Interview with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Hagan (ret)

In this exclusive interview, Former Master Chief Petty Officer (MCPON) John Hagan shares his perspective on his past personal experiences in the Navy. He speaks of a tragic disaster aboard the Navy warship USS Bonhomme Richard, what may lie ahead for today’s military, and more.

MCPON John Hagan’s life story tells of a life well-lived in the service of the country.

CDN: It is an honor to speak with you, MCPON Hagan.

MCPON Hagan: I am happy to speak with you; thanks for the invitation.

CDN: You were born in Europe not long after WWII?





MCPON Hagan: My dad was a G.I. stationed in England. He met a British Auxiliary Territorial Force (ATF) woman and fell in love with her. By the way, an ATF was the equivalent of our U.S. Army Women’s Army Corps (WAC) back in WWII.

CDN: What was your life like before joining the Navy?

MCPON Hagan: I was raised in a sort of “Leave it to Beaver” neighborhood. My dad was a textile mill, blue-collar worker. We were raised in what is now known as “working poor,” living payday to payday. We were poor, but I didn’t know it as a child. Our environment was safe, and my brother and I were well-loved.

I was a typical teenager and loved cars and girls. I grew up in a small, loving community with a neighborhood church. I was a Boy Scout, earning Life rank and over 30 merit badges but I didn’t follow through to become an Eagle Scout. I got way off track and dropped out of high school, which greatly disappointed my parents.

CDN: You entered the Navy a year after JFK’s assassination (Dec ’64). Did that influence you to enlist?

MCPON Hagan: No, it didn’t. I was aware of the President’s assassination, but it was not a factor in my going into the Navy. Around that time, I was working in the shoe department of a store. My new boss had spent some time in the Navy and happened to serve on the newly commissioned USS Enterprise (CVN 65), which made a voyage around the world on its first cruise.

He had taken many pictures of the places he visited on that cruise. Of course, this intrigued me and piqued my interest in the Navy. Well, one day I was walking past a recruiting station at the Post Office, and I enlisted in the Navy on the spot. I was off to Recruit Training Command (RTC) San Diego the next day.

CDN: Your first assignment was shore duty. Please tell us about your first sea duty.

MCPON Hagan: My first full tour was ashore at NAS Whidbey Island, WA. I enrolled in a community college there and maxed out on the courses graduating from Skagit Valley College with an Associates Degree. I received the Skagit Valley College President’s Honor Medal for graduating with the 2nd highest GPA.

After my early High School failure, this success pleased my mother.

During my tour at Whidbey Island, I became the Division Leading Petty Officer (LPO) and had my first real leadership challenges.

After that shore tour, I reported to my first ship, DE 1022, USS Lester, homeported in Naples, Italy. Having spent my first tour ashore, it was something of a culture shock with a steep learning curve. She was an old ship, reconfigured to tow and test ITASS, a high-tech anti-submarine listening system involving a mile-long towed device.

Our operational schedule was high tempo as the Navy brass was anxious to complete operational testing of (I)TASS to it get it in the Fleet as quickly as possible. We were underway well over 65% of the time and in three-section duty in port.

This was the day of vacuum tube electronic equipment, and the systems failed often. It was more than challenging to keep all the radar, communication, and navigation equipment operational. Additionally, this was an extremely hard time (late 60’s, early 70’s) for the Navy, marked by significant racial and drug abuse problems. This was during Admiral Elmo Zumwalt’s tenure as Chief of Naval Operations (CNO and he took the race and discrimination issues and drug abuse problems head-on and made them a priority to address and begin to correct them.

CDN: You qualified as Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (ESWS) in the early 1980s. How rigorous was that qualification?

MCPON Hagan: Actually, it was not particularly rigorous. Like today, the rigor of the program depends on command standards; it depended on how carefully the program was run.

I took earning the qualification seriously and learned a great deal. When I finished my quals and participated in my board and pinning ceremony, the Commanding Officer (C.O.) asked me what I thought of the program. I gave him my honest opinion that it wasn’t rigorous enough and too many signatures were obtained on the mess decks or in classrooms rather than in the actual qualification spaces, during the evolutions, etc.

The Captain responded by making me the Command ESWS coordinator and telling me to “have at it”. Over time with the help of the Departmental LCPOs, we raised the standards and soon felt we had made our program the best in the fleet.

Later as MCPON, I worked hard to make the standards of the enlisted warfare qualifications as rigorous and meaningful as that of the Navy’s first warfare qualification: the Submarine Dolphins. It is a challenge that I believe continues today.

CDN: How was your duty tour as Force Master Chief at Chief of Naval Technical Training (CNTECHTRA)?

MCPON Hagan: It was challenging and rewarding. CNTECHTRA was responsible for about 95% of all enlisted training in the Navy. One of the more satisfying things I was involved in was a “Blue Ribbon panel,” under the auspices of (CNTECHTRA). Admiral David Harlow chartered to improve the quality of Recruit Training.

Two of the many improvements were The Sailor’s Creed and adding an overnight physical and skills test that gives the trainee a rigorous rite of passage in transitioning from a Recruit to a Navy Sailor.

It was patterned after the Marine Corps’ “Crucible” and was ultimately given the term “Battle Stations.”

CDN: Were there any setbacks or disappointments that CNTECHTRA had to overcome?

MCPON Hagan: Actually, Navy Initial Skills Training (Class-A Schools) were doing poorly after an experiment to have a “college campus” kind of environment. Military discipline and standards had been greatly relaxed. The results were a decline in both training quality and good order and discipline.

After several high-profile incidents at training commands, we moved quickly to reinstitute rigor and structure to the schools.

We developed and implemented the Integrated Training Brigade (ITB), assigned Company Commanders over class units, required marching in military formation (to & from activities and school), conducted routine and regular room and personnel inspections, mustered regularly for attendance, and ensured night study facilities for students. These actions resulted in an immediate improvement in discipline and professionalism.

CDN: You were a “Plank Owner” aboard the USS Philippine Sea, pre-commissioning unit (PRECOM), in Bath, ME. Also, that ship’s first deployment was to the Mediterranean and Red Seas during operation Desert Storm. Please recap some highlights.

MCPON Hagan: The PRECOM crew was responsible for energizing all shipboard equipment, and “bringing the ship to life.” As C/MC on the PRECOM crew, I also had an opportunity to meet each and every crew member reporting aboard. We had good pre-deployment test runs and deployed the day after Saddam invaded Kuwait (in early August 1990).

We were deployed to the Middle East during Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and our battle group (as well as a multitude of units in our Armed Forces) returned to homeport/home base to a “heroes welcome” following the liberation of Kuwait.

CDN: What was it like for a “Black Shoe” Sailor like you to be assigned as a Command Master Chief (C/MC) in a Helicopter ASW squadron (Mayport, FL)?

MCPON Hagan: My new C/MC billet was, as you mentioned, with a helicopter Antisubmarine Warfare squadron. When I reported aboard, 8 of the 10 detachments (which serve as separate detachments aboard naval combatant ships) were deployed/embarked in ships so the hanger was pretty quiet. Compared to the ship it was pretty laid back.

But I had a great CO and XO, and they gave me 100% support as their C/MC. The normal progression of an Executive Officer (XO) in a squadron is to fleet up to Commanding Officer (CO). When my former XO became the CO, I had already transferred from the squadron (HSL 48). But he honored me by inviting me to be his guest speaker when he assumed the command as the new CO.

CDN: You were selected as MCPON in August 1992 becoming one of the longest-tenured MCPONs in history (nearly 6 years). You also witnessed a lot of things that impacted the military. Were you ever called to testify before Congress? If so, what were the issues?

MCPON Hagan: Yes, I was called on pretty regularly to speak before Congressional committees, and was also queried by individual legislators. Military testimony submitted to Congress was usually screened by the Officer for Legislative Affairs (OLA).

However, I insisted on writing all my own testimony and OLA was OK with that. I focused my testimony on resolving the most compelling pay inequities and on single Sailor housing.

CDN: Many retired military have expressed dismay and disappointment over how the armed services have become more “politically correct” with social agendas being incorporated. Do you feel this is a detriment in any way to the military’s overall readiness, including Good Order and Discipline?

MCPON Hagan: I have been retired for nearly 25 years and have seen much first hand. But in general, I believe political/social experimenting in the military is fraught with peril and needs to proceed thoughtfully.

As an outside observer, I was greatly disappointed that following the George Floyd situation our leadership didn’t seem to claim the high ground of equal opportunity we had earned over the past decades of serious, often bold efforts. Some of the actions in the news seemed to imply that the Navy was still dealing with systemic racism which is simply not true.

The Navy has been making serious, good faith successful efforts to achieve full racial equality beginning with the Admiral Elmo R. (Bud) Zumwalt era.

At that time, ambitious Equal Opportunity goals were set and hard actions were taken to eliminate every vestige of the racist policies and practices of the past. Demographics and advancement metrics were tracked and reviewed at the highest level, appropriate corrective actions were taken, and the cycle was repeated.

I was deeply disappointed that the Navy and sister services did not seem to push back on a distorted narrative. Of course, I realize that civilian control of the military and other factors make it harder for leaders to get their intended message out to the general public. Bottom line: I am certain that Sailors serve in an environment more fair and equitable than that created by any other institution anywhere! With regard to so-called “social experimenting.”

Readiness has to be the bottom line, and the negative effects of bad politically motivated policy changes can be far-reaching and difficult to repair.

CDN: You were MCPON and served under Admiral Jeremy Boorda. Is there something about him that is not common knowledge?

MCPON Hagan: He was the only CNO who rose from the ranks of enlisted to the Navy’s senior leadership position and he made no secret of his deep affection for junior Sailors. However, he was also deeply devoted to his family. Despite his extremely busy and demanding schedule he never failed to type a news-filled letter to his father every Sunday detailing his activities of the past week. Using an old manual typewriter he had owned since he was an enlisted Personnelman.

His dad, Mr. Herman Boorda, a WWII Sailor, was a resident at the Naval Home in Gulfport, MS when I was MCPON and each time I visited the home, he showed me letters that the Admiral had written to him. Once presenting me with an unopened letter, asking me to read it aloud to him. He was so proud of his son.

Admiral Boorda was the consummate dedicated leader but he was also a loving son, father, and husband.

He was driven to be the best personally but he also displayed empathy for others that was astounding in its depth and breadth. He cared deeply and wanted to rectify every wrong he came across.

Over time, I feel the depth of his caring took its toll on him. At his memorial service in the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, I had the honor of reading scripture and delivering a eulogy on behalf of all his Sailors.

At that time I quoted from a John Steinbeck work describing a character:

“This man drives himself and is driven, it is impossible to see how he can do so much, can cover so much ground, can work so hard and be so effective.”

This describes Admiral Boorda perfectly.

CDN: The Navy Chief Petty Officer (CPO) has been called the “backbone of the Navy.” Do you have any thoughts on how today’s CPO can reinforce that adage, and how the initiation process can be improved?

MCPON Hagan: I would have to limit my response to how I was involved in improving CPO Initiation during my MCPON tour. A year prior to my assuming the MCPON duty, the Tail Hook scandal had given the Navy a black eye and was still a political hot potato when I reported to the job.

Some senior leaders were advising my first CNO, Admiral Kelso, to cancel CPO Initiation for good and make it a frocking like any other promotion. In a memorable session with Admiral Kelso and VCNO Admiral Stan Arthur, I laid out plans to add requirements for positive changes and got his approval. I built on the efforts of previous MCPONs and added some additional positive requirements. Including regular physical fitness training with selectees led by the CPO Mess. As well as several actions that improved mentoring and fostered PRIDE in all things Navy. All this works with our newly adopted core values of “Honor, Courage, and Commitment” in positive ways and to spread pride in our service song, “Anchors Aweigh.”

That song requiring some modest changes to some lyrics, adding new verses, so that all Sailors could relate to the song which was originally penned as a Naval Academy fight song. Many other positive changes took hold through the initiatives of senior enlisted leadership, including institutionalizing the Khaki Ball as a final event in the season of Chief’s pride.

CDN: Is there any achievement or contribution that you made while serving as MCPON that you’re most proud of?

MCPON Hagan: Yes. Besides what we’ve already talked about, the most satisfying ones that come to mind are: Improvement in the CPO initiation process, improvement in physical fitness readiness training, Enlisted Surface Warfare qualification changes, resolving longstanding pay inequities, obtained authorization for single Sailors to have their own berthing space if they were E4 and above, and prohibition of smoking within the skin of the ship. The CPO initiation process was another one.

CDN: An incident occurred in July 2021 aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard where a fire was set intentionally, yet the crew was unable to apply effective Damage Control (DC) to save the ship. Does this incident point to an even larger problem?

MCPON: I was horrified to see that great ship burn for days and defy the massive Fire Fighting and Damage Control efforts. Some of the final report conclusions were shocking but after following the news cycle they were not entirely surprising. The lack of quality training and high standard qualifications on installed systems was most disappointing. Maintaining fully trained repair lockers and DC teams cannot be done without hard-nosed DC leadership at all levels taking their responsibilities seriously.

When the training and qualification standards are lax or inconsistent, the result is too few crew members who know what to do and how to do it.

The incident report indicated poorly trained and in some cases, completely untrained Sailors across the crew were involved in the initial and continuing actions. In some ways, it is very reminiscent of the tragic fire on the Forrestal that occurred over 50 years ago and yes, I believe it does point to a larger problem: crew qualifications standards and manning, all of which have continually challenged Navy’s leadership, and all of which were at the heart of the previous USS Fitzgerald and USS McCain collisions.

In the case of Bonhomme Richard, one Sailor is being charged with setting the fire. Additionally, charges are being considered for some three dozen crew members for training and system readiness shortfalls. I trust that lessons from these conclusions will be promulgated fleet wide and driven home in meaningful ways.

USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) was a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship

CDN: Delbert Black was the first MCPON, his appointment during the Vietnam era (1967). There have been many other notable ones that have served. Is there an MCPON (past or present) who stands out?

MCPON Hagan: All of my predecessors come to mind: Sanders, Plackett, Walker, and of course, Duane Bushey who gave me a great turnover.

I got to know all of the prior MCPONs personally, with the exception of Jack Whittet who had passed prior to my time. But there was no one like Delbert Black.

MCPON Black was a young Sailor at Pearl Harbor, serving the entire war in the Pacific on the battleship Maryland. He survived a kamikaze attack and rose from Seaman Apprentice to Gunner’s Mate First Class and Turret Captain. You could ask him a question about his experiences and he would recall them and usually add a lesson learned, always in a folksy way that communicated so well.

His focus was always on making our U.S. Navy better. He also served through the Korean War, and as MCPON he visited Sailors in the Vietnam theater. He served as a Navy recruiter, on forward-deployed Flagships, and everywhere he served he made things better. The Navy could not have appointed a better Master Chief than Del Black to the inaugural MCPON position. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention his wife, the inimitable Ima Black, who carries the MCPON ONE flag high all over the Navy since his passing over 20 years ago.

In the early years, the MCPON position did not have a high profile.

I was actually a Senior Chief (E8) when I first learned about the existence of the MCPON position. My Command Master Chief on CG 20 told us that the MCPON would be speaking at the CPO club at lunch. That day I heard MCPON Tom Crow speak and take questions. He talked about CNO Hayward’s initiatives dubbed “Pride and Professionalism” then he opened the floor to questions. One after another, Chiefs asked him for assistance with personal matters: how they could get the exact transfer orders they wanted, and other personal issues that had nothing to do with making our Navy better. MCPON Crow then said:

“Alright, let’s stop this line of questioning right now. I don’t want any more questions unless they address helping your Sailors, or making our Navy better!”

He spoke with authority, and left us all thinking; which made a positive impact on us all!

Navy’s first MCPON: Delbert D. Black (served 1-13-67 to 4-1-71)

CDN: Who have you met during the MCPON tour that you admired the most?

MCPON Hagan: There have been so many. But Admiral Mike Boorda is at the top of the list. He never forgot his enlisted roots. What is less well known is what a deeply caring leader and genuinely compassionate person he was. He asked me to extend my MCPON tour for his entire CNO tour “because I trust you and we are a good team.” His death less than a year later was devastating to our Navy and to me personally.

In another category altogether the private citizen that I admired most was Odell Williams, a black veteran of WWII and retired Ship’s Serviceman. He was serving on the USS Enterprise at sea when Pearl Harbor was attacked on 7 Dec 1941. He served his entire 20 years during a time when systemic and cultural racism was a fact of life.

When I met Odell he was a resident at the Naval Home in Gulfport, deeply involved in charitable and civic activities. He became a good friend to me. He had character traits we desire in today’s Sailors. And he was a colorful, unforgettable character, a quick wit, and an amazing, loving man. Despite the indignities, he was subjected to in his past, he was not bitter. He loved the Navy, was grateful to be an American, a good citizen, and a true patriot. I grieved his passing as anyone would a brother.

John Hagan with Odell Williams

CDN: Are we paying enough attention to China’s influence on world socioeconomics and military power?

MCPON Hagan: From reports that we hear it would seem that we are not responding well enough to it although I should note that it is the Navy doing the freedom of navigation exercises and keeping our profile high in that arena. We need to remember history and remember how our isolationist mentality emboldened tyrannical nations in the past to make global power grabs and wreak havoc. The media can also be complicit in this if they play down the significance of what China, Iran, and other nations are doing right now. It seems certain that the walk up to the next major war will not be like WWI or WWII. Today’s issues with superpowers like Russia and China and tyrannical rogue nations like Iran and North Korea are challenging our leadership as never before. Our holding China accountable is necessary. But I don’t think we are as engaged as we should be. Admittedly well above my pay grade so and I trust our Navy’s leadership to do the right thing and do it correctly if the civilian leadership is wise and thoughtful.

CDN: Beyond our military, what is your biggest concern about America?

MCPON Hagan: It’s about how divided we are as a nation. It seems that we cannot have a dialog on social media in a civil manner. Contrary to the popular narrative, President Trump did not cause the divide. It seems to me that much of the media works hard to divide us by selective, biased, and slanted reporting. We are not nearly as divided as the media, social pundits, and politicians with an agenda make it out to be. Most of the media have a chokehold on the news cycle, and it’s often difficult to sift through all the BS and get to the truth…To be quite honest I fear for our future if this doesn’t change.

CDN: Is there any activity that you and your wife Cathy would like to do?

MCPON Hagan: Cathy and I travel extensively in an RV, that we have named “Hornblower,” in the past 8 years of retirement we have travel the US and Canada coast-to-coast; border-to-border. We make it a habit to go to ship’s reunions and visit old shipmates and neighbors as we travel. We plan to continue that in the future. I enjoy riding my motorcycle with the “Old Dog Veterans” (comprised of retired military, and a sprinkling of active duty) and with a Christian motorcycle club, “Faithriders.” Cathy gave me a new motorcycle for my 72nd birthday three years ago.

John Hagan with his motorized pride and joy.

CDN: Is there any issue you’d like to address for the sake of posterity?

MCPON Hagan: Don’t dwell on your failings and regrets. The most provocative and profound expression that comes to mind often was passed on by my mother: “Only one life will soon be past. Only what’s done for Christ will last!” Thinking of that adage always leaves me uneasy and reassessing my priorities and plans.

CDN: MCPON Hagan, on behalf of Communities Digital News and our worldwide readers, thank you once again for giving us this thoughtful and insightful interview.

MCPON Hagan: You’re welcome. I am happy to share with your readers.

About the Author: Bill Randall was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the neighborhood known as the Lower Ninth Ward. His U.S. Navy career spanned from August 1974 through January 2002, during which he had a decorated and distinguished span of honorable service. His profession and specialty were Earth Science (Meteorology, Oceanography, and Geodesy).