have security almost everywhere I go.”

Scott’s legislation was stalled by partisan differences and apathy for those ‘black kids walking the streets, taking a jog, and driving down the road’ who may get stopped because of color. Americans that Senator Scott cares deeply about.

‘Be Best’, says First Lady Melania Trump.

Ms. Trump’s campaign for children to “Be Best” is also an example of improved race relation efforts by the Trump Administration. In her RNC speech, she advocated for leftist- spurred urban violence to stop. Asking that both Democrats and Republicans come to the table to talk. But will leftist Democrats let up on their suffocating chokehold on anything America? And quit running on a platform of hate and victimhood?

The tacit acceptance (and sometimes encouragement) of mob violence & political intimidation by elected Democrats should, by itself, be a disqualifying factor in the November election. They are attempting to hold America hostage by creating chaos unless you give them power. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 29, 2020

“The tacit acceptance (and sometimes encouragement) of mob violence & political intimidation by elected Democrats should, by itself, be a disqualifying factor in the November election…“They are attempting to hold America hostage by creating chaos unless you give them power.”

Navy SEAL Crenshaw knows what becoming a victim of hate is.

He was nearly blinded by an IED blast in Afghanistan 2012. Receiving an initial grim prognosis. The choice to take on a dangerous surgery for a detached retina. He spent six weeks face down unable to move his body an inch or risk failure of the procedure. As he lay there immobile, his body was still sore from shrapnel wounds.

“Even if I could have moved and I could by then, I didn’t care. Just straightening my neck up or rolling over could have plunged me into darkness forever.”

He didn’t cry foul or decry his fate. Instead, he fought like the hero he is to retain his sight. He sees more with one saved eye than many with two.

Bad vision leads to racial ‘chip on the shoulder’.

Former First Lady Michele Obama was called out recently in Daily Wire.

Ms. Obama recounts waiting in line with her girls after a soccer game for ice cream, trying to be ‘normal,’ instructing her highly-paid paid Secret Service security to stand back.

A white woman cut in line, not knowing she was an elite lady.

Ms. Obama concluded, “So I stepped up, and I said, ‘Excuse me?’ I was like, ‘You don’t see us four people standing right here, you just jumped in line?’ She didn’t apologize; she never looked me in my eye; she didn’t know it was me. All she saw was a black person or a group of black people, or maybe she didn’t even see that because we were that invisible.”

Who hasn’t had someone cut in line? Why’d the lady do it? Only Ms. Obama knows, what white folks don’t know.

“What white folks don’t understand, it’s like, that is so telling of how white America views people who are not like them. You know, we don’t exist,” continues Ms. Obama. “And when we do exist, we exist as a threat.”

No – we are not race perfect. Yet, this dubious profiling for whites fuels the racial fire.

Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron slams Joe Biden’s race-reproach blunder.

At the 2020 RNC, Cameron, the first black person elected Attorney General in Kentucky lit up the stage with passion. He invoked Biden’s now-infamous gaffe saying that black voters torn between voting for him and Trump “ain’t black,”

as reported in New York Post.

“Mr. Vice President, look at me. I am Black. We are not all the same, sir,” Cameron said. “I am not in chains. My mind is my own and you can’t tell me how to vote because of the color of my skin.”

If you want to see what Joe Biden has done in 47 years for the black community, read The Detroit News July 2020 piece by Linda Lee Tarver “Opinion: Joe Biden still defends damage he’s done to Black community.”

“The American spirit – long characterized by grit and fortitude is unraveling.”

Representative Dan Crenshaw says:

“Most people’s everyday challenges aren’t as extreme as surviving combat and yet our society is more fragile than ever, exploding with outrage, drowning in micro-aggressions, and devolving into divisive mob politics,” adding, “We must fix it.”

Patriots agree with Rep. Crenshaw. And they continue to stand for what they love despite the threats and attacks of those who shame them. They will never give in or give up America. They will fight for this land, with liberty and justice for all.

Featured Image: Girl takes part in a protest against President-elect Donald Trump, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Seattle neighborhood. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Licensed