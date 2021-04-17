Ashli Babbitt’s attorney, Roberts, has more questions than answers (exclusive photos and interview)

SAN DIEGO: The use of lethal force on 35-year Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt during the Jan 6th Capitol protest hangs heavy and unresolved. She was unarmed and no one is asking for the identity of her killer, though he will not be charged. Added to the fact is the Capitol Police is a Congressional security force, appearing immune to any kind of transparency.

Babbitt came to Washington to show support for then President Trump. Few in the news care to mention her name though she served four tours of duty in 14 years.

Capitol Police answer to the Capitol Police Board. They are the only full-service federal law enforcement agency appointed by the legislative branch. Are they able to sidestep strict rules regarding the use of lethal force that other federal military and state, regional, and local law enforcement are bound to follow? Doubtful.

In the military and law enforcement, the person must be a threat to justify the use of force to kill.

“They’ve got to have weapon or what appears to be a weapon and that’s the only time they can possibly shoot someone,” Roberts explained to CDN.

Babbitt had no weapon, tactical vest, or helmet. A Capitol officer in plain clothes had a gun pointed from his hiding place. There were easily half-a-dozen armed officers standing outside the door that inexplicably are “pushed” down the stairway, out of the line of fire.

As soon as Babbitt climbed on a window ledge in an unguarded door, the masked officer steps forward and shoots to kill.

Note furniture blocks the other side of the doors. A formidable obstacle course.

Watch the inexplicable actions of the Capitol police officer pointing a rifle outside the doors and giving hand signals after Ashli is killed.

Completely unarmed and solidly blocked, Babbitt is hardly a danger to officers with guns well beyond the furniture.

“There were no Congressmen in the Speaker’s lobby at that point. The shooter was not alone in the hall. So there was no need to shoot her because they had all the force they needed to arrest her. No need to pull a trigger and kill her,” says Roberts.

No criminal charges from U.S. AG or DOJ.

As well as witnesses to the events.

Babbitt’s family found out before it was announced publicly. They plan to move forward with a civil lawsuit claiming excessive use of force. The gunshot hit her left anterior shoulder according to Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Francisco J. Diaz.

“I find it to be baffling given the circumstances that it’s a clear case of shooting an unarmed person without any legal justification, but I have no idea what went into their decision,” Roberts said.

Did the U.S. attorney’s office ask why the Capitol police abandoned the door Babbitt was near.

“The other SWAT officers that arrived there would have taken up a position the other officers had just left. But they didn’t do that,” Roberts says.

Roberts is not privy to the officers’ communications yet. But feels “that it was communicated through the police officers no need to worry about the door.”

“What’s the point of defending the door when they [the other officers] just left their posts,” asks Roberts.

An open door sends the message no more Congressmen are in danger.

Leaving an UNGUARDED door also signals an invitation for anyone in the crowd that gathered outside the door, including Babbitt, to go through.

Yet Mark Schamel, a lawyer representing the officer, told The Epoch Times in an emailed statement: “This is the only correct conclusion following the events of January 6. The lieutenant exercised professionalism and fantastic restraint in defending and protecting members of Congress.”

Doesn’t look like restraint in the videos. More like searching for the shot.

Why can’t we know who shot Ashli Babbitt?

Roberts says there are really not any laws governing this, but it’s a matter of common sense.

“I think tradition in the United States is to identify state agents or police officers who happen to be involved in police officer shootings.”

He says in a free country with free citizens it’s appalling they don’t identify the officer involved, comparing it to a communist country where someone gets bumped off and no one knows anything about anything or who did it.

“That not the kind of country we have,” says Roberts.

Everyone knows from day one when a black person dies in a confrontation with a white policeman. Police Officer Derek Chauvin is now on trial for the death of George Floyd. Before an investigation even took place, the arrest that went very wrong became the war cry for violent mobs like BLM and ANTIFA to burn down the country.

A free country abides by law and values tradition. So we knew Chauvin’s name and the trial reveals the bigger story. (Lynching Derek Chauvin: George Floyd died of a Fentanyl overdose) But we do not know why Ashli Babbitt was killed. Was it a gunshot, not meant to hit a target, but to perpetuate the Pelosi-fueled narrative of armed insurrection at the Capitol?

Was Ashli Babbitt getting killed an unintended consequence of a Democrat-led coup against President Trump?

Ashli Babbitt was the first patriot sacrifice in America the Republic’s struggle to survive.

The shot heard ‘round the world’ was the one that killed Ashli Babbitt on January 6, 2021. That day- America the free and America the land of unlimited opportunity took a drastic downward trajectory. Babbitt, like others, had seen the horrific massive unveiling of 2020 election fraud. She traveled to Washington from San Diego (over 3,000 miles) to petition Congress to do what was right for her president.

Like millions of patriots did. All robbed of trust, uncertain of the Republic’s future.

Jan 6 was the culmination of ‘turning the cheek’ to justice for election fraud in the Executive, Judicial, and Congressional branches of our government. Loyalties to Trump bled out on the floor of Congress.

Ashli Babbitt did not pack any weapons, but she did arrive in DC bearing 14 years of sacrifice to her country. She served in Afghanistan, Iraq, and two times to the United Arab Emirates. That counts for something. Actually, it counts for a lot to her fellow patriots.

Babbitt guarded President George Bush’s fighter jets in Texas. She stood ready to protect Barack Obama, providing security at his inauguration. Duty mattered to Ashli, for she signed her loyalties and life over to serve the Constitution.

Babbitt agreed to give her own life for her country if called upon.

But not to be left lying in a pool of blood on the Capitol floor on Jan 6. Killed by lethal force employed needlessly on an unarmed veteran. We cannot claim to know what Babbitt was thinking climbing up on that window ledge. Or why she was in the crowded room in the first place.

Yet, videos show police officers leading the crowd into the Capitol. Leading them into Congressional chambers and standing by while protestors snooped around. Officers took selfies with the people in the Capitol. There are images of the Trump supporters calmly walking within the ropes of the rotunda. And begging police to stop ANTIFA insurgents posing as Trump supporters.

The Officers left their posts at the doors, leaving them open. A soldier never leaves his post.

In that packed room where Ashli Babbitt died, violent activists, like John Sullivan, baited the crowd.

Trump supporter imposters revealed their identities smashing windows. Sullivan claimed he was “documenting,” then bragged unknowingly caught on camera. Speaking about the chaos he and others created that resulted in Babbitt’s death.

She might be alive today if ANTIFA had not broken windows. If the police would have stood their ground, instead of leaving seconds before the shooting. If activists like Sullivan from BLM were not inciting the crowd after changing into his “MAGA” disguise.

Babbitt was no imposter. She loved her country.

In 2007, She was awarded Army Achievement Medal in Iraq even though she was in the Air Force. This is no small thing to earn in combat zones. Four-Star General John Abizaid coined her service as speaking “volumes about her”, “for actions at camp”, “bravery”, and “commitment to the mission.” Babbitt earned a list of fourteen Armed Service Awards and Ribbons during her military career.

Ashli Babbitt played a meritorious role in protecting the very people who will not speak her name or console her family.

Babbitt’s voice for the country she loved gone forever.

Babbitt’s family is left with a gaping loss. America lost too. To millions in America, Babbitt’s death is a heartbreak hard to heal. We can never forget her. And now we better understand her great concern for her country.

In the mainstream narrative, Jan 6 is a day of “insurrection,” Trump and his millions of supporters like Babbitt called “deadly insurrectionists” by MSM. A contrived narrative that served Democrat/RINO plans to impeach Trump and remove him from public office forever. And lock down the Capitol with military force so one could petition or know what Congress was doing to take away our freedoms.

Police are only as good to the Democrats and aligned GOP members if it serves their purpose. The Left and friends stand down, even support ANTIFA and BLM to execute their own kind of justice. They skewer other police officers doing a hard job. Marxist Left BLM leaders buy houses in expensive Los Angeles neighborhoods while…

Right-leaning groups face the full extent of the law.

Today, “A member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group and heavy metal guitarist on Friday became the first defendant to plead guilty to federal charges in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol,” reported Yahoo News.

“Jon Ryan Schaffer, the frontman of the band Iced Earth, has agreed to cooperate with investigators in hopes of getting a lighter sentence, and the Justice Department will consider putting Schaffer in the federal witness security program, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said.”

In court documents, the FBI said Schaffer “has long held far-right extremist views” and that he had previously “referred to the federal government as a ‘criminal enterprise.’”

It’s a convenient charge to denounce free thinking and die-hard patriotism. While Left extremists go free.

American justice is meant to be honorable. The Supreme Court there to ensure the balance of power.

A Left Democrat majority House and Senate is a burr in the side of justice, taking unlawful command to swiftly impose a liberty-stealing agenda. Now, justice is one-sided with blindfolds, and if Biden gets his way our Conservative justices essentially powerless in a Left, liberal-packed court. Who in government cares about Ashli, a decorated veteran? Yet look at the ‘love’ poured out for George Floyd, a known criminal.

Attorney Roberts promises to see justice for Ashli, who believes with Babbitt’s family that she was the victim of ‘excessive use of force’.

“I think the facts support it,” states Roberts.

Roberts invites anyone who was a witness at the Capitol or has a video of the shooting to identify themselves and help his legal team any way you can.

You can find them on their Twitter page: Justice For Ashli Babbitt @ForAshli

