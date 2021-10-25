Protest for the Vax Injured planned for Nov. 2nd at the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON: Vaccine victims are hosting an outdoor rally on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington DC. On November 2, at 2:30 p.m, one of the first known victims of a Covid-19 vaccination, Brianne Driessen, will lead the rally.

Brianne Driessen is a young Utah wife and mother. She was eager to sign up for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 trial. She received her injection on November 4 of last year, and almost immediately, she began experiencing severe adverse reactions, from which she suffers.





“Young mom injured by AstraZeneca shot shares medical nightmare, pleads for help in the fight against COVID corruption” – LifeSiteNews.

In the interview with LifeSite’s Jim Hale, Driessen makes a passionate appeal for informed consent and help for the thousands of fellow victims of the COVID jab. (Covid-19 vaccines and your right to informed consent)

America’s Frontline Doctors Thomas Renz is speaking out against the recent proclamations about the vaccination administration lacking informed consent forms signed before distribution.

Brianne Driessen is a mother of two and was a pre-school teacher who eagerly signed up for the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine trial back in November 2020, as she said she was “confident that this was going to be our way out of the pandemic.”

Driessen thought she was doing her patriotic part in ending the pandemic.

Driessen said she first experienced tingling in her arm, blurred vision, hypersensitivity to sound, light, touch, dizziness, nausea, and leg numbness.

Weeks later, after her legs “stopped working” and became incontinent, she found herself in the hospital. Undergoing intense physical therapy, including learning how to walk all over again, was hard. Driessen was later diagnosed with several severe health conditions which affect her nervous system.

Driessen shares her ordeal in an interview with LifeSiteNews correspondent Jim Hale.

“My sensitivity to sound was so severe that even my little girl’s voice was too much for my ears,” she recalled.

Besides sensitivity to sound, she also has hypersensitivity to light and had to “put towels on the windows to make the room completely black.” Driessen says she lost 20 pounds, suffering from nausea and vomiting. She also has difficulty swallowing food.

She is optimistic that the vaccine was responsible for her new health conditions. However, she was healthy before the vaccine.

“There is no question in my mind that the vaccine caused this reaction,” she said before expressing anger and frustration at the fact that AstraZeneca failed to investigate her case thoroughly, as would be expected during an actual clinical trial of a new drug.

“You would hope that there would be someone that would be appropriately tracking the data, that these cases (even if they’re rare) are evaluated, that they are discussed, that the information is disclosed in a full and transparent manner. Unfortunately, that has not been the case,” Driessen said.

“I really wish I could say that the drug companies did their due diligence with this, but they didn’t,” she added. Driessen revealed that her case was not included in the list of severe adverse events that was published by AstraZeneca. “And now there’s their published clinical trial data. I’m not in it,” she said.

AstraZeneca claims to follow up with all adverse severe events cases for up to 720 days, but Driessen argues that never happened with her.

“I definitely was a serious adverse event,” said Driessen, “I was followed up with for 60 days.”

In their contract with clinical trial volunteers to pay for any injury or medical need that would result from the vaccine, AstraZeneca stated in their contract. An agreement that Driessen says was not honored in her case.

“After months of repeated pleading and fighting with them to help us with the massive pile of medical bills, I have 590 dollars from them.”

For a long time, doctors could not figure out what was wrong with Driessen. They first diagnosed her with “anxiety” from the Covid-19 vaccine. She finally got the help and direction she needed when she went to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), where she received an appropriate diagnosis.

At NIH, they found her to have non-length-dependent neuropathy, short-term memory loss, sensory neuropathy, dysautonomia, and severe postural tachycardia syndrome.

Driessen still suffers from these adverse effects almost a year after her vaccination.

“My body went from functioning at a normal, healthy level; I was able to take care of my kids and my work, too. Now, my big accomplishment today will be talking to you and the fact that I made myself breakfast,” she said to Hale.

LifeSiteNews correspondent Hale then asked Driessen a great question as he asked her to discuss how this event changed her views of the pharmaceutical industry.

“This has been very eye-opening for me,” replied Driessen, “I feel like I’ve been plucked out of the matrix.” She explained how she grew increasingly distrustful of government agencies as she witnessed them purposefully withholding information from the public.

“These [adverse] reactions are not being disclosed to the public,” she said. “Because of this, the public is not being provided informed consent, but also the medical community is not being informed appropriately that these reactions can happen.”

Driessen also claims attempts to withhold information on adverse vaccine events from the public do come from social media platforms from within the medical world.

“There’s medical censorship happening,” she said, “there’s censorship with the research; we have researchers that have tried to get case studies published in scientific journals, and they can’t get them published.”

During Driessen’s interview with Hale, she became emotional as she recalled that some of the people suffering from these adverse effects had committed suicide.

“I had to write a eulogy for a dear friend of mine, for her husband to read after she took her life,” she said.

Driessen mentioned a website with over 500 testimonies and accounts of people who have suffered from Covid-19 vaccine adverse events but did not provide the web address. Therefore, CDN did some research and posted those we could find of this nature after this article.

Driessen seemed a little more upbeat as she announced a press conference to take place on November 2 on the steps of the Supreme Court to hold government agencies accountable.

“We’re uniting with those like Ernest Ramirez, and we’re going to the capital to plead with our elected officials to help us and to hold these agencies, the FDA, the CDC, the NIH, accountable because we know acutely just how much they know,” she said.

“They know about the suicides [and] the suicide attempts, they know about people losing their jobs because of inappropriate mandates, they know about the sick kids, they know about people being buried under medical debt and losing their homes, they know about the issues with the clinical trials,” she added.

Driessen concluded the interview insisting people know she is not an anti-vaxxer and explained she simply advocates for informed consent and not coercing people.

“I really believe that everybody should have appropriate full informed consent so they can make an appropriate choice for themselves; and also, because there is a risk, there absolutely needs to be a choice,” she said.

“The problem is, if you get a vaccine reaction like this, you are completely on your own. The government agencies are not going to help you,” she said. “You will not be able to get financially compensated, and your medical teams will have no idea what to do with you.”

Thousands of eminent physicians, virologists, immunologists, epidemiologists, molecular geneticists, and medical researchers from around the world have called for the immediate stop of all the Covid-19 genetic-based experimental drugs falsely advertised as “vaccines.”

The media are blacking out their voices.

About LifeSiteNews from their website:

“LifeSiteNews.com is a non-profit Internet service dedicated to issues of culture, life, and family. It was launched in September 1997. LifeSiteNews Daily News reports and information pages are used by numerous organizations and publications, educators, professionals and political, religious and life and family organization leaders and grassroots people across North America and internationally.”

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on vital topics, consider donating.

To anyone with vax-related injuries, consult with your family doctor. There are also these informative sites:

I-RECOVER Management Protocol for Long Haul COVID-19 Syndrome (LHCS)

Dr. Bruce Patterson’s practice with Covid Long Haulers

Jez Medinger’s YouTube channel as a sufferer from LHCS. Together with some outstanding physicians, he has found a safe and effective treatment that consists of a supplement stack, a low histamine diet, and other things.

The following private five websites (not connected to VAERS https://vaers.hhs.gov ) want you to report your adverse effects to the Covid-19 vaccines:

https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/



https://www.wewanttobeheard.com/

