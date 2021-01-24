SAN DIEGO: America’s troops survive the horrors of combat and win over their enemies with trust. The live and breathe it for no tool in their tactical toolbox is greater. After two weeks of sleepless nights in Washington, America’s troops are once again the targets of betrayal. National Guardsmen forced out of the Capitol to sleep in near-freezing parking garages with one electrical outlet, no internet, and one bathroom for 5,000 troops, according to one Guardsman.

Only when POLITICO obtained photos showing the Guard members packed like animals in a concrete cage did Jill Biden bring over a batch of cookies paid for by you. Not a meal. Warm soup. Or keys to a hotel room, as President Trump did offer.

The disturbing reality remains how Democrats treated them is how they feel about our troops. ‘We feel incredibly betrayed’: Thousands of Guardsmen forced to vacate Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a ‘call to war’ asking for 25,000 Guardsmen (an entire division) from six states to come to DC to shoot to kill.

Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security during the capitol incursion, disclosed to Fox News’ Martha MacCallum on Jan. 20 an unhinged Pelosi requested the “last up of the final troops.” Actually demanding “crew-manned machine guns,” reported Western Journal.





She and other Democrats exploited Defense Department resources for “a civilian undertaking”…way beyond “any legitimate security need.” A perfect example of totalitarianism rule. Freedom and God-loving Americans are darn-well unhappy about that. We all trusted for far too long and now this.

“The request for the use of lethal force has come from federal authorities and was approved by Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy – who oversees D.C. Guard deployments since the District is not a state,” says endtimeheadlines.

Only months ago Kamala Harris raised money on Twitter to pay ANTIFA, BLM terrorists’ bail. No Democrat, including Biden or Harris, has spoken out against the violence they fomented over the last nine months. In fact, they encourage it. (Kamala Harris blasted for praising BLM as ‘essential’ and ‘brilliant’ amid violence)

Hunger Games vibes unsettling.

Half the country saw what they learned in school about ‘cheaters never win’ shattered at the Jan 6 inauguration. Patriots with traditional values are now supposed to cower in fear. The new ruling elite (Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, mainstream media, most of Congress) are our very own District #1.

“District 1 makes the luxury goods that decorate and beautify our great Capitol. Its excellent taste and craftsmanship keep Capitol residents bewigged and bedazzled year-round.“ ―Description of District 1 from The Hunger Games: Tribute Guide

Democrat allies openly call to remove terrorists, aka Patriots, from society. The National Guardsmen are a seditious bunch to be vetted for any conservative insurgents.

A retired Army sergeant major who ran the nation’s enlisted National Guard association says the FBI vetting of inaugural security troops on suspicion of extremist ties “is paranoia” and a “serious distrust of our nation’s military,” according to the Washington Times. Outrage over FBI vetting of National Guard deployed to D.C.: ‘Most offensive thing I’ve ever heard’

Democrats don’t vet troops when they send them to wars.

There’s nothing imaginary about an AK rain of bullets, IEDs, car bombs, or ambushes. Nothing fake about the defense industrial machine of the Obama/Biden era that did little to stop the spread of terror. While Russia and China rear their heads who steps up to duty? Selfless servicemen and women who Biden labels “Stupid Bastards.” Demeaning military service by the same man that now sits at the top of their command. Yes, Joe Biden Called U.S. Troops “Stupid Bastards” — Here’s The Video

The dead come home in flag-draped silver coffins while others learn to live with missing body parts, their blood left in the sand. All while the Obama/Biden/Clinton government defiled their sacrifices. By running around the globe on the US apology tour, those Democrats cried mea-culpa on behalf of an America that keeps other nations stable, secure, free.

Clinton’s “path of destruction” is laid out in investigative reporter George Webb’s book, Hillary’s Blackberries May Be The Heart Of The Matter

Betrayal from Democrats built on MIddle East sand.

Five-star General and 34th President of United States Dwight D. Eisenhower said,

“A political party must be dedicated to the advancement of a moral cause, otherwise it is just a conspiracy to seize power.”



Democrats trashed the concept of morality making their way to power. The twang of arrows including bodily threats to censorship to ‘we will find you”. They send troops to their deaths in unwinnable wars. But their greater betrayal is funding the deaths of America’s sons and daughters in uniform, and then promising in 2021 to do it again.

Arutz Sheva International News reported in August 2020, Expose: Biden/Obama gave Iran $150 billion – $300 million for each US soldier they killed

Saying “VP Biden knew that the Defense Department had already conclusively found by July 9, 2015 that Iran had directly murdered a minimum 500 U.S. soldiers…a mere five days later, on July 14, 2015, VP Biden cheerled the Iran Nuclear deal that handed Iran $150 Billion dollars,” says Arutz Sheva.

(Iran agrees to historic nuclear deal)

2015 Senate hearing confirms Gens had the knowledge of what Iran was doing.

On July 9, 2015, five days prior to the billion-dollar handoff, “General Joseph S. Dunford, Jr., USMC, the nominee for Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, under oath, testified at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee that the Defense Department had conclusively found that Iran was directly responsible for the deaths of at least 500 U.S. soldiers [sailors, airmen, and Marines],” says Arutz Sheva (on pages 69-70 of the document below)

The committee on Armed Services United States Senate Hearing is now to consider the nomination of General Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., USMC, to be Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Dunford backs this up with a situational update in answer to Chairman McCain’s questions, page 3,

“In Iraq and Syria, ISIL’s terrorist army has continued to succeed on the battlefield, including taking Ramadi and other key terrain in Iraq, capturing over half the territory in Syria, and controlling every border post between Iraq and Syria. The lack of a coherent strategy has resulted in the spread of ISIL around the world to Libya, Egypt, Nigeria, and even to Afghanistan where I visited last weekend,” says Dunford.

Pg 3, 4 of the document.

“Meanwhile, Iran continues to threaten peace and stability across the Middle East through its support of

terrorist proxies, pursuit of nuclear weapons, and development of missiles needed to deliver them to targets far beyond its shores,” warns Dunford.

Yet the Democrats were outraged when President Trump (who cared like a father about his troops) took out the terrorist leader killing our military members in the Middle East. The serpent head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

“General [Qasem] Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more,” announced DoD.

How do you sleep at night appeasing Iranian mullahs when 18, 19, 20 year-olds die at their hands?

Now Biden wants to criminalize opposition to his ruling class just like Iran.

Investigative journalist Glen Greenwald told Fox News Biden’s vow to defeat “political extremism, [and] White supremacy” “earned him praise from former CIA Director John Brennan, who likened libertarians to “religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, [and] nativists,” in an appearance on MSNBC.

“He’s defining the insurgency as anyone who has an ideology other than neo-liberalism,” said Greenwald, who predicted that authorities will try to utilize “the tools they used to take ISIS off the Internet … the tools used to destroy Al Qaeda,” in their efforts.

“There are bills pending by Adam Schiff that would simply take the existing war on terror legislation always aimed at foreign governments and foreign actors, and simply amend it to say we can do that within the United States,” he warned. Greenwald sounds alarm over Biden domestic terror war: ‘Literally nothing that could be more dangerous’

Our troops unlike the Democrats have a ‘code of honor’.

Our troops operate within boundaries of honor, duty, military justice. They answer to Rules of Engagement (ROE). Obama/Biden ROEs favored enemy sensitivities and risked American lives. “Each betrayal begins with trust” said Martin Luther. When betrayal of the trusting results in an attack on military members by its own government, justice cannot stand down. Ever. (Ret. Air Force Captain and Whistleblower: Pentagon Covered Up Real Story on ‘Extortion 17’ Navy SEAL Helicopter Crash)

Our troops charge into the hellish fires of fierce fighters when told to. They deserve more than a dirty cover-up or to be forgotten, a statistic. The people affected by these losses never forget. An Afghan Hell On Earth For ‘Darkhorse’ Marines

And yet who’s cheering Biden’s coup d’état? Against the only man who stood up to the enemies of the United States. Iran. China. Others in secret at home and abroad.

Trump took back what China stole. And Biden will give it back to them.

Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” on Iran was successful. It takes tough to beat tough. Trump saved troops’ lives in Iraq and Afghanistan and anywhere Iran reared its terrorist proxy head. Trump wanted troops out of Afghanistan maybe seeing as Dunford testified as “the war [that] would continue whether or not we are there or not.”

U.S. Military – that last bastion of honor in our government today.

In September, Texas National Guard stood in formation surrounded by families and friends on a football field. The same place others kneel in protest to the flag they salute. Set to deploy to Middle East operations, Maj. Gen. Patrick Hamilton said his troops have trained for two years “honored to be in the “1% of America who raises their right hand and swears an oath,” reported msn news.

“It’s not an oath to a flag or to a president; it’s an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” he said. “The Constitution is that single document that allows us to be here today, to worship as we want to worship, to celebrate what we want to celebrate, to know that we will be judged by our depth of character and that we will succeed or fail, rise or fall based on our individual level of effort and our confidence. There’s nothing more that we can ask than to defend those rights.”

America’s warriors have earned their thrones in palaces not cold barren garages. For battles in Vietnam, Germany, France, Italy, Korea, and Syria. In Iraq, Afghanistan, and Africa, on and under the seas and above in open skies.

“I have always considered it as treason against the great republic of human nature, to make any man’s virtues the means of deceiving him.” Samuel Johnson

Composite Artwork Dave McKinney 2021 Presidential Inauguration Ceremony, C-SPAN, https://youtu.be/ZwvbQR887W0 National Guardsmen Forced to Sleep in Parking Garage, Inside Edition, https://youtu.be/dGxmHkPLGco All 50 US states on high alert in runup to Biden inauguration, DW News, https://youtu.be/L269AVj4jRA The Seal of the President of the United States, U.S. Government, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:US-President-Seal.svg

A message from CommDigiNews

Welcome to the Resistance 2.0

Seventy-Five or more million Americans can stop Joe Biden and the Democrat’s horrible policies. Biden’s overturning the XL Pipeline causing some estimate up to 100,00 direct and ancillary jobs. The overturning of Trump’s orders to provide affordable insulin and EpiPen to those most vulnerable, which will cost lives. Reducing the reduction of Abortion funding, leading to more American babies slaughtered in the womb. Declarations that conservatives are domestic terrorists. The continued occupation of Washington, D.C. by the National Guard. We are not China.

The second impeachment of President Trump in order to stop his running in 2024.

How can we stop it: Call, write, email your representative in the House. Your senator in Congress. Your legislatures in your state. Demand that they stand up for America and Americans and put a stop to Biden’s horrific plans to destroy America – all for the hatred of President Trump and the millions of us that support him.

Do something. Contact the men and women in Washington DC and demand they give our voice back to those who they govern. And don’t forget to send your letter to the White House. 75 million mail-in demands count. Send a different letter, email, or phone call for every policy.

Contact Joe Biden and state elected officials

Contact Joe Biden online, or call the White House switchboard at 202-456-1414 or the comments line at 202-456-1111 during business hours.

Locate your Senator’s contact information.

Find your State Representative website and contact information.

Local Elected Officials