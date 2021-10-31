Kyle Rittenhouse trial to begin with emotions running high

Kenosha County, WI – According to news sources, activists are gearing up to protest on Monday when jury selection begins in the trial of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who is charged with shooting three people and killing two during the Jacob Blake riots last summer.

Kenosha Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder made a number of rulings ahead of jury selection, the Chicago Tribune reported, which has upset many who believe that Rittenhouse does not deserve a fair and unbiased trial.

To see that the scales of justice are skewered against him, they are trying the same intimidation techniques against the jury that were successfully used against former Minneapolis Police Officer, Derek Chauvin, in his trial.

Schroeder, 75, infuriated social justice activists on Oct. 25 when he ruled that prosecutors could not refer to the people Rittenhouse shot as "victims," the Chicago Tribune reported incorrectly.





Actually, Schroeder ruled that the prosecution cannot call those shot victims until closing arguments.

This is a proper ruling due to the fact that Rittenhouse is using self-defense as the reason for the shootings.

In essence, he is admitting that he did shoot the three, killing two, but saying that he had a legal right to do so because those shot were trying to cause him great bodily harm or even death. That would make Rittenhouse the victim and those that he shot the offenders. It will be up to the jury to determine who the victim(s) are in this case.

Video evidence clearly shows that in two instances there is little doubt that Rittenhouse was under attack by those that he shot. One, Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, Wisconsin, struck Rittenhouse with a skateboard multiple times, after others had taken him down to the ground, and struggled for control of his rifle. To defend his life from the attack, Rittenhouse shot Huber with a single fatal shot to the chest.

After successfully defending himself from Grosskreutz’s attack, Rittenhouse then jumped up and ran toward the protection of the police, who were less than one hundred feet away. There is little doubt as to the self-defense claim with those two.

The prosecution will try to muddy the waters by arguing that Rittenhouse did not have a legal right to possess the rifle that he used that night because he was only 17 at the time. It will be the prosecutor’s duty to convince a jury that Rittenhouse should have become the victim, possibly even killed, because he was only 17-years-old.

The first guy shot and killed, a convicted sex offender and felon, is the only one where there might be a question in some people’s minds about self-defense because the videos are not quite as clear as to the reasons that Rittenhouse used deadly force. However, that, too, was a classic case of self-defense.

Joseph Rosenbaum, the first man shot, went after Rittenhouse, grabbed his rifle, and tried to steal it.

After Rosenbaum taunted Rittenhouse saying he had just gotten out of prison and was not afraid to go back. That statement was captured on a recording and was given to the defense by the prosecution during the discovery process.

As a matter of fairness, Judge Schroeder had ruled in an earlier ruling that Rosenbaum’s past convictions cannot be presented to the jury by the defense. In yet other rulings the defense will not be allowed to advise the jury of the fact that Huber was also a convicted felon or that Grosskreutz has been convicted of illegal possession of a firearm and domestic abuse.

This judge has ruled for both the prosecution and defense in this case, based on the trial laws of the State of Wisconsin. However, many media sources have not reported that fact.

This is why there is a negative backlash by some protest groups.

The judge has also ruled that the defense attorneys could refer to the people who had been shot by their client as “rioters, looters, and arsonists” as long as they presented evidence that supported those claims. But they could not use those adjectives during the trial.

Just as the prosecution can only use the term victim during closing arguments, so too the defense may refer to those shot as rioters, looters, and arsonists. But only after showing that they were those things, during closing arguments. So the defense has a larger burden to use selected descriptive words than does the prosecution.

The mainstream media does not tell these facts.

Many are now trying to demonize judge Schroeder for his rulings; however, Kenosha defense attorney Michael Cicchini said:

“This is a man who has given the defense a chance to present their case as long as I’ve been in his courtroom. He’s very consistent in that way, and that’s a good thing for all defendants regardless of their skin color.”

It appears that Judge Schroeder rules consistently for defense attorneys and against the prosecution more often in his career. By his actions to date in preliminary hearings, it would be difficult to determine his politics, and after all, the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse is a political trial as much as it is a criminal prosecution.

Jury selection will begin on November 1, and those selected will be the pivotal factor in the outcome of this case.

Click on the below video to watch an excellent report on what happened during the Kenosha burning.

