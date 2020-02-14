The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it? (Nordot)

Beijing (AFP) – The coronavirus that emerged in central China at the end of last year has now killed nearly 1,400 people and spread around the world.

The latest figures from China show there are nearly 64,000 people infected in the country. Outside mainland China, there have been nearly 600 infections reported in around 30 locations. There have been three deaths: one each in the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Japan. Egypt reported its first case on Friday — the first in Africa.

Here are the areas where COVID-19, the virus’s official designation, has been confirmed:

