Attn. President Trump’s Patriots: Stay home, don’t take Dems “protest” bait

SAN DIEGO: While President Trump calls for peace, Democrats, carnivores posing as sheep victims, cry wolf at patriotic Trump supporters. Democrats are calling out the National Guard in multiple city centers in fear of the “dangerous Right armed protests.” Be smart. It is another Democrat false flag tactic unfolding, just as the January 6 riots that sucked unaware Trump supporters into the Capitol. Leading to millions of Trump supporters being labeled ‘a viscous mob’. A mob ‘Out to kill half of the House’, as stated by AOC.

We don’t know how many actual Trump supporters and planted insurgents were led by Capitol Police through the halls of the Capitol. We know the play that went into action was videotaped by John Sullivan, an insurgent with a history of organizing violent ANTIFA, BLM protests. Two disguised Trump supporters used a helmet and a stick to bash in windows. Then fell back in the crowd, changing their appearance to blend in.

Sullivan stood next to Ashli Babbitt when she was shot.

Then yelled, ‘She’s dead, she’s dead’ to further foment playbook division and agitation. Despite Police saying ‘we can save her’. Babbitt died later at a hospital, as stated by Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who has since left his position. Sullivan did not condemn nor try to stop the attempted murder as seen in the following analysis reported by Epoch Times. Note, Babbitt was shot through the window of a barricaded door. She was never a threat to the police on the other side. (see 2:41 in video)





We’ve seen a summer of contiguous riots that ANTIFA and BLM activists foment division and agitation. Rioting, looting, tearing down federal property deemed virtuous by Democrats. Kamala Harris screamed about police tactics wanting to defund, have their heads.

The same people now condemn Trump supporters as insurrectionists and sink their teeth into them. Still saying nothing about the police killing of unarmed veteran, Ashli Babbitt. As they ignored the killing of St. Louis police officer David Dorn. And many others.

Terrorism has never been the signature of Trump supporters.

They’ve come together in hundreds, thousands, and millions across America. They hail from all walks of life, all colors, nationalities, and cultures.

They are the ones with smiles on their faces waving American flags at Trump rallies, celebrating freedom. They are the ones kneeling in prayer, with tears of gratitude for the country. Trump supporters don the uniform and protect the Constitution with their lives.

They are a huge part of doing the impossible to achieve the dream. You can see why this country means so much they would rally to defend its legitimate leader as well as their commander-in-chief.

The American cleansing of patriots will face resistance.

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein wrote on Twitter,

“Trump will be an ex-president in 13 days. The fact is that getting rid of Trump is the easy part. Cleansing the movement he commands is going to be something else.”

Despite many Democrats and plenty of weak Republicans’ Hitler-esque disdain for President Trump and his supporters, they cannot cleanse 75 million. Despite them trying by silencing social media, putting Patriots on no-fly lists, threatening to take our children for “re-education.” (PBS Fires Michael Beller After He Threatens to Take Republican Children & Put Them “Into Re-Education Camps) Unfortunately, Beller just said out loud what many Democrats are thinking.





Although Twitter, Facebook, Google, and Amazon are trying their best – they will not silence the Patriots or any party they may grow. Threats to their freedoms, thoughts, their opinions make them grow faster and stronger.

“Parler CEO John Matze told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that it is not only his civil liberties that are in danger in Big Tech’s attempts to place severe restrictions on his company, but his life, as well,” says Newsmax.

Yet is this the very intent of these corporate oligarchs and others slashing civil liberties? Eliminating the competition in business, in government, to one party tyranny while in solidarity fomenting a resistance they can blame?

Trump supporters be warned. MAGA not calling for Armed Protests in State Capitol.

Democrats are pushing this false narrative in order to further persecute President Trump and his supporters. Left government, complicit media, and rogue corporate America make it their business to oppress and coerce Trump supporters into traps. To take your guns, rob more liberty, more quality of life. Do not take their bait.

Stand for your equal rights, but don’t fall to temptation to fuel the Democrat’s vitriol being used against you and your president. The media is promoting the tremor that armed groups will amass at State Capitols before the inauguration. This is yet another false flag being promulgated by Democrats in order to create another confrontation to further destroy the Patriot movement to save the Republic.

This video should be a clarion call to all Americans as to the plans of the Democrat Party. Left-wing journalists argue to ‘deprogram’ Trump supporters, enforce ‘consequences:

“There are millions of Americans, almost all white, almost all Republicans, who somehow need to be deprogrammed,” Washington Post associate editor Eugene Robinson said Tuesday morning on MSNBC in an appearance with The New York Times Magazine reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones and host Joe Scarborough.

Threats to eviscerate Trump supporters are news headlines. Keep yourselves free from the sweeping influence of false flags. Be discerning about your information, alliances, and actions. Trump makes his wishes clear,

“I want no violence,” Trump told reporters, after branding the efforts against him “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics,” before he left Washington, D.C., to visit the border wall in Alamo, Texas. Adding “that moves to impeach him are ‘absolutely ridiculous” and causing “tremendous anger,” reported Newsmax.

Indeed the world is watching a Congressional leader crazed with vengeance.

For instance New York Times reported that Nancy Pelosi requested a military coup against the President.

“In a phone call to the chairman, Gen. Mark A. Milley, Pelosi asked Pentagon leadership to “remove Mr. Trump from his authorities as the commander in chief.” That could be accomplished by ignoring the president’s orders or slowing them by questioning whether they were issued legally,” reports 100percentfedup.

“As long as President Trump is commander in chief, then one of the highest-priority missions the military has is maintaining connectivity between him and the nuclear arsenal, and I expect that is what they are doing and will continue to do until Inauguration Day,” said Peter D. Feaver, a professor of political science at Duke University who has studied the armed forces.”

To remove, without a valid reason, a sitting president from the ability to defend the country against a foreign attack of any nature is treason. Trump’s done nothing but call for peace in the nation! He knows the crimes Democrats have gotten away with but cares more for his people – targets of the Left’s wolves in sheep clothing.

Impeachment, mama wolf Pelosi demands, in order to strip Trump of bodily protection, deny him his pension, and give license to ravage him and his supporters in perpetuity. Plus block his path from ever running again. Nothing satisfies Pelosi’s rabid hunger.

Democrats and Republicans out to destroy Trump are dangerous for Trump supporters.

When Democrats and Republicans attack Trump, they attack Trump supporters. They can’t dig their claws deep enough in President Trump even though he will ‘transition peacefully’. Is any Democrat paying mind to ensure the country is ready for a new administration? Are they going to keep Donald Trump’s accomplishments in place? If they stay true to character they will spend all their time and our money unraveling what he has done and getting nowhere.

Let’s pray for all Americans’ sakes.

Democrats’ open border alone agenda threatens national security.

Waves of illegals are already on their way, including cartels, drug runners, and terrorists reports Trump in Alamo, Texas yesterday. All wanting to get on America’s “gravy train,” he says. True to President Trump’s character, he praised law enforcement and Border Patrol for hard work to save lives and protect the sovereignty and with a twist of dark fate stop COVID.

“The most secure border in US history”: President Trump reflects on the process of ‘building the wall’ during an event in Alamo, Texas. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/DfIsyitw0U — Newsmax (@newsmax) January 12, 2021

Who, what does Pelosi and Democrats or traitors like Mitch McConnell, praise when it comes to the American people? People burning down mostly minority communities? The China Communist Party? Those that hate simply due to political differences? (AOC WANTS TO PURGE THE COUNTRY OF TRUMP SUPPORTERS)

Doubt and uncertainty in America’s ability to stand…

Democrat and allies’ vitriol for half the country echoes around the world. It is certainly on the minds of America’s friends and, far worst her enemies, watching America crumble.

Source confirms to me that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cancelled his Europe trip after Luxembourg’s foreign minister called Trump a criminal and EU officials declined to meet him — simply unprecedented. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) January 12, 2021

Pompeo went on a bender tweeting out U.S. treaties and alliances, saying “Treaties like alliances can outlast their sell-by date.” It takes work to maintain alliances, as well as loyalty, duty, and accountability. How can the wolves of Washington give others what they do not possess?

Pompeo offered outgoing warnings…

.@WHO and other multilateral institutions do their actual jobs with transparency and accountability. If they don’t, we won’t keep wasting taxpayer $$$ to subsidize Chinese influence operations. #ChinaLiedWHODenied pic.twitter.com/d6IeaoqDt7 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 11, 2021

…and remembrance of promises fulfilled.

We have stood with the Iranian people. We sanctioned their oppressors. We exposed the truth about the regime’s brutality. We deprived the regime of funds they would have used to support terrorism. Beyond a shadow of a doubt #MaximumPressureWorks pic.twitter.com/Acj9Ri2NSi — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 12, 2021

Nigerians give a proper salute to a respected world leader as hundreds march through the streets.

“Leaders from across the globe have spoken out against Big Tech’s censorship of President Donald Trump as freedom of speech online has become a rare, unifying issue for some of Trump’s international counterparts, some of whom have been rivals at times,” reports Western Journal.

As the world gathers in support for President Trump – his fellow countrymen betray him right and left.

Two sets of views.

Where the world sees American Patriots as people sick of persecution and corruption, no different from troubles in their own lands. The carnivores of Washington see the same people as a collective will to bend and hold captive. When people see reasons to stand for rights, wolves see prey to swat down.

When Trump supporters look in the mirror they see a patriot who loves America. Democrats must see a hater of the land that gave them everything. Barring the ‘Senate Seven’ (Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Josh Hawley, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Sen. Roger Marshall, Sen. John Kennedy and Sen. Tommy Tuberville) and allies in the House, like Rep. Louie Gohmert, personal honor has taken leave of Congress. The wolves of Washington did not anticipate 75 million Americans informed and engaged…demanding answers to troubling issues.

Trump supporters are Americans to be reckoned with fighting for their free lives within the law. But time your law-abiding battles for the best impact. Now, Democrats are setting you up in order to purge conservatives and patriots, destroy their lives, the business and banking relationships, get them fired, and, as previously noted, take their children. They will do to you what they are doing to President Trump. Don’t make it easy for them to remove the second amendment and take your guns, your last line of physical defense against a rogue, oppressive government. Which we are seeing unfold.

Think about it, once American’s guns are grabbed, China will have an open door. (Chinese Buying Land In US Communities All Over America)

More than half the country knows who made America great and will never forget a patriotic businessman man who did the impossible. He ran with the wolves in Washington to unravel and fight their corruption and treasonous schemes. Trump made sweeping changes, created exciting new opportunities to benefit all people. Our president stood up to and with the world. He is credited for saving lives from COVID facilitating a vaccine to be produced at ‘warp speed’. No matter what Biden and his cabal say, Biden is not the guy who saves America.

Nothing can change the good President Donald Trump wrought upon this land.

His enemies cannot erase a legacy of mutual love rooted in the hearts of 75 million. That’s personal, recorded for all time.

Featured Image: Composite Artwork Dave McKinney - share-alike Make America Great Again hat, Gage Skidmore, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Make_America_Great_Again_hat_(27149010964).jpg Wolf, Gunnar Creutz, Falbygdens museum, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Varulv.jpg