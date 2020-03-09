SEATTLE, WA — If there’s one thing we know about truck lovers, it’s that we know they cannot tolerate wussy trucks. They want style, power, towing capacity, durability — a truck that makes their lives easier. The latest RAM 1500 Longhorn is that truck.

Our test model featured the 3.0-liter V6 EcoDiesel. This powerful engine churns out 260 horsepower with 480 lb-ft of torque – the torque comes in around 1600rpm. The only real downside of the diesel is the $4,995 upgrade over the gas-powered V6 and a $3,000 upgrade over the V8 Hemi. However, it has the best fuel economy at 21 miles per gallon around town and a whopping 29 miles per gallon on the highway for the 4×4 version.

The engine has gone through some refinements, such as a water-cooled turbocharger with variable geometry. This helps the engine to have a more smooth response with the rise and fall of RPMs. The end result yields virtually no turbo-lag.

In addition, the RAM engineers have adopted a dual, high-pressure EGR (exhaust gas recirculation) system that not only helps reduce emissions but also boosts its MPG.





Power delivery comes by way over an eight-speed automatic transmission that shifts very smoothly and is a more robust transmission than found in the gas-powered V6. Its towing capacity is a whopping 12,560 pounds.

Braking chores are handled by the massive 14.9-inch disc brakes help this RAM come to quick stops. The standard wheel size for the Longhorn trim is 22-inch with 275/55/R20 all-season tires.

Styling and features:

This current generation of RAM 1500 is easily the best-looking design ever. It’s a brilliant combination of edges and curves that blend in such a way that comes across both masculine and tough. Frankly, I think it’s the best-looking truck being sold right now.

Our test-truck is the 4-door Longhorn, which means it’s loaded with all of the bells and whistles. There’s a factory-installed spray-in bed-liner, an automatic running board that deploys when the doors are opened, leather interior with wood accents and enough creature comforts to rival most high-end luxury sedans.

It’s amazing in here!;

Inside this Longhorn edition, you’ll find what is perhaps the most well-appointed interior of any truck available today. At the center stage is a 12-inch display screen that looks like a vertically-mounted iPad. Its size is similar to that of what you’d find in a Tesla. Not only is it the most vibrant display we’ve seen to date, but it’s also very easy to use and navigate. You can customize the data you see on the home screen, and it feeds a superb-sounding, 900-watt, 9-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system. Audio sources include AM/FM/XM Satellite, CD. mp3 and Bluetooth audio as well.

The front seats are power-adjustable and offer excellent lumbar support. Rear seating is also very comfortable with ample legroom for adults. There’s a ton of storage capacity in the center console that also doubles as an armrest with closed. In fact, it’s so nice inside, you likely will look for excuses to drive this truck.

One of the stand-out features of this truck, however, is the new hybrid tailgate. You can either open it as a standard drop-tailgate or opt to have it do a split and open outwards. This gives you more diversity ease in loading.

Driver aids include a trailer braking system, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, active frontal collision alert, and braking, parking sensors with active parking assist, lane departure warning, and RAMs 360-degree surround-view camera system.





Driving and final impressions:

On the road, you’ll find that this truck is a dream to drive. Not only is the ride very smooth, but it’s also very quiet at freeway speeds. RAM’s active noise-canceling technology and glass they use, help keep things very quiet inside.

It handles very well for a four-door truck but can be a bit tricky while parking – as any full-size, four-door truck can be. It always remains easy to drive and control with very minimal driver fatigue. The engine’s torque can be easily felt with hard acceleration off the line or when passing other vehicles.

It’s not difficult to make the case that this current generation of RAM1500 is easily the best full-size pickup available today. Its styling, comfort, economy rating and available diesel power help it be an easy pick for those shopping for a truck. RAM sales have eclipsed those of Chevrolet and are on their way to help to cement the RAM1500 as not just a world-contender but setting the bar as the world’s best.