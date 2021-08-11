An Exclusive update on the shooting of Chicago PD officer Elli French

CHICAGO: CDN has learned from sources inside the Chicago Police Department that the animosity between the hierarchy of the CPD, the Mayor’s office, and rank and file officers is much worse than it was thought to be.

An account comes second-hand from an eyewitness at the hospital where officers first brought the two wounded CPD officers, Holy Cross Hospital.

Officer French was shot and killed during a traffic stop. The officer was pronounced dead at Holy Cross, the closest hospital to the scene of the shooting. This eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous because they were not allowed to provide information, identified the second officer as Carlos Yanez.

He reported that Yanez suffered three gunshot wounds, one causing the loss of one eye, one lodged in the back of his head, and one in the shoulder. Yanez is reported to be at the University of Chicago Medical Center.





Prompting the stop, the officers observed expired plates on the car with three occupants inside. Someone in the car opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon.

At the time he was intubated but breathing on his own. The eyewitness saying that Officer Yanez wrote a note saying that he was cold.

This informed source reported that his friend was in the honor guard, at the hospital, dressed and ready to escort French’s body to the morgue. CPD tradition is when a fallen officer leaves the hospital on their final duty as a member of CPD, that they receive a formal escort, who walk behind the ambulance in the funeral march.

Before the ambulance holding French’s body leaves, the witness alleges that First Deputy Superintendent, Eric Carter, rolls up, gets out of his car, and shouts: “…We ain’t got time for this shit, take it to the coroner.”

It, not even showing enough decorum to call the fallen officer by her name or even her status. It was totally without any respect for Officer French, and every other working police officer in the city.

When everyone ignores him, including the CFD ambulance driver, Carter screams again to take it to the coroner. It, again. This eyewitness stated that this lack of respect toward CPD is typical of the mayor’s office, and her sycophants that now run CPD.

The eyewitness also stated that Officer Joshua Blas was on the scene of the shooting and heroically shot the offender before he could shoot Yanez again. Then Blas pulled both wounded officers into a CPD car and rushing them to the hospital. This eyewitness stated that Blas and French were usually partners on patrol.

The witness stated:

“He (Blas) returned fire, gave out a great description of offenders, and their direction of flight, and then carried/ dragged both officers to squad cars so that they could be rushed to the hospital, telling the officer at the wheel just go go go!”

This informed source stated that the police at the hospital were glad Yanez’s father called out the mayor in front of God and creation, in the hospital emergency room. There’s a TON of behind-the-scenes animosity between the mayor, her group of confederates, and the rank and file police officers.

This situation is only growing worse, and no cure appears insight. The fallout from this incident will continue for some time.

