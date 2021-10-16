CALIFORNIA: Walking back a mother-to-be from the abortion ledge to give her unborn baby life is both challenging and rewarding. October 15, America’s oldest pro-life organization Right to Life League celebrated that victory and thousands of others at its “Bountiful Life” Los Angeles, CA. Gala. The former gubernatorial candidate, Larry Elder, challenged the audience to be in “100 percent control of their effort” to protect life. Elder is clear about his support for the Right to Life League and affirmed, “I want to make California a sanctuary state for the unborn.”

Suppose the American Dream is about celebrating life’s possibilities. In that case, Theresa Brennan, President/Executive Director of the Right to Life League is prepared to fight to make California a sanctuary state for the unborn. It was abundantly clear that the RTLL Bountiful Life Gala is prepared to unleash the forces of pro-life heroes on California Planned Parenthood. As for Sacramento, and abortion advocates all across the nation, they are coming after you as well.

Matthew 9: 35-39: “The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few. Therefore pray earnestly to the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest.”

Why Numbers matter to RTLL Battle Call for Life

Being in a David vs. Goliath battle is nothing new to Right to Life League and its dedicated heroic pro-life warriors.





At the Gala, Brennan stressed the seemingly overwhelming odds that face Right to Life League in its pro-life battle against Planned Parenthood. She emphasized that

“Planned Parenthood Pasadena receives over 5 million dollars in local donations each year. That is not even counting the 15 million dollars in income that they receive for their gruesome work. Our operating budget is less than 2% of theirs – but our impact is HUGE!”

When your adversary is literally right across the street from you then the battle for life gets really real. Brennan emphasized,

“Planned Parenthood is literally across the street from our office. It is no exaggeration to say that we are at ground zero.”

Numbers matter in the epic battle to change the course of life in a truly Democrat blue state abortion support stronghold. The truth of increasing abortion deaths in California is all too real. It is already one of the nation’s leading birth termination states.

The World Population Review, reports California ranks number six at (19.5) in the number of abortions per 1,000 women ages 15-44 years old.

Another terrifying abortion statistic, according to the reproductive rights research organization Guttmacher Institute, California represents 15.4% of all abortions in the United States.[1] It is also an abortion magnet because “not all abortions that occurred in California were provided to state residents: Some patients may have traveled from other states.”

In addition, the horrifying abortion industry use of unborn baby parts was brought to light in David Daleidon’s undercover videos. Brennan reminded the audience,

“He filmed his undercover videos, revealing the abortion industry’s sale of baby body parts, at the Planned Parenthood across the street from our office.”

How the War for Life is being won big by Right to Life League

Innovation and creativity are essential in the battle against pro-abortion zealots in California. With literally 2 percent of Planned Parenthood’s funding but armed with determination, Right to Life League has better their best in 2021. Results matter and here is an impressive list:

The League provides a similar range of administrative, IT, financial, legal, and support services to maternity homes. Our outreach includes exclusive communications and networking opportunities so

homes can connect with the pro-life resources they need.

The League provides training to centers and clinics on supporting post-abortive women and men and, provides counseling and emotional healing for women and their partners suffering from the pain of past abortions.

PASADENA SIDEWALK ADVOCATES New

This group leads local sidewalk advocacy efforts in front of Planned Parenthood and other abortion facilities throughout the Southern California area. Volunteers save lives every day that they are there praying for life.

EDUCATION AND MEDIA

Through media, the League raises awareness of current developments in the news that impact the God-given right to life and supports media projects which create a culture of life. The League was the first investor in Unplanned, the movie, and continues to support important media projects that promote the culture of life.

The League unites pro-life voices in California who are advocating for mothers and babies. We challenge all legislation that undermines the sanctity of life.

MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS FOR LIFE New

Medical Professionals for Life is a nonpartisan, non-denominational network of pro-life medical professionals who protect human life from conception to natural death. The program informs medical professionals on issues impacting the practice of pro-life medicine. Providing networking opportunities to strengthen the pro-life medical community.

The League provides a similar range of administrative, IT, financial, legal, and support services to maternity homes. In addition, our outreach includes exclusive communications and networking opportunities so homes can connect with the pro-life resources they need.

LIFE LEAGUE ACTION TEAM New

The League brings together an army of volunteer citizens throughout Southern California. The League uses sidewalk advocacy and legislative and political action in the pro-life arena.

Right to Life League’s Gala Fundraising launch new bold efforts to Bring California to Life.

The bottom line is clear. 54 years ago a group of Los Angeles-based doctors, lawyers, and concerned citizens came together to form the Right to Life League to change hearts and minds to advocate for life. Unfortunately, protecting the life of the unborn has become more intense and expensive. The Gala’s fundraising efforts netted an estimated $400,000. and more financial support is still coming it. That amount and much more will be needed to combat pro-abortion efforts.

It is heartwarming how Larry Elder, Theresa Brennan, and a host of supporters and behind-the-scene warriors could share a moment of jubilant celebration. Brennan said it best in stating,

“Together, we are transforming the pro-life movement. Together, we are shouting the message of life throughout our state. Together, we are bringing California to LIFE!!!”

Right to Life League Bountiful Life Gala 2021

