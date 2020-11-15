Did Dominion and Scytl software change the election outcome?

SAN DIEGO: In an ongoing story surrounding allegations of election fraud, Friday, Texas Rep. Congressman Louie Gohmert told NewsMax that Spanish company Scytl cycled U.S. votes on election night. Gohmert got wind of a German-language tweet that said the U.S. Army went in and seized Scytl servers in Frankfurt, Germany. Scytl’s main headquarters are located in Barcelona, Spain.

Security, Gohmert indicates, was breached as the media reported real-time results from vote count numbers coming from a foreign source.

Why is Scytl, an electronic voting company declared bankrupt by a Spanish court in June 2020, providing software to a U.S. election? For what reason would a foreign company be given the opportunity to impact such information?

The answer may lay in the progressive push to create a global society, eliminating all borders among countries.





Scytl denies that they have servers in Germany or that their servers were raided by the U.S. Forces.

In 2012, Scytl acquired the Tampa based company SOE Software (“Supervisors of Elections”) in order to implement Scytl technologies in the United States. Then during the late winter – early spring of June 2018-2019, Scytl did establish a backup center in Frankfurt, Germany.

In 2013 Scytl acquired the software division of Gov2U, an NGO that is actually partnered with the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs. Scytl became a partner of Amazon Web Services around November 2018. In the U.S., reports are that Scytl hosts their services on Amazon’s cloud platform.

There is a lot of smoke, and little clarity, surrounding these allegations. And where there is smoke…

There is fire: The Scytl raid.

Gateway Pundit reports the following on the raid from an unnamed source,

“The US government, once they determined that this Dominion server was involved in switching votes, then the intelligence community began a search for the server and discovered that the server was in Germany. In order to get access to that server and have it available for use in a legal manner, they had to have the State Department work in tandem with the Department of Justice. They had to request that the government of Germany cooperate in allowing this seizure of this server.”

Gateway Pundit goes on to say “appropriate documents” were “signed off on” and “it appears there was also US military support in this operation.” Both Scytl and Dominion are denying the vote switching allegations. (DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS CATEGORICALLY DENIES FALSE ASSERTIONS)

Who is Scytl?

Scytl grew out of a cryptography research project at a Barcelona university. The company is a conglomeration of three companies: Scytl Secure Electronic Voting software, Scytl Voting Hardware SL, which is in part owned by an anonymous Dubai-based investor.

Forbes reported in 2017:

“Founded in 2001 in Spain, Scytl organized 12 state-wide implementations, and its technologies were used in another 980 U.S. jurisdictions in 28 states, during the 2016 General Election.”

An election where Democrat officials were raising issues about the voting software. Facing debts of over 75 million euros, Scytl's bankruptcy proceedings began in May 2020, six months before the U.S. election. On 2 June 2020, a Spanish court declared Scytl bankrupt and started the process of auctioning off its assets.





In late October, the Paragon Group subsidiary “Service Point Solutions” acquired Scytl including its U.S. subsidiary SOE.

Which begs the question as to who gave the sensitive job of counting US election votes to the hands of a failing foreign?

An examination of the Scytl server, if in hand, will reveal some truths.

“By getting ahold of the server they now are going to have the direct evidence of when they were instructed to stop counting. They will also discover who gave the direction to stop counting and who initiated the algorithm that started switching votes. The CIA was completely excluded from this operation,” reports Gateway Pundit.

In seeming accordance with Dominion Voting, “Scytl has a long history of election fraud in various nations including injecting backdoors in its election software,” reports Greatgameindia.com. Who also tweeted that “USA elections 2020 were rigged by Canadian Crown agent Dominion Voting Systems.”

More explosive evidence of Dominion fraud.

Attorney Sidney Powell told Judge Jeanine on Fox News yesterday, “we’re talking about the alterations and changes in millions of votes.”

“We are collecting evidence through a firehose as hundreds of patriots across the country are stepping forward with what they know about this issue, including some people that are taking great risk to do it.”

“There is statistical evidence, there’s all kinds of mathematical evidence – essentially forensic evidence math that cannot be disputed. We have eyewitnesses to different features of the machine, we have eyewitnesses to different aspects of the machine being uploaded with data when it was not supposed to be and never being certified,” claims Powell.

Powell says Dominion and Smartmatic Software is responsible for President Trump’s votes being “dumped”, “flipped”, and that “computers [were] overwritten to ignore signatures.” Smartmatic’s chairman, Mark Malloch-Brown, is on the board of Mr. Soros’s Open Society Foundation.

What did the chairman of Smartmatic, a vote tabulating software, do to earn a place on Joe Biden’s “transition team?” — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 15, 2020

The money to develop the Smartmatic software came out of Communist-run Venezuela and Cuba.

Smartmatic has been used in elections around the world. In Venezuela’s election, the software was manipulated to report a skewed tally. But the company said that it was an anomaly and cited the lack of election monitors as part of the problem. In the United States, monitors from both parties are allowed to watch vote counting. (Giuliani adds fuel to discredited theories about voting machines.)

There are allegations that the software was initially “created for the express purpose for being able to alter votes and secure the reelection of Hugo Chavez and then Maduro,” she adds.

More 2020 Election dirt coming

Trump attorney Lin Wood tweeted out,

Legal bulldogs chase those perpetrating the alleged crimes. An unnamed American citizen has exported the hackable software to other countries, according to Powell.

“It is one huge huge criminal conspiracy that should be investigated by military intelligence for its national security implications,” Powell says.

All the while data analysts chomp on “mirrored” voting patterns between Election Day votes and mail-in votes that are “statistically impossible,” Detailed in Gateway Pundit’s alarming detailed graphs.

Scytl and Dominion signal trouble afoot for national security and defense sectors.

Vote counting machinery to overthrow the president has long been suspect in the halls of government.

“There are people inside the government trying to take this president down – State Department, intel community, and FBI…Sidney Powell and I sent both sent messages to the president yesterday that Christopher Wray needs to go,” says Gohmert.

Last week, former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was fired by President Trump. (Why did President Trump fire Defense Secretary Mark Esper?) Earlier reports this year said Esper and President Trump were at odds when states let ANTIFA and BLM terrorize and burn cities. Esper refused to send troops when the president threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act to quell vigilante violence. Thus leaving harm to befall citizens and destroy their livelihoods. A defense secretary’s duty to his commander-in-chief cannot be disputed or partisan.

Consequently, we see Chris Miller, serving as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, moving up to the acting defense secretary post. Along with Kash Patel, who replaced Jen Stewart who worked for Esper as chief of staff.

Unraveling secret sagas.

Congress was forewarned of election software interference by the Brennan Center for Justice in November of 2019. (A Framework for Election Vendor Oversight) The group writing,

More than 80 percent of voting systems in use today are under the purview of three vendors. A successful cyberattack against any of these companies could have devastating consequences for elections in vast swaths of the country. Other systems that are essential for free and fair elections, such as voter registration databases and electronic poll books, are also supplied and serviced by private companies. Yet these vendors, unlike those in other sectors that the federal government has designated as critical infrastructure, receive little or no federal review. This leaves American elections vulnerable to attack.

In 2020, a web of Democrat malfeasance is unraveling as verified election fraud builds with volcanic fury. The question for many is what happened to all of Trump’s legitimate votes from beginning to end? (The 2020 Election began with Trump winning, and it may be how it ends) But more importantly, as information reveals, why did our Senate leaders completely ignore warnings about the Dominion software cabal, not challenging its use prior to the election, as was done in Texas.

From the Center Square “Officials raised concerns for years about the security of U.S. voting machines, software systems”

The Dominion Voting Systems, which has been used in multiple states where fraud has been alleged in the 2020 U.S. Election, was rejected three times by data communications experts from the Texas Secretary of State and Attorney General’s Office for failing to meet basic security standards.

On Mornings with Maria on Fox Business this morning, Powell ties some threads together:

Americans must demand from the state leaders full transparency into the decision to use the manipulatable software. (Contact Your Politicians)

Protecting the President and the Constitution.

Kash Patel is a former Whitehouse staffer who helped Republicans discredit the Russia probe. He served a senior counterterrorism role and then rose up to top adviser in the Office of National Intelligence.

The defense secretary’s chief of staff shapes the agenda, a weighty and highly ranked civilian post. Patel is fiercely loyal to Trump, according to reports. Two other staunch Trump loyalists were named to top Defense jobs at the Pentagon.

Perhaps the president and other advisors foresaw things coming in these revolutionary times.

Powell promised that “every state that had anything done to the machine prior to the election without a new certification is going to have to invalidate its votes. It’s going to have to go to the state legislatures to be decided.” (Could a Few State Legislatures Choose the Next President?0

Remember how the patriots formed this country from the bottom up, against a much bigger, militarily- superior foe. Big tech, big media, big socialists act as dictators programming true Americans. We know the outcome of the 1776 stand against tyranny.

“The spirit always vanquishes the sword” Napoleon.

Composite Artwork Dave McKinney