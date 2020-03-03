Video Review: 2020 Hyundai Venue: A solid subcompact, entry-level SUV

Buffalo, NY – We drove the 2020 Hyundai Venue subcompact from Miami down to the upper Florida Keys – Fort Largo, Islamorada – and back. It’s a very solid subcompact entry-level SUV, that offers very good space inside for such a small vehicle. It’s less the second coming of the still-new Hyundai Kona which is 5″ longer, more Hyundai’s answer to the affordable Nissan #Kicks. Our test vehicle was the top-line Venue Denim trim line, $23K all in. It targets people who want new not used and have limits on what they can afford, or the size of the loan they can qualify.

Check it out in here:

This vehicle is designed for millennials with textured finishes, bright lights, and an urban design theme. Standard safety standard connectivity on an 8” display standard, with Apple Car Play, Android Auto and app streaming. Powered by a 1.8L with a 6-speed manual or CVT with 121hp and 113 torque. There’s plenty of torque to get you going but still offering great fuel economy. The Venue offers different driving modes including a snow mode. All vehicles are FWD. With a good fuel economy 30/34/ 32 MPG’s.

Standard safety includes forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, driver attention warning, blind-spot collision, cross-traffic alert, automatic headlights, and cornering lighting. This is valuable to consumers.

Tech:

Technology is important to drivers, Venue offers real-time traffic alert that’s constantly updating. BlueLink is offered at no charge for 3 years, this had a fee in the past. The mobile app will allow remote start, turn on the defroster and adjust temperatures all through the app on your phone. Added this year is remote vehicle locking, with quicker responses. The venue is integrated with your Google Home device.





We found the Venue to be easy to maneuver and park.

The best part of the Venue is the price, with a base price of $17,250 SE with a 6-speed manual is a reasonable price for what you are getting for the money. Optional items can load the prices up to the SEL at $23,280.