After 9/11 – is America safer from deadly foreign terrorists?

SAN DIEGO. On 09/11/2001 at 8:46 a.m., America transformed when al-Qaeda terrorists used U.S. commercial jets as deadly guided missiles. The first airliner plowed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan carrying 10,000 gallons of jet fuel. A second airliner hit the South tower at 9:03 a.m. and we watched in horror as fire and smoke billowed upwards.

The western face of the Pentagon was their third target as their airliner missile hit at 9:37 the same morning. At 10:03 a fourth airliner, aimed at the U.S. Capitol or White House crashed in a southern Pennsylvania field. Forced down by heroic passengers who knew they were under attack.

Nearly 3,000 died at impact and 6000 were injured. Including, over 400 New York police and firefighters who rushed to the scene. Joined by emergency medical personnel, military, emergency workers and civilians.

How do we put that kind of pain into perspective? And teach what we need to know to prevent it from happening again?

Pay attention to the warnings.

In a 1996 Department of State Top Secret report (now unclassified) government officials had Osama bin Laden on their radar as he searched for a safe haven. Afghanistan was the ideal place to run his businesses and financial networks. A land of training at that time for hundreds of “Arab mujahidin”. Key extremist leaders congregated in remote deserts and austere mountains.

In, 1996, bin Laden issued a fatwā, a “Declaration of War against the Americans Occupying the Land of the Two Holy Places.” It first appeared in the London-based Arabic paper Al-Quds Al-Arabi.

Yet, according to a 9/11 Commission Executive Summary, “until 1997, the U.S intelligence community viewed Laden as a financier of terrorism, not a terrorist leader.”

That limited view was soon blown apart.

“In August 1998, bin Laden’s group, Al Qaeda, carried out near-simultaneous truck bomb attacks on U.S. embassies in Nairobi, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The attacks killed 224, including 12 Americans and wounded thousands more,” says the 9/11 Commission Executive Summary.

Disrupt terrorist infrastructure.

Bin Laden built, right under our noses, a dynamic and lethal organization. A force to fear. He rallied new money and recruits proclaiming success with each bloody assault. Civilian lives were mercilessly expendable in bin Laden’s war. Where was the red flag on the growing infrastructure of al Qaeda’s terror? More from the 9/11 Commission Executive Summary,

In 1999, Jordan foiled al Qaeda’s plot to bomb hotels and other American frequently-visited tourist sites. A U.S. Customs Agent arrested an al-Qaeda operative trying to smuggle explosives from Canada intended for the Los Angeles Airport.

Al Qaeda used an explosive-laden motorboat to blow a hole in the side of the USS Cole destroyer, while at the port in Yemen, killing 17 American sailors, nearly sending the ship into the deep.

On 20 September 2001, during a televised address to a joint session of Congress, George Bush said,

“Our war on terror begins with al Qaeda, but it does not end there. It will not end until every terrorist group of global reach has been found, stopped and defeated.”

Deter terrorist movement.

Al Qaeda gave rise to the Taliban and other deadly insurgencies that pose dangerous threats to U.S. involvement in global stability and security. In 2019 alone – the U.S. takes decisive, deliberate action to deter. The lives of the American dead at terrorists’ hands a haunting and chilling reminder to never relax or let up.

Title 22 of the United States Code, Section 2656f (the “Act”), requires the Department of State to provide to Congress a full and complete annual report on terrorism for those countries and groups meeting the criteria of the Act.

The terrorism report states,

“In 2019, the United States and our partners made major strides to defeat and degrade international terrorist organizations.”

Call a snake a snake and unrelentingly chase it.

To Obama’s credit – he authorized SEAL Team Six take-down of bin Laden in his Pakistan lair, May 2, 2011 – after leading ten years of terror worldwide. Biden (Vice President) was reported saying “Mr. President, my suggestion is, don’t go.” A new kind of terror stepped up to fill what a weakened al Qaeda left behind.

Working with the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, the United States destroyed the so-called “caliphate” in Iraq and Syria. ISIS’ numerous fighters reduced to small pockets of criminal gangs hiding in caves. The evil executioners boasted their brutality and caused thousands to flee at the sight of the black flag. Creating a magnitude refugee crisis that strained the capabilities and security of numerous nations, including the U.S.

Take terrorist leaders down and out.

The U.S. effectively launched a military operation that killed ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, October 2019.

Iran, the world’s worst state sponsor of terrorism, chants “Death to America.” In 2019, the U.S. and its partners imposed new sanctions on Tehran and its proxies. This, to apply maximum pressure to the Iranian regime. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including its Qods Force, is now designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) by the U.S. and other countries.

At the direction of the President, in January 2020, the U.S. military took decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force. The strike aimed at deterring future Iranian attacks.

Increase capabilities to track, act, and protect against terrorism.

Prior to the 9/11 attack – government agencies operated in silos. Information shared only within the agency. As systems were in the house, not integrated with other systems.

The Department of Homeland Security was established in 2002, combining 22 different federal departments and agencies into a unified, integrated Cabinet agency. DHS states,

The Department of Homeland Security has a vital mission: to secure the nation from the many threats we face. This requires the dedication of more than 240,000 employees in jobs that range from aviation and border security to emergency response, from cyber-security analyst to chemical facility inspector. Our duties are wide-ranging, and our goal is clear – keeping America safe.

Continue to be the forces to fear.

The emergence of insurgent warfare brought a whole new set of challenges to the U.S. military. A complex counterinsurgency plan was created by top leaders who know terrorism’s landscape. Tactics to defeat insurgent terror inducted into training. Was a costly learning curve for our troops deployed to fiery foreign frays in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, and Africa.

Quick response to crises became one of the necessities. It required integrated operations of air and ground to disperse with lethality across the battlespace. Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response (SPMAGTF -CR) teams are smaller, faster, equipped to meet terror head-on from anywhere in the world to deescalate chaos. Special Forces in all branches have specialized skills to fight unconventional warfare – slip in like stealth and conquer objectives.

The IED – weapon of wickedness.

Troops learned how to predict IED placements and find innovative ways to circumvent bomb threats and ambushes while patrolling. Become the hunters instead of the hunted with each uncertain step. Battlefield medicine advanced as a unique specialty in order to save limbs, repair arteries and blood vessels, stop profuse bleeding, and other breakthrough medical techniques.

Ships, planes, and technology to take background.

Smaller amphibious assault ships, like the Navy’s littorals and other amphibious ships, provide ship to shore for units of ground forces. Helicopters and aircraft like the MV-22 Osprey and F-35 with lift fan options base off these ships. Projecting power like never before to overwhelm and stop the enemy. Laser precision strikes mitigate collateral damage.

The American military defense industry sets the pace in next-gen weaponry, cyber intelligence, air, and naval prowess, and UAS technology. The USA trains and assists allies to build up their own forces. And tirelessly improve relations and integrated operations in joint multi-nation readiness exercises.

We have to be ready for the next surprise.

We must out-think terrorist enemies. Train up our forces to imagine what they might do next. The proof is before us in tragic clarity they are resourceful. Their boldness fueled by a willingness to die to destroy others. Ask anyone who has faced them and it can be “hell on earth”. For me, I feel safer knowing warriors like ours watch our backs – they do the dirty work of counter-terror so millions of Americans don’t have to.

We train constantly in the mountains and deserts, in the air. and on the seas. Remembering the fallen as we fight terrorists.

We spend a lot of money on defense. The United States remains the world’s largest defense spender in 2019, with its $732 billion representing 38 percent of global military spending, SIPRI has reported.

The shock of 9/11 must keep us alert.

When we see the video of those hijacked airliners hitting their targets, it's beyond gut-wrenching. Our pain countered by the patriot spirit that lifts our souls when we hear the stories of heroes. People from all walks of life that rushed to rescue those trapped in falling glass and steel or pick up human remains scattered on a Pennsylvania field.

While terror hovers outside of this land of amazing Americans, President Trump seeks peace. He wants troops home and also wants the United States safe. Recognition recently knocked on his White House door as the announcement for a nomination for not one, but two Nobel peace prizes reached the news. One for normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates…and one for brokering a historic peace deal between Serbia and breakaway republic Kosovo.

Peace from terror – is it attainable? Not without a daily watch.

