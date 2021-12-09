A Holiday Gift for America – Microchipped criminals

As America prepares for the holiday season of gift-giving, hundreds if not thousands of smash-and-grab thugs are in the business of taking. This form of criminal domestic terrorism threatens stores, homes, and thousands of lives. There is an answer, but rest assured, criminals won’t like it. Nor will the Democrats. Despite the leftist’s willingness to jail conservatives without charge, bail, or due process.

Anyway, it is a holiday gift that will bring holiday shoppers peace of mind. Install tracking microchips in repeat criminals. Tracking criminals with microchips is the gift that keeps giving. They and their loot will be scooped up quicker than a police officer can say, “Hands Up… you’re under arrest!”

Are the smash and grab Christmas Season Criminal shopping sprees spreading like a social disease?

Nationally, smash and grab robberies are reaching epidemic levels. According to The Hill,

“…an uptick in smash-and-grab robberies across the U.S. has jolted businesses, prompting owners and leaders to take precautions to protect brick-and-mortar shops amid a busy holiday shopping season. Metropolitan areas have been the select targets of flash mob robberies, break-ins, and vandalism.”

While luxury stores in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Oakland have been hit by roving armed criminal gangs, three stores in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood, and Best Buy locations in Minneapolis-St. Paul were also robbed, according to Business Insider.





The business of criminal cartels is to make money, not get caught, and avoid time in jail.

Well, when a looting thuggery-minded smash and grab leader has your George Soros “Woke” prosecutor handing out “Get out of Jail” passes, profits go up and jail time goes down. Yet, Americans are supposed to believe that the rise in smash and grab gangs have nothing to do with no jail time but rather public health concerns. And global warming, of course.

Instead, Biden and the White House press secretary Jen Psaki actually blame COVID for smash and grab crime sprees: “I think a root cause in a lot of communities is the pandemic.”

Let’s be honest. The only pandemic is a pandemic of unabated theft fueled by ‘No-bail’ turnstile-backed laws. Resulting in criminals being set free even before arresting officers’ reports can be filed.

Zero-Bail Prosecutors and Progressive soft on Crime ruins Holiday Season

Retailers know the truth despite the White House’s willful denial of alarming holiday season-fueled crimes. According to a report released in November by the Retail Industry Leaders Association and the Buy Safe America Coalition,

“Asset protection professionals and law enforcement officials believe shifts in how shoplifting and other nonviolent crimes are prosecuted are factors in rising in-store theft in recent years.” – The Hill.

Is more proof needed for the public to demand that public safety is considered over criminal rights? Will rights to be coddled and made comfy outside of criminal lockups be ended? The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed fourteen ‘smash and grab’ suspects released, some through California’s zero-bail policy, according to The Washington Examiner.

“LAPD Chief Michel Moore said all those released, one of whom was a minor, met the criteria for the catch and release zero bail policy, which orders judges to consider what a person can afford when setting bail, or were able to meet bail.”

How America can take a bite out of holiday crime spree by tracking criminals

Hope is not a plan and denial is not a solution to the misery, and deaths, resulting from smash and grab crime sprees. Liberal woke prosecutors and progressive city councils and mayors believe criminal comfort is more important than your safety. Americans are supposed to believe criminal cartel thugs ripping you, your family, and your neighbors and stores off to the tune of millions, are worth our concerns about their comfort?

Private homes are not safe from smash and grab thugs.

In fact, according to The Daily Mail,

“The suspects are targeting townhomes in gated communities where the victims – all business owners outside the city – keep large amounts of cash at home. In addition, the LAPD said last month that it’s investigating more than 110 robberies involving at least six different street gangs, according to Fox News.”

If you were standing in front of your recently robbed home, store, or the parking lot where your car was stolen, the sidewalk where you were assaulted and robbed, or the restaurant where you were held up, the answer would be “TRACK THEM and ARREST THEM!”

It’s time to take the war on holiday shopping to the criminal thugs that rip you, your family, and your neighbors off to the tune of millions.

According to The Criminal Rights Group,

“Criminal attorneys and indeed the entire justice system are grappling with the issue of how to best deal with repeat and violent offenders, leading many to suggest that one part of the solution to the problem is to implant microchips or RFID (radio frequency identification) tags in convicted criminals, in addition to using GPS (global positioning system) tracking devices.”

What is microchip tracking and how effective is it to locate criminals?

Smash and Grab criminals engaged in holiday crime sprees may already have ankle bracelets. The GPS used by law enforcement allows officers to monitor someone’s movement 24 hours a day. However, those ankle bracelets can’t tell police where Mr. Smash N’ Grab was last night during the latest local crime spree doorbuster event at Nordstrom’s.

Isn’t it far more essential to know where the felon on the move is if that criminal is robbing your home, store, or carjacking it?

Microchip tracking will allow law enforcement to track who was at a crime scene. Microchip tracking should be the wave of the future for law enforcement. A microchip criminals campaign will make this a reality.

Imagine, if the microchip tracking system had been in place before the no-bail necessary policies of the woke prosecutors.

The holiday shopping season would not be as perilous as it is now. In addition, microchip tracking would enable probation and parole officers to keep closer tabs on more violent parolees who present a real danger to communities.

Are criminals’ rights of comfort and privacy more important than public safety?

Of course, there are always two sides two a coin. Criminal attorneys and many prosecutors masquerading as legal aid attorneys and liberal mainstream media crime deniers will fight microchipping criminals. But, according to the Criminal Rights Group, “Some criminal attorneys believe that these devices encroach on civil liberties.”

These anti-chip proponents point to Union Pacific Railway Co. v. Botsford, 141 U.S. 250 (1891) Supreme Court decision on criminal privacy rights.

In the decision, Justice Horace Gray indicated that

“No right is held more sacred, or is more carefully guarded, by the common law, than the right of every individual to the possession and control of his own person, free from all restraint or interference of others, unless by clear and unquestionable authority of law.”

The door to criminal privacy ends where the public’s safety, security, and freedom end. The “clear and unquestionable authority of law” can ensure both equally. Bodily integrity of the criminal is not sacrosanct and even allows for the clear and unquestionable “authority of law” to intervene.

Microchipping the perp is an acceptable intervening solution.

In both the 1891 Supreme Court Case and in Schoendorff v. Society of New York Hosp., 105 N.E. 92, 93 (N.Y. 1914) both involved innocent non-criminal citizens who were being subjected to surgery without consent. In the decision, Justice Cardozo emphasized,

“Every human being of adult years and sound mind has a right to determine what shall be done with his own body.”

Neither of these decisions involves weighing criminal rights against public safety and security.

This is even clearer as the U.S. Supreme Court has decided cases to balance public safety while also protecting individual rights of the criminals.

The hundreds if not thousands of current smash and grab offenders are known criminals.

The Fourth and Fifth Amendments exclusionary rule principles do not apply. This upholds the principle that evidence illegally obtained, cannot be used in a trial. Microchip tracking is legally sound evidence. Meaning we can use technology to place Mr. Smash N’ Grab at the scene of the crimes or crimes.

Launch Microchip Criminals Campaign for a safe and secure holiday season to come

Americans can give themselves a holiday season gift by beginning launching a Microchip criminal campaign. The Criminal Rights Group insists “monitoring a read-write device with tracking capabilities could be defined as a search if the implanted citizen were law-abiding. However, because criminals have lesser privacy rights, tracking in their case wouldn’t be termed a search.”

The bottom line, it’s legal, safe, and will end the majority of smash and grab domestic terrorism.

Why human microchipping is so popular in Sweden | ITV News :

*******************

If you want to know the truth about American Black History, get woke to what Cancel Culture is purposely hiding. Democrats are playing the race card to commit historical genocide. It’s all revealed in Shut Yo’ Mouth! How the Left Plays the Race Card to Silence Conservatives and How to Stop It.

It’s probably the most dangerous book liberals, BLM, and Antifa do not want you to read.

About the authors:

Kevin Fobbs began writing professionally in 1975. He has been published in the “New York Times” and has written for the “Detroit News,” “Michigan Chronicle,” “GOPUSA,” “Soul Source,” and “Writers Digest” magazines. In addition to the Ann Arbor and Cleveland “Examiner,” “Free Patriot,” “Conservatives4 Palin,” and “Positively Republican.” The former daily host of The Kevin Fobbs Show on conservative News Talk WDTK – 1400 AM in Detroit is also a published author. In addition, his Christian children’s book, “Is There a Lion in My Kitchen,” hit bookstores in 2014.

California PolitiChick Susan Swift Arnall is a lawyer, wife, and conservative mother of seven children. Since her impassioned call into Rush Limbaugh’s radio program in 2009, Susan has given political commentary on radio and blogs and was invited in 2010 by Andrew Breitbart to write for his young website Big Journalism. She has written over 60 published articles for Breitbart.