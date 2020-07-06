The 2021 Ford Bronco Reveal – We have been waiting for this one!

BUFFALO, NY — Are you ready for the 2021 Ford Bronco? It’s coming to your dealer soon! The brand is the future of off-roading and delivers off-road ingenuity, new design innovations coupled with heritage-inspired DNA. The all-new outdoor 2021 Bronco features a new family of Built Wild SUVs, U.S. off-road driving schools, and a unique community for owner and enthusiast engagement.

There are many teasers and leaked photos of the new Ford Bronco and Sport model, a photo showing the Bronco’s family silhouette was leaked on a Facebook account. This picture gives us some idea of the dimensions between the two-door , four-door, and the Sport. Let’s check all of them out.

“Ford Bronco is an icon that has captured people’s imaginations and inspired them to explore the most remote corners of America and the world since the 1960s,” said Jim Farley, Ford’s chief operating officer. “As a new era for Bronco begins, we’re proud to tap the strengths of epic adventurers like Jimmy Chin and Disney storytellers to help bring Bronco to life and inspire millions of people to get out into the wild.”

How much will it cost? The 2-door versions of the Wrangler start at just over $28,000, so we estimate that the new base 2-door Bronco should start at just under $30,000. The 4-door Wrangler starts at about $31,000 and range up over $40,000. The Gladiator pickup is priced from just over $33,000.





Ford Motor Company will reveal the all-new Bronco 4×4 family on Monday, July 13 across Disney’s Media Networks – marking the first-ever, prime-time product reveal roadblock across Disney’s broadcast, cable, digital and streaming properties, including ABC, ESPN, National Geographic and Hulu. Each film will air on the respective networks on Monday, July 13, during the first commercial break in the 8:00 p.m. ET hour.

