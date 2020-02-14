BUFFALO, NY — The 2020 Volvo XC40 is a compact luxury crossover with seating for five. Three trim levels are available: Momentum, R-Design, and Inscription. The Momentum comes respectably equipped with luxury and safety features. Upgrading to the R-Design costs a bit more and adds exterior styling enhancements and additional luxury features, while the Inscription trades the R-Design’s sporty upgrades for even more amenities. Each trim is also available with several features packages and stand-alone options.

Powertrains:

The XC40 is sold with two powertrains, both using a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Its front-wheel-drive T4 produces 187 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. Opting for the all-wheel-drive T5 boosts output to 248 hp and 258 lb-ft. Selecting either powertrain in the Momentum configuration equips the XC40 with features such as 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, a power liftgate, keyless ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, driver-seat memory functions, and cloth and faux-leather upholstery.

Inside:

Also included are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and an eight-speaker audio system. Standard safety features include lane departure warning and mitigation and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. There are two primary option packages for the Momentum: Convenience and Premium. Go with the Convenience package to get features such as dual-zone climate control and an adjustable cargo load floor. The Premium package adds a hands-free liftgate, keyless entry, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, a wireless charging pad, and a blind-spot monitor.





An available R-Design trim includes both of the above packages, plus larger wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery with faux-suede inserts, and a navigation system. Its luxurious Inscription arm level starts with the Momentum plus convenience and premium packages. From there, it adds unique wheels, leather upholstery, wood trim, and some of the R-Design’s luxury features. Other options to be on the lookout for including the advanced package which includes more safety features, including adaptive cruise control and the Momentum-offers a more advanced multimedia package including navigation and a 13-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

MPG and wrap-up:

The XC40 2.0L 4-cylinder engine is rated for 22 MPG in the city and 30 MPG on the highway. It has a reasonable starting price but can add up when you pile on all the features possible. Prices start at $33,700 and top out at $42,450.

One impressive option on all of Volvo’s new vehicles is the new Care By Volvo. It includes regular maintenance, insurance coverage, and flexible upgrades; this is a subscription service. The car subscription from Volvo covers everything you need with one monthly payment except gasoline. Check out our review and the Car Coach Report rating to see what we thought of the 2020 XC40.