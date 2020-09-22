America’s kids being schooled in anarchy by the Democrat’s leftist dragon

SAN DIEGO: Leftist Democrats plot anarchy as their minions burn and kill. The anarchy fueling a fight to protect America’s kids and future. A new rash of threats surged with fury following the death of former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg (RBG) on Friday. Demanding President Trump gives up his Constitutional right to ‘fill the seat’ before the election. Or else, they threaten, anarchists will come at us like a fire-breathing dragon.

Reza Aslan, who used to have a show on CNN, responded to RBG’s death by writing: “If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire f***ing thing down.”, reported Daily Wire.

For those drunk with power, coercion has no limits. You read, hear, and feel the dragons’ heat.

To be clear – there are good dragons and bad dragons. A vote on Tuesday, November 3rd, essentially preserves the land we love. Or it becomes a bad dragon’s domain. Patriots aren’t giving into these Leftist anarchist monsters. Rather putting on the chain mail armor to tame them.





Anarchy tarnishes the Ginsburg legacy as an upholder of law.

As a Supreme Court Justice Ginsberg would surely have known that a free republic can only be sustained through law and order. That sensible governance is rendered ineffective in chaos and rebellion. Ginsberg and other Justices prove that you can have different ideologies and still work within the framework of law.

Actor Carl Reiner uses Ginsberg’s death to marshal a weaponized assault,

“This is war. Dems have powerful weapons. Now is the time to use them.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s body isn’t even cold and Mitch McConnell is dancing on her grave. This is war. Dems have powerful weapons. Now is the time to use them. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 19, 2020

Setting up our kids for collateral dragon damage?

“Whether we live or die actually depends on our vote,” blasts Reiner…

We are at an existential crossroads. Whether we live or die actually depends on our vote. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 20, 2020

Reiner needs to clearly explain “weapons”, “war”, “live or die” to the Department of Homeland Security. And then explain to the children of America why he’s declared bad dragon war on their parents in an attempt to burn them out of existence.





Leftist dragons promise to heat things up if the GOP tries to fill the SCOTUS before the election.

The Supreme Court is not a bargaining chip. The Senate is full of people put there by the people of this country to do a job. The GOP has a Senate majority – and as such, are duty-bound to their constituents.

Allegedly, Ginsberg’s dying wish was to hold the filling of her seat until after the election. Independent Women’s Forum President Carrie Lukas unravels appeasing a ‘last wish’ to Daily Wire,

“I’ll add on RBG: If reports of her ‘last wish’ are true, then she had a fundamental misunderstanding of her role,” Lukas wrote. “She didn’t own her seat – merely had the privilege of filling it for many, many years – and had no business telling the political branches how it should be filled.”

It’s a constitutional right for Republicans to fill the seat. Even Joe Biden said so. After the death of Justice Antonin Scalia and before the upcoming election in 2016…VP Biden wrote in a New York Times op-ed,

“The president has the constitutional duty to nominate; the Senate has the constitutional obligation to provide advice and consent.”

Trump, an unrelenting knight for right, will announce a Supreme Court pick Friday or Saturday. Assuredly, he’ll be thinking about American’s children as he does.

Pied Piper Pelosi beckons to her bad dragon den to stall SCOTUS pick.

With her fist clenched and teeth gritted, Pelosi, the Pied Piper of the House, tries to look dragon scary. She is anything but, based on her flameout scams. She can’t be serious digging at the bottom of her dragon dung for tricks again? But she and her bad dragon minions will spit fire from their mouths.

“Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addressed on Sunday the possibility of impeaching President Donald Trump as part of a ploy to stop him from filling a recently vacated Supreme Court seat, saying that Democrats “have arrows in our quiver,” reports the Daily Wire.

Pelosi’s mighty quivers have no point against knights fighting on the right.

Pelosi leads her party through doors that go nowhere (fake this, hoax that). Or into secret chambers to mastermind President Trump’s removal. Tears up State of the Union speeches in front of millions (such bad dragon power!)

Only recently, she offered a watered-down condemnation of ANTIFA and BLM terror destroying urban America (calling them simply ‘protesters’). Don’t see a lick of her care for American kids affected by anarchy’s violence. All while these youngsters are locked down from COVID – trying to adjust to a hardship. As she sneaks around to get her hair done.

Follow the bad dragon’s money.

Nancy Pelosi’s position as Speaker of the House has little to do with her political acumen, or her fighting for her constituents.

Pelosi retains her position due to her fundraising capabilities. She’s at the top of the scale, generously padded by individuals inside the University of California, Walt Disney Co., Microsoft Corp., and more. She also retains Democrats funds from industry PACs including Health Professionals, Lawyers/Law Firms, Real Estate, Retired, Education, and big corporations.

Campaign Committee & Leadership PAC Combined Fundraising 2019/2020 totals $21, 877,171,000. And that’s just what is reported by opensecrets.org, a George Soros funded anarchist organization. (How Soros money funds Democrat anarchy and the Biden-Harris ticket)

Politicians need to remember who holds the real power – the people. Do you want a Pied Piper leading the House? Or making sure your kids are safe from the bad dragon’s lair where freedom is a memory?

Conversely, behind the scenes, other Democrats do their job. For a common purpose, for the common good of America’s generations. They remain under-recognized, stunted on by counterparts racing to microphones with bloodlust for our president. Unfortunately, they are the all too silent few, cowering in fear from the AOC driven socialist wing of the party.

Insurrection is here, posturing to overrun everything dear.

An insurrection is a violent uprising against an authority or government.

Democrats promise to get you either physically or emotionally unless we give them political control and power. So who do they hate so bad they will sacrifice life, burn a home or business, and/or hurt our kids? It’s not just the President or GOP.

The bad dragon insurrection of the Left blankets both sides with fiery violence. They wish to simply destroy.

New York Times reporter calls for people to take to the streets en masse,

if they try to fill that seat people gotta take to the streets en masse — Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) September 19, 2020

In his monologue on The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton, the host calls out the Democrat threat to America. And asks the hard questions while begging America to “lower the temperature.”

Rioters and mobs like ANTIFA and BLM brew up their own political moonshine. Have no loyalty to those who turn a cheek, like the mayors of Seattle and Portland. City and Congressional officials put on a blindfold and say nothing. Trump and U.S. Attorney General Barr aren’t blind; as they armor up under the law.

The people can ‘Drain the Swamp’, protect their kids, with a vote.

Corruption leads to a breakdown of law and order. And it’s not just Dems. It’s made its way into both parties. HBO released a new documentary titled, “The Swamp.” A must-see for Americans who want to take back control of their country.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz offers an in-depth look into the murky waters where Washington’s dragon sister crocodiles swim.

According to “The Swamp”, Congress [recently] approved the largest stimulus bill in American history. “Tucked away in the legislation were hundreds of billions of dollars secured by specific lobbyists for corporations and special interests.”

In a press briefing on September 4th, President Trump announced that $300 billion sits in an unused federal account, this due to the good economy. It’s ready to go as a pure stimulus to help Americans raising families across the land. The Dem caveat, he adds, is unacceptable,

“… The Democrats, in order to get what they want and in order to give us what we [want]— they’re talking about allowing prisoners to be released; prisoners that we don’t want to be released. So in order that we get money to the American people, they want to say “release prisoners” and other things like that that are very bad. And we just can’t do that,” says President Trump

We see Democrats turn a blind eye to criminals in America.

Kamala Harris, running for vice president with Joe Biden, says we should “reimagine” the police. Redirect police funds to community social services to build healthy communities. Spend money to retrain average citizens to handle civil chaos and reduce the police footprint. Look at stagnated Detroit neighborhoods if you believe any money would find its way into the community.

Megyn Kelly fires back as the VP Nominee praises criminal Jacob Blake (who was shot by police responding to a distress call).

PROUD of him? He’s accused of breaking into a sleeping woman’s house, sexually assaulting her, humiliating her & later returning to harass her. Then the cops she called for help say he resisted arrest, assaulted them & went for his knife. How about a word for his victim, Senator? https://t.co/IryYbPAuf6 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 8, 2020

Reimagine your kids’ playgrounds with no police to save them.

Imagine criminals allowed to kill cops sitting in their vehicle, Senator Harris? Because people like you will cripple their ability to survive against crime. Their families don’t count?

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Fox Business reports that insurance payouts for riots and looting are predicted to soar to over $2 billion (according to Insurance Information Institute (Triple-l). Riots over George Floyd’s death are the costliest in insurance history.

You can cast a vote for a safer America for your children to inherit. An America where they too can realize their dreams without fear of bad fire-breathing, freedom-stealing dragons.

Featured Image: Left photo CDC from Pexels (https://www.pexels.com/photo/boy-in-green-crew-neck-t-shirt-wearing-black-framed-eyeglasses-3997718/), Right photo Screen shot WBNG.com courtesy https://wbng.com/2020/06/01/its-completely-heartbreaking-community-reacts-to-detrimental-rec-park-playground-fire/