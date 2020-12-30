Biden will bring a red eclipse of China and crime back to the White House

SAN DIEGO: Joe Biden and his family made a bed with China that puts at risk all we know as American and freedom. They are partners in crime and cover-ups, in tandem quests for money, influence, and power. The American people must wake up and see the red eclipse threatening to snuff out life as we knew it before a China virus, before a stolen election. You hear former VP Biden won’t answer questions about the federal probe into son Hunter’s illicit business dealings with any future Attorney Generals. Hunter Biden revealed his “tax affairs”, are under investigation by federal prosecutors in Delaware. We are citizens of a republic looking at being ruled by liars. the lawless, and lackluster defenders of the people.

VP Biden and communist CEFC Chairman to be “office mates”.

“Hunter Biden sent an email to the manager of his Washington, D.C. office building in September 2017 asking her to make keys for his “office mates” Joe Biden and Gongwen Dong, who he said was the “emissary” for the chairman of the Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC,” reports Daily Caller.

The Biden family gained profit off foreigners buying influence into U. S. policy. This led to a year-long investigation by Sens. Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley. The Senate probe included but was not limited to Biden ‘all in the family’ ties to China Energy CEFC as well as a corrupt Ukrainian Gas Company oligarch accused of money-laundering. All spurred by a New York Post bombshell reveal.

Included in the Senate report are Biden family “extortion, counter-intelligence” concerns. Bullet points like “Hunter Biden opened a bank account with Gongwen Dong to fund a $100,000 global spending spree with James Biden and Sara Biden.”





It’s stuff like this that Twitter bans. That mainstream media covers up, creating its own scandal. If you know a hurricane is coming – do you refuse to tell the people in its way? Like China did with its virus? The Bidens pocketed millions while China developed a superweapon.

Lethal COVID-19 is not an accident or Trump’s fault, as claimed by Biden.

Many believe COVID-19 was a CCP power play and some say a set up to facilitate mail-in voting. Epoch Times produced a heavily-researched documentary film “Tracking down the Origin of Wuhan Coronavirus.”

Wikipedia describes Shi Zhengli as a Chinese virologist and writer. She was a researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) who found that SARS/Coronaviruses viruses originated in bats.

“From 2010 onward the focus of Shi and her team was redirected to identifying the capacity for Coronavirus transmission across species,” as stated in the film.

“Shi Zhengli’s successful splicing of the SARS virus was a key to open the door to the Cross-species transmission. Shi’s research signified that she “had unearthed the passageway for coronaviruses into human bodies.”

As the film presents, COVID-19 is a synthetically engineered virus as proven by Shi’s work.

COVID -19 did not jump from bats in caves to humans but to humans from a sophisticated Wuhan lab. CCP attempted to refute Shi’s research as “rumors” and prevented the world from knowing this. Why would China sanction research on this apocalyptic bioweapon in the first place? The CCP controls and surveils everything so the deadly virus did not ‘accidentally’ spread from a wet market.

Biden’s China is dangerous for America.

China sacked us economically using COVID-19. The virulent mutant led to massive lockdowns casting small business owners on the streets and slashing corporate profits. It paved the way to untraceable uncontrolled mail-in voting. Adding to the wallop, China sought control of our election software evidenced by the UBS Securities’ reported purchase of Dominion voting one month before the election.

Many people seek to benefit and profit off the backs of anyone, friend or foe.





We can’t have this with a president. We can’t have someone who covers up for communists while blaming Trump for thousands of COVID-19 deaths. The road to recovery is bleak for millions because there was no warning of China’s synthetic bioweapon virus coming to infect the world.

Like a virus, corruption came upon America through two Biden laptops.

According to whistleblower Bradley Birkenfeld and stated in his book “Lucifer’s Banker,” it appears two Biden laptops exist.

Excerpts from the book:

Keith Ablow was a “well-known TV psychiatrist on FOX…and was the darling of the high-brow therapy crowd.” In the summer of 2018 Hunter Biden moved in with Ablow on his Newburyport, Mass. property. Many therapy sessions ensued and Ablow learned “all sorts of interesting things (Exhibit 29 in the book).”

Hunter Biden spent three months living with Ablow, then left “his personal notes, diaries, and his laptop with Ablow and never returned to retrieve them.”

Ablow’s TV career took a nosedive and he lost his medical license (accused of sexual misconduct). He sought help from Birkenfeld to monetize the information he had on Hunter. Birkenfeld who had single-handedly transformed the fraudulent Swiss banking industry told Ablow to forget the money. If you’re going to be a whistleblower – do it right.

Ablow’s information obviously holds important truths about Hunter Biden. Who we now know worked illicit deals that included a cut for his VP father. What Ablow knows could affect the legitimacy and fitness of Joe Biden to be president.

Ablow backs out of the whistleblowing claim against Hunter.

Despite advice and assist, Ablow got spooked. On February 14, 2020, a “DEA SWAT team raided Ablow’s home and office and took everything he had, including all Hunter Biden’s materials,” reports Birkenfeld.

Three days prior to the raid Birkenfeld urged Grassley’s investigatory team to “demand a chain of title for all the Hunter Biden items that had been in Ablow’s residence and that they should subpoena Keith Ablow as a government witness.”

Rather than act on that vital intelligence, Hunter Biden’s attorneys got the laptop back 3 months after the raid.

Hidden skulduggery on #1 & #2.

The second Ablow laptop is not to be confused with the first Biden laptop that was dropped off in a Delaware repair shop in April 2019. Full of incriminating information on father and son’s shady business relationships with China and Ukraine as well as other questionable shenanigans, not befitting a vice president’s son.

“This is a pattern, the girls and the prostitutes are not acceptable; the drugs are not acceptable…now we get into the money game. This guy has really been a part of low-level life using his father’s name to advance himself,” says Birkenfeld of Hunter Biden exclusively to this writer.

Joe Biden in the Whitehouse means no one will ever find out what is on that second laptop seized from Ablow. The same fate occurs as Hillary Clinton’s emails deleted from her private server. Criminal activity destroyed as she used the State Department to profit from her own lucrative back-door deals.

Bidens’ ‘’money game” destroys trust, security, faith in government leaders.

The former Vice President and his son owe the American public some serious answers. Using the office of the Vice President to make an illegal profit or sell off America to the highest foreign bidder. Democrat crimes by Bidens or the Clintons are not one-offs, but represent systemic Democrat corruption, as indicated by a Post report below,

“Hunter Biden is the subject of multiple criminal investigations related to “fraud, money laundering and a counterfeiting scheme,” court documents in the Arkansas paternity case state. Biden’s ongoing case [was] against alleged baby mama Lunden Alexis Roberts, a former Washington, DC, stripper who went by “Dallas.”

The facts are Joe Biden covers up his son’s crimes as well as his own. He is willing to be “office mates” with a CEFC communist, it’s not a stretch he’ll share the Whitehouse with the CCP too.

China is an alarm bell that won’t stop ringing.

China has Biden in their back pocket. And they are ready to wield its weight in Washington. China has worked for years to inject influence in political circles with spies like Swalwell’s Fang Fang. (Rep. Eric Swalwell isn’t the only Democrat in bed with China ) The CCP plants operatives in educational institutions, like Harvard, where one student was caught trying to smuggle biological research to communist handlers back home.

China steals U.S. technology and U.S. elections. Trump repeats his refrain “that the biggest risk to the integrity of the election was mail-in ballots,” reported Reuters.

Law enforcement dead in Washington.

Why have all the investigations on Hunter Biden seemingly hit a brick wall in the Senate probe? Is no one holding China accountable for the virus they unleashed?

How could former AG Barr insulate investigations about the Bidens from the public set to vote for president? What are the courts thinking about rejecting valid voter fraud evidence?

How it that three-letter agencies like DHS and the FBI denounce any voter fraud occurred?

Why did Christopher Wray, head of FBI, hide an eight month-long possession of the repair shop Biden laptop. Right after the House impeachment sham of President Trump before the Senate tried the case?

“A large portion of the President’s legal defense case revolved around strong evidence that former Vice President Biden’s son, Hunter, was peddling his influence to his father to land lucrative jobs overseas that he might not have otherwise been qualified for,” says Congressman Biggs’ letter to Wray.

Yet these federal law enforcement agencies haven’t done their jobs. Without a media interested in the truth, uncovering Biden’s secrets have become the task of the American people.

