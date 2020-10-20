Do emails link Hunter Biden to the Chinese Energy Fund Committee?

SAN DIEGO: Recently recovered emails tie Joe Biden to a dragon’s share of cash from the Chinese Energy Fund Committee’s (CEFC). The CEFC was a conglomerate among the 10 largest private companies in China in 2014, so aligned with the Chinese government (and PLA military) – it was “hard to distinguish between the two.” Companies like CEFC were engines in China’s obsession to expand and become a hub all global roads lead back to. While serving China’s interests.

The red-state means to gain influence over targeted governments using an integrated strategy of economic co-options backed with military might. The Belt and Road initiative (BRI) seeks to invest one trillion dollars in new infrastructure investments spread across all continents in 138 countries. From low-income to high-income nations, like Afghanistan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Italy, Saudi Arabia, many countries in Africa, etc.

They all join the BRI by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China. Not realizing underlying motives, widespread corruption involved, and the unsustainable debt trap entered in.

It’s a mystery how far Biden’s ties to China go, as secrets unearth.

Emails allude to the former Vice President and son Hunter on a treacherous trail of financial gain from CEFC’s role in BRI’s march to world dominance. Going against the interests and security of the United States.





Bidens join with Communist Party ‘princelings’ set to amass power, wealth.

Offspring of the founding fathers of the People’s Republic of China are given the name of ‘princeling.’ Many princelings serve top positions in state-owned enterprises (SOEs). CEFC’s Chairman was Ye Jianming. It’s theorized that Ye Jianming’s grandfather (Ye Jianying) was a high-ranking Communist Party official.

“Ye Jianming had a simple job in a forest, or so his story goes. Twenty years later, he sat atop a $44 billion business empire,” CNN begins in a comprehensive investigative report in 2018.

“A biography of the younger Ye in a 2012 financial report seemed to support claims of high-level PLA ties. It states that from 2003 until 2005 he was the deputy secretary-general of the China Association for International Friendly Contact (CAIFC). That group is a purported political arm of the Chinese military, according to a report by the Project 2049 Institute, a US-based organization that researches Asia security issues,” adds CNN.

The CEFC billionaire’s meteoric rise came crashing down on November 18, 2017, when Ye was caught trying with China National Petroleum (CNPC) to illegally enter the oil market in Chad under the guise of a United Nations NGO.

“FBI agents arrested Patrick Ho Chi-ping, the man Ye had employed to lead his NGO. Ho was charged with money laundering and violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.” He is accused of offering $3 million in bribes to the President of Chad and Ugandan president of the United Nations General Assembly. “The alleged bribes were made on behalf of a Shanghai-based energy company, ” says CNN (CEFC not explicitly named in the court documents).

Jianming goes missing in 2018.

He was reported to “have vanished” after the Chinese ‘detained him’ for investigation. For suspicion of ‘economic crimes’ Hard to believe that anything Jianming did was secret from the Chinese government as two were one. As for Jianming, the outcome is unknown and well as his whereabouts.

It’s also hard to believe that anything the Bidens did would be under the radar of the Chinese. Imagine them watch Joe Biden place sticky fingers on the Bible to take the oath of an American president after all this.

CEFC, China’s Communist Party (CCP), and Biden on the Belt and Road.

What does it mean to take a dragon share of Jianming’s fortunes – who appears to be a pawn acting in the behest of the CCP to realize the China Dream?

Fox News reports,

“H.R. McMaster’s book, “Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World” reveals how under Chairman Xi Jinping, the Chinese Communist Party has resolved to strengthen its grip on power, take center stage in the world, and establish new rules and a new international order sympathetic to Chinese interests.”

The trouble with China BRI’s is that many nations once in cannot easily get out. Strong strings are attached. The Chinese government took control of a port in Sri Lanka when debts to a Chinese state-owned bank couldn’t be repaid in 2017.





“China hopes to gain coercive power over nations and territories in the region [incl. Japan and U.S. territories] through not only demonstrated military prowess but also economic coercion and the use of information warfare and maritime militias,” adds Fox.

Biden acts as if China’s cool – no worries. Claims to know nothing.

The incriminating computer.

News mushroomed when the owner of a computer repair shop in Delaware recovered data from a MacBook Pro laptop dropped off and abandoned in April 2019. The bomb dropped outlining CEFC payments to Hunter Biden,

From a Yahoo News featured story,

“Biden entered into a consulting contract with China’s largest private energy company that initially earned him $10 million a year “for introductions alone,” according to leaked emails.

“In an email chain from Aug. 2, 2017, Biden discussed a deal with the former chairman of CEFC China Energy, Ye Jianming, saying Ye agreed to change the terms of Biden’s three-year consulting contract with CEFC, which initially promised Biden $10 million per-year “for introductions alone,” to make it “much more lasting and more lucrative,” the New York Post reported, although the authenticity of the Biden emails has not been independently confirmed.

“The new deal included a 50 percent equity stake in a holding company created by Ye rather than the $10 million in annual cash that had been previously negotiated.

“The chairman changed that deal after we me[t] in MIAMI TO A MUCH MORE LASTING AND LUCRATIVE ARRANGEMENT to create a holding company 50% percent [sic] owned by ME and 50% owned by him,” Biden wrote in one email.”

Laws against what Biden and family have (allegedly) done.

Cornell Law states in 18 U.S. Code § 953, Private correspondence with foreign governments,

“Any citizen of the United States, wherever he may be, who, without authority of the United States, directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government or of any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.”

(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 744; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(K), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2147.)

Some say Joe and Hunter need to be brought in for questioning on alleged CEFC ties. Or is this another corrupt Dem presidential candidate (like Hillary Clinton) thinking they’re immune from the law? Dad Joe denying any knowledge of his son’s business dealings? Hunter admitting he probably could not have gotten in these doors without the Biden name (and office). Yet now the son takes the heat for both he and his shadowy father.

Bernard Kerik (Retired 40th Police Commissioner of NY City) suggests otherwise,

I personally had the opportunity to review the hard drive belonging to Hunter Biden. If the @FBI and @TheJusticeDept arrested Paul Manafort, then Hunter, James, and @JoeBiden belongs in handcuffs? AND THAT, is just for starters. #China #Iraq #Ukraine — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) October 17, 2020

What happened to the Chinese investigation of CEFC?

Shanghai Guosheng Group, a portfolio and investment agency controlled by the Government of Shanghai, subsequently took control of CEFC China Energy in March 2018.

In October 2018, prosecutors allege Wang Sanyun, former Communist Party Secretary of Gansu province, accepted bribes from Ye Jianming in 2011. Wang’s allegedly helped CEFC’s Shanghai subsidiary buy an equity stake in Bank of Hainan.

Jianming’s downfall is part of a wider crackdown in China. Unhappy about how private companies move Chinese capital out of the country. Some of that cash promised to the welcoming hands like the Bidens.

In March 2020 the company [CEFC] was declared bankrupt as well as its subsidiaries CEFC Shanghai International and CEFC Hainan International. Lives like Jianming slip through Chinese cracks as if they never existed.

Explosion and implosion, though different, both cause destruction in a small amount of time.

Resurged Biden emails fit both scenarios – an exploding future caused by an imploding past.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee investigates Biden, seeking validation from involved persons.

The FBI is referring all questions about the Biden hard drive and laptop to the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office. A spokesperson told the [New York] Post that the office “can neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.”

According to The Associated Press and NBC News, the FBI currently investigates a possible connection with a foreign intelligence operation to the release of the emails.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani reportedly provided the New York Post with a copy of the hard drive the emails originated from.

America not on the auction block.

“For thirty years, the Biden family has been selling Joe’s office to the highest bidder,” Giuliani told “The Story” Thursday.

One email sent to Biden on May 13, 2017, with the subject line “Expectations,” includes details about “remuneration packages.” Money for six people, including younger and older Biden referred to as “the big guy.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Please, not Russia again.

“Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on Monday said Hunter Biden’s recovered laptop and emails, which purportedly show Joe Biden had involvement in his son’s foreign business dealings, are “not part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff claims the emails are a smear attempt coming “from the Kremlin.”

“It’s funny that some of the people who complain the most about intelligence being politicized are the ones politicizing the intelligence,” Ratcliffe said.

Doesn’t take Russia for the Bidens to implode. They are very capable of doing it themselves. Trump must win the election to shut these criminal networks down.

Chin