Home Featured The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it? (Nordot)
FeaturedHealthNordot

The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it? (Nordot)

by Nordot
written by Nordot
The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it? (Nordot)

Beijing (AFP) – The coronavirus that emerged in central China at the end of last year has now killed nearly 1,400 people and spread around the world.

The latest figures from China show there are nearly 64,000 people infected in the country. Outside mainland China, there have been nearly 600 infections reported in around 30 locations. There have been three deaths: one each in the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Japan. Egypt reported its first case on Friday — the first in Africa.

Here are the areas where COVID-19, the virus’s official designation, has been confirmed:

Read More


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Nordot

You may also like

Romney’s vote of guilty: Religious conviction or self-serving...

All but dead in the Dem’s Presidential race,...

Is your car your Valentine? | 7 signs...

18-year-old Billie Eilish’s song No Time to Die...

Roger Stone mistrial? Trump hater Tomeka Hart was...

Democrats best laid plans go awry as President...

Ryan Garcia feeling the love on Valentine’s Day

The 2020 Volvo XC40 — is packed with...

She’s back! Hope Hicks returns for Trump’s 2020...

The 2019 Mazda 6 Signature beckons you with...