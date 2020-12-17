DEF CON 27 hackers warned of “worst fears” coming for 2020 election

SAN DIEGO: In 2019, a team of university students from Oregon and Michigan stepped ‘into the breach’ at DEF CON 27’s Voting Machine Hacking Village. The ‘Village’ is a place where all voting machine security, operational flaws are de-mystified and exposed. Cybersecurity experts, Feds, state officials, and academia were there and saw the elements of a perfect storm. Democrats exploited these dangers in ways we are still picking out of 2020 election carnage.

No one left DEF CON 27 without a proven knowledge of what can go wrong with electronic voting equipment. And little assurance of what can go right if recommendations are not followed.

The term hacker stirs the vision of a malicious genius in a dark room typing into secret cyber realms. Black hat hackers attack regularly, the most recent victims the U.S. Treasury and Commerce Depts. Invoking a raid at security vendor Solar Winds by FBI, U.S. Marshalls, and Texas Rangers. Serious stuff.

Yet, it takes a thief to catch a thief.

The white hat hackers know how to find weaknesses, backdoors, and vulnerabilities in software and encryption. That’s what Yeongjin Jang, Assistant Professor at Oregon State University, teaches his students in his cyber-security lab. Jang is considered one of the best hackers in the world.





Jang’s students in concert with Michigan’s brightest had access to over 100 machines in “a range of currently-marketed touch-screen direct recording electronic (DRE), optical scan paper voting devices, paper ballot making devices (BMDs) and electronic poll books (e-poll books)…Every piece of equipment at the village is currently certified for use in at least one U.S. jurisdiction,” says the DEF CON 27 report.

Hackers worked in a challenging open forum.

They had fewer resources and far less time than “a professional lab (or even the most casual attacker).” Hackers opened doors to encryption, algorithms, codes, and operating systems of the machines. To ultimately discover and replicate “ways that could alter stored vote tallies, change ballots displayed to voters, or alter the internal software that controls the machines.”

“Once again DEF CON participants were able to find new ways or replicate previously published methods of compromising every one of the devices in the room,” add the report authors.

“They provided expertise to election administrators, policymakers, and ordinary citizens where few others can.”

So what is troubling about an event designed to improve election infrastructure?

The information apparently fell on deaf officials’ ears. Proof accessing the machine’s secret hallways was abundantly clear. Ethical hackers worked over two and a half days to conclude the following (summarized from DEF CON 27 report):

Commercially-available voting system hardware used in the U.S. remains vulnerable to attack. There is an urgent need for paper ballots and risk-limiting audits. New ballot making device (BMD) products are vulnerable. Infrastructure and supply chain issues continue to pose significant security risks.

Participants observed “a wide array of hardware component parts of foreign origin, as well as other aspects of the supply chains for software and operation software maintenance.”

For example, “one machine had a hard-wired IP address pointing to an overseas address block.” The purpose and nature of the underlying feature were undetermined. Hence, underscoring questions not only about foreign control over voting system supply chains of hardware, “but also software and cloud-based and other remote services.”

A year after DEF CON 27, the perfect storm makes landfall on November 3rd, 2020.

Bomb drops on Michigan’s Dominion forensic audit.

“The analyst, who claimed to have “extensive experience as a white hat hacker used by some of the top election specialists in the world,” said that they scanned Dominion network nodes and found a number of interrelationships with foreign entities, including access to Dominion’s server by a network from Hunan, China. Another forensic review confirmed links to an Iranian IP address, the analyst wrote, and concluded that the totality of “these scanning behaviors showed that foreign agents of aggressor nations had access to US voter lists, and had done so recently,” reports Epoch Times.

“Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe confirmed that there was foreign interference in the 2020 election, according to CBS correspondent Catherine Herridge,” reports Epoch Times today.

Cybersecurity experts at Voting Village identified the back doors, the manipulation, and broke that all down for every voting machine. Then funneled that into recommendations.

“Without taking these steps to support election administrators at the frontlines of this clear national security threat, we fear that the 2020 presidential election will realize the worst fears only hinted at during the 2016 elections: insecure, attacked, and ultimately distrusted,” the DEF CON report says.





It’s criminally evident, that federal and state attendees completely shirked duty to inform of the dangers.

A prophetic admonition came to pass in all its fury.

For heaven’s sake, what does it take when you’ve got fraud lurking in front of you in cyber clarity? And then disclaim its presence, at rest with disfranchising 74 million votes for Trump? This is more than dereliction of duty – it’s a threat of the worst kind.

Who would think to invite spy-guy Democrat Eric Swalwell as a DEF CON keynote speaker? An imposter for voting security with a past linked to communist China. Swalwell not alone at the Village.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and former 2020 presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) will speak at this year’s DEFCON Voting Village, MC can reveal. The lawmakers will join California Secretary of State Alex Padilla and former NSA national threat operations director Sherri Ramsay in the election security-focused corner of the cybersecurity conference, which runs Aug. 8-11 in Las Vegas. “The overwhelming interest we are seeing from government leaders demonstrates that securing our democracy is a national security priority,” Voting Village co-founder Harri Hursti says in a press release set to go out this morning, “and we need policy solutions that address the concerns brought to light each year by this Village.” – Politico

China secretly worked its way into the American vote.

Here you have Rep. Swalwell on the House Intelligence Committee. Put there, in part due to substantial fundraising by suspected communist spy Christine Fang. As a Committee member, Swalwell is privy to our most sensitive information, critical to national defense.

The Chinese plant known as Fang Fang targeted up-and-coming politicians who had the potential to go big. She helped place an intern in Swalwell’s office and ‘interacted’ with him over the course of several years, says a searing Axios report.

Through Fang Fang’s ties to Swalwell, communist China gained not only influence but political intelligence. The spy who slept with mayoral politicians fled suddenly when the FBI nosed around, leaving her friends in high places “scratching their heads.”

“The case demonstrates China’s strategy of cultivating relationships that may take years or even decades to bear fruit. The Chinese Communist Party knows that today’s mayors and city council members are tomorrow’s governors and members of Congress.”

They certainly cultivated big with Swalwell and let’s not forget the Bidens cultivating millions in Chinese profit.

Take over a country without firing a shot using voting machines and money.

No proof exists to Swalwell’s claim he cut his ties to Fang Fang. Why believe anyone who benefitted monetarily from a spy? Once you’re in, you are with China. GOP lawmakers agree.

And what is left after Swalwell and DEF CON 27 is Dominion voting machines being the white elephants in a massive fraud scheme. Voting Village hackers booted up their own operating system on Dominion ImageCast Precinct to play video games. The same device became a weapon to dismantle an election, monitored by China itself.

Bidens, Swalwell, even Georgia governor Brian Kemp’s political cozying to China results in financial benefits while in office. It may explain why Dominion Voting owned by Staple Street Capital files a $400 million offer to UBS Securities, LLC (China). Only one month before the election.

Why is UBS Securities (an affiliate of Swiss UBS bank whose assets total 972 billion) suddenly interested in Staple Street Capital a middle-market private equity firm investing out of much smaller $265m equity fund?

Perhaps Democrat William Kennard, a former Obama EU ambassador appointee, who is listed on Staple Street’s board will know why his company would offer voting machines used in the U.S. to communist control? Kennard is former FCC chairman under Clinton, and former Managing Director of secretive Carlyle Group, who allegedly hosted Shafiq bin Laden, Osama bin Laden’s brother, at its annual investor conference while the September 11th attacks were occurring.

Other people saw the perfect storm at DEF CON 27.

Harri Hursti is known for the ‘Hursti Hack’, when he took down Diebold voting machines, using the machine’s memory card. As seen in HBO’s film “Hacking Democracy.” Remember Dominion bought Diebold/Premier Election Solutions from ES&S in 2010. The same year they bought Sequoia. (HBO’s Latest Scary Movie Is Actually a Documentary on Election Hacking)

In a shocking denial, Hursti lines up with a group of scientists saying, “No credible evidence of computer fraud in the 2020 election outcome.” How can a former hacker who changed Diebold/Premier votes without detection and co-authored the DEF CON 27 report turn a blind eye to replicated crime rampant in this election?

Political attendees at DEF CON 27 set us up for disaster by doing nothing.

People like Katie Trimble, Section Chief, Vulnerability Management and Coordination, U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Department of Homeland Security. Former Cybersecurity boss Chris Krebs must have missed Trimble’s memo on the conference with Krebs saying, the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history.”

A screwdriver gave hackers access to Dominion’s CF card at Voting Village. Hackers swapped it with their own card, then able to boot up an arbitrary operating system and take control of the machines. To browse files unencrypted and unprotected. Able to play a game of PONG on a voting machine secure, Krebs?

Biggest election threat? People or machines?

Matt Blaze, Chair of Computer Science and Law, Georgetown University. Blaze co-authored the DEF CON 27 warning report. He also signed the Hursti letter saying “no credible evidence of computer fraud in 2020 election outcome.”

Rich De Millo, Professor of Computer Science Georgia Tech. “Connecting for a millisecond is enough to propagate malware through a system,” said DeMillo. Who signed the Hursti letter.

Jack Cable, Security Researcher, and Student, Stanford University. White hat hacker signed the Hursti letter.

These former DEF CON voting machine whistleblowers are now turncoats saying just because voting machines have vulnerabilities doesn’t mean anyone used them. The same DEF CON 27 voting machines were used in this election wearing a welcome sign to enter in. The 2020 “fears” played out in horrific numbers. These ‘experts’ discredit their reputations and credibility denouncing 2020 election crime evidence. And put all Americans and the nation’s’ security at risk.

We the 74 million attacked on November 3rd, won’t sidle through this theft. We’re hitting it straight on no matter what happens when Congress meets on January 6th.

Manufacturer Voting Machine (Hacked at Voting Village) States Used Dominion Premier/Diebold AccuVote TSx* 18 States Dominion/Sequoia AVC Edge 10 States (incl. Wisconsin) Dominion Diebold AccuVote OS 26 states (incl. Wisconsin) Dominion ImageCast Precinct 10 States (incl. Georgia) ES&S** Diebold ExpressPoll-5000 ES&S** ExpressPoll Pollbook Tablet ES&S** iVotronic DRE 16 States ES&S** AutoMARK 28 States ES&S** M650 Ballot Scanner & Tabulator 23 States Dominion Michigan ES&S** Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania,

Arizona Hart InterCivic*** Michigan * As of 2018 ** ES&S machines are directly tied to significant under votes says ES&S corruption doc updated July 2019. *** Hart InterCivic (Parent company HIG tied to scandal, donations to Senator Mitt Romney’s campaign)

