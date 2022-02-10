Valentine’s Day: Following the trail of its History and Science

WASHINGTON — That durable romantic holiday, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Many who celebrate the holiday seem at least vaguely aware that it originated as a commemoration of an ancient Christian saint. Specifically, St. Valentine. Yet Valentine’s life and history remain somewhat shrouded in myth and mystery.

The life and legend of Valentine, Saint and Martyr

The Catholic Church and the History Channel offer an account of Saint Valentine that many find easy to believe. On February 14, around the year 270 A.D., a holy Roman priest named Valentine was executed by order of Emperor Claudius II. Known as “Claudius the Cruel,” experienced difficulties in persuading Roman citizens to join his armed forces. Somehow, he developed the notion that Roman men resisted joining his military due to their strong ties to their wives and families. And the fear of leaving them for an uncertain fate.

So Claudius banned all marriages and engagements in Rome. As a priest, Valentine immediately saw the injustice of the Emperor’s decree (or mandate?). Subsequently, he defied Claudius and continued performing marriages in secret. When Claudius discovered Valentine’s seditious activities, he ordered the defiant cleric put to death. The Emperor’s officials arrested Valentine and dragged him before the Prefect of Rome — equivalent to a high-ranking judge. The Prefect sentenced Valentine to a miserable execution, ordering executioners to beat him to death with clubs before beheading him. Legend says that Valentine left a farewell note to a jailer’s daughter who had befriended him. He signed it, “From Your Valentine.”

Actual history complicates matters somewhat

While this account is heroic, romantic and sad, the scholarly Catholic Encyclopedia complicates this history a bit.





“At least three different Saint Valentines, all of them martyrs, mentioned in the early martyrologies under the date of 14 February.”

One of these Valentines was the priest in Rome noted above, a second was a bishop of Interamna (now Terni, Italy), and a third was a martyr in the Roman province of Africa. The general public today seems to side with choice number one.

But no matter how you select your saints, February 14 became a traditional date in the west for exchanging messages and gestures of love to those who matter most to us. Typically, St. Valentine’s Day has come to become a special day for honoring lovers and loved ones with flowers, candy, cards, jewelry, and articles of clothing. For many, it also means a night out on the town for dinner and a movie or theatrical performance.

But while all these traditional and thoughtful gifts and events things are nice, a single day in the year does not really address what we need most these days: Human touch and authentic communication.

A stressed out, wokeness plagued society searches for the human touch

Many people these days go to massage therapists and chiropractors. While some admittedly need therapy to relieve bodily stress and pain, some simply have a need for human touch. If that sounds odd or humorous, you might be quite shocked to learn that if you “follow the science” you can find plenty of evidence that human touch can boost your health, both physical and mental.

Many studies over time have found infants of both humans and primates raised without affective touch wound up with severe developmental issues often unable to relate socially as adults. Touching, and being touched, activates particular areas of the brain. Those activations impact us both psychologically (mind) and physiologically (body). Many believe good things happening in these two areas of science that can be measured contribute to the wellbeing of that which cannot be measured, our soul or spirit.

Science continues to explore what makes human relations tick

Studies have revealed MRI brain scans related to affective touch activate the orbitofrontal cortex, a brain region associated with learning, decision-making, and emotional-social behaviors.



Certain experiments have also suggested that romantic kissing and hugging which can lead to the foreplay of sexual encounters play a scientific role, particularly for women looking for a partner, as an individual’s saliva conveys important information to the brain about their compatibility.

A little over 20 years ago some scientists discovered what they think to be the sixth sense of all humans. They attribute this to a minute structure consisting of a pair of tiny dents on each side of the nasal septum and on top of the vomer bone. These scientists called this extrasensory structure the “vomeronasal organ” or VNO for short. They think its purpose is to detect pheromones between humans. They hypothesized this as that same structure is in other mammals as a clearly identified sensory organ for this function. It plays a key role both in friendships, mating, and other social interactions animals play.

Humans really do desire love. And intimacy. Valentine’s Day is a good time to catch up

Many scientists and people believe most of us have a basic biological need to experience intimate relations. In general, for women, this typically involves hormonal changes and estrogen production. With men, this generally involves hormonal changes driven by testosterone. MRI scans show increased brain activity in the limbic system (the emotional center of the brain) as the first thing to change. This is the hunter part of your brain that seeks rewards such as looking for a favorite song, television show, or favorite food. Something you know from the past. Such things make you feel good and you want to experience them again.

During the actual act of sex, many changes happen in the body. The body releases endorphins (the adrenaline hormone) and oxytocin. These feel-good hormones generate sensations of relaxation and intimacy and stave off anxiety and depression. Likewise, dopamine and epinephrine continue to rise during sexual activity. As a climax approaches, the muscles throughout the body tense up, related to to changes occurring in the cerebellum.

As an orgasm approaches, the heart starts pumping faster, causing increases in blood pressure and breathing. The increased blood flow in the body can increase a surge in nitric oxide in the body. This explains why some may notice parts of the body flush with red blotches almost like a rash. Some call this a “sex flush” or “sex rash.” It is normal.

While both men’s and women’s brains release oxytocin after orgasm, only a woman’s brain tends to keep releasing. This is one reason why she wants to cuddle after sex. The brains of men and women also churn out serotonin at this point. This hormone promotes a good mood and a feeling of satisfaction. But in men, serotonin can also lead to drowsiness and the desire to curl up for a good post-coital nap.

“How Your Brain Falls In Love | Dawn Maslar | TEDxBocaRaton”

Some scientists believe orgasms release specific cells in the body for better immunotherapy from cancer and viruses such as Covid-19. Orgasms increase NK cells and, to some extent, cytotoxic/suppressor T cells. Army T-cells are what your body uses to identify invaders to your body such as germs. Without these cells activated in your body after activities such as sex, all kinds of germs your body could normally fight off can grow and multiply.

Valentine’s Day: Immunological bonus health points may reward true love

During sexual relations studies found transient increases in adrenaline and prolactin plasma concentrations. Lovemaking increases the absolute number of leukocytes, in particular natural killer cells (CD3-CD16+CD56+), in the peripheral blood. In contrast, T cell (CD3+) and B cell (CD3-CD20+) subpopulations, as well as interleukin changes, were less detectable in many subjects.

This is why the study of natural immunity and antibodies in the blood could prove important during an actual worldwide pandemic. It is just as important to know why some people are not getting sick as those who are. Caveat: As with most areas of the human experience, not all people are the same.

Increases in the youth-promoting hormone dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) can offer additional bonus for those Valentine’s Day lovemakers. This hormone is said to actually help you look younger. Providing you are not a sun worshipper, however. This can cause the opposite.

Other Known benefits of intimate relations according to a variety of different scientific studies over the last 25 years include:

Weight loss and weight control.

Pain management.

Stress relief.

Immune booster.

Better heart health.

Increased self-esteem and intimacy.

Sleep enhancement.

Contributes to maintaining youth.

Mood lifter.

Longevity.

Decreased risk of breast cancer.

Reproductive health benefits.

Decreased risk of prostate cancer.

Promotes bonding.

In addition, a simple touch can:

have a reassuring and calming effect on a person in distress.

express to an old acquaintance or friend you are glad to see them again after a long time apart.

give trauma patients some comfort even as they may be about to die.

express congratulations on a job well done to a student, athlete, or worker.

let a family member know you still love them even after all the changes throughout the years.

Romantic endeavors are helpful but not mandatory when encouraging positive changes in your body.

You do not always need to rely on sexual activities to make to stimulate positive biological and chemical changes in your body. Loving yourself can actually help. For example, many people get nearly the same (or similar) kind of high or satisfaction engaging in competitive sports. Some athletes have reported after an injury during a game that they felt no pain until they got to the locker room or hospital. That would have happened as they came down from the adrenalin rush they experienced while playing the game.

It’s probably time at this point to conclude today’s Valentine’s Day observations. We’ve spent so much time discussing touch and related physical matters that we don’t have the time (or the bandwidth) to discuss that all-important topic of communication. Maybe next time.

As for now, we’d observe that the sometimes complicated matter of better communication is something that’s often much easier on our annual Valentine’s Day holiday.

In closing, for Valentine’s Day, just ask your significant other what he or she would like to do to celebrate.

A final word: Don’t forget to turn off that ubiquitous cell phone during that discussion with your Valentine. Make eye contact as much as you can. Speak from your heart, tell that special person you love him or her and would not have any other in his or her place. If you almost lost this person during the pandemic, relate your feelings of that time and say how much it means to you that this special person has recovered and remains with you still.

Headline image link: Pixabay public domain image by Candiix.