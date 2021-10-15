FBI Uniform Crime Report exposes the big lie about “Assault Rifles”

WASHINGTON: More people were killed with fists, feet, and knives than with any rifle in 2020, according to the FBI’s latest Uniform Crime Report (UCR). The most recent 2020 FBI UCR destroying the fantasy on the left that an “assault rifle” is the most dangerous weapon on earth, and that no one needs one.



In fact, ask any anti-assault rifle ardent what exactly an assault rifle is, and they cannot define it.

All the states and cities that ban them combined cannot agree on a definition. However, one exists. And none of the “assault rifle” bans mention it. Because to meet the definition of an assault rifle, it needs to be capable of automatic fire, meaning more than one shot fired with one pull of the trigger.

So instead they ban rifles that look like assault rifles

Ban them simply because they are scary looking, not because they perform any different than any other modern sporting rifles. It is typical Democrat demagoguery and style over substance. In other words, meaningless.

Nonetheless, Democrats and their partners in the MSM have planted the seed that “assault rifles” are commonly used in American crimes and especially murder. So to put all of their shrill rhetoric into perspective, here are the facts according to the darlings of the left, who are busy attacking patriots and PTA mothers, the FBI.



According to the recent UCR report from the FBI, more than two and a half times as many people were killed by a knife than a rifle of any kind. Additionally, “personal weapons” are more likely to be used in a homicide than rifles. Personal weapons are defined by the FBI as hands, fists, feet, etc.





According to the report, 877 people were killed via a knife or cutting instrument in 2020.

Conversely, only 318 people were killed by a rifle of any kind. Even if you add the 124 shotgun-related deaths to the total, you still only come up with 442. So slightly over half of the deaths in 2020 are due to a knife or cutting instrument.



To make matters worse for legislators looking to demonize “assault rifles,” there were 415 deaths caused by personal weapons, you know, hands and feet.

While this number doesn’t completely eclipse the number of rifle-related deaths, it does demonstrate a picture contrary to the narrative, by almost 100 deaths. Even if you add the shotgun deaths with the rifle deaths it is only 23 apart. Hardly the menace Democrats make it out to be.



Should we ban all hands and feet as they are just as deadly as an “assault rifle?”

How about knives, you know all those housewives with kitchen cutlery just waiting to pounce and kill and maim. Knives kill twice the number of rifles and shotguns combined. Not an opinion, but a plain and simple fact, as proven by the new, oh so Democrat party approved, FBI.



In 2020, deaths by blunt objects, you know sticks, stones, skateboards, and bicycle locks, Antifa’s favorite weapons, have remained relatively unchanged from 2019. The 2019 blunt object kill totals outnumbered rifle deaths.

Comparatively, in 2019 there was 195 blunt object deaths; 179 due to rifles.

So by Democrat logic, we should outlaw sticks, stones, skateboards, and bicycle locks among other assault cudgels.

They are proven to be more deadly than all types of rifles combined. And that was in 2019.



In 2020, deaths due to blunt objects rose slightly to 203, while rifle deaths saw a more marked increase. In fact, all weapons types saw increases in homicides in 2020. But none nearly as high as the so-far reported homicide rates in 2021.

Unlike the fantasies of the radical left, the go-to weapon of choice for homicides is not rifles, assault, or any other weapon. Rather by the FBI’s own statistics, it appears that most homicides are committed using whatever weapon is available at the time.

And more often than a scary-looking rifle, it was a knife, fist or feet, or a blunt instrument.

The Democrats assault-rifle big lie

So, gun-grabbing Democrats proclaiming that modern sporting rifles, are the biggest danger to our nation is nothing more than a lie.

And they know it very well.



As the new, Democrat approved, FBI has proven, rifles of all types, are the least hazardous to the safety and well-being of our country. So, Let’s Go, Brandon, the truth is that everything said by the new socialist Democrat party is nothing more than a pack of lies.

And the ever-so-new Democrat approved FBI says so. Look for these statics to be missing in 2022 by the new FBI. After all, it blows up the lies of their new masters at the Democrat party.

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

