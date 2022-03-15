Road tested: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 represents a bold move for Hyundai, not only in looks but in EV value as well. With the Government pushing hard for electric vehicles to help “fight climate change”, automakers are steadily being pushed to produce them. Tesla was the trailblazer towards the EV path but now it has some serious competition.

This Ioniq 5 is larger than previous vehicles from Hyundai that shared the same moniker. It’s a compact suv vehicle that looks modern and stunning in the matte-gray finish our test vehicle had. In fact, the looks of it make it appear to be a very expensive EV. Starting at $43,650, It’s not a cheap vehicle (our test model, with the Limited trim line, priced out at $56,920). There is a $7,500 tax credit from the federal government that helps lower the overall price and the Ioniq 5 does bring some good value when compared to its competition. Additionally, Hyundai will give customers their first two years of charging, free at any Electrify America charging station.





Drive sytem:

There are two electric motors on our all-wheel-drive test model, one for the front wheels and a second for the rear wheels. It generates enough power to get from zero to sixty in just over 5 seconds. Bear in mind, however, that this model has a lowered range of 256 miles, compared to Hyundai’s touted 303 mile range for the 2-wheel-drive models. Its rated electronic “miles per gallon” is 110 on the highway and 87 around town for a combined average of 98 MPGe.

Perhaps the biggest issue for most folks not living in the charging station Mecca of California, is finding enough of a charging infrastructure close to where they live or travel. Sure you can get a level 2 charger installed at your home, but it won’t be one of the ultra-fast DC fast chargers.

Hyundai has implemented an 800-volt charging system which means it’ll post 80 percent battery in 18 minutes on an ultra-fast

Interior:

Inside, you’ll find an interior that has excellent build quality and an extensive use of high-grade materials, including carbon fiber. Both front seats are very comfortable and the driver’s seat will even bring up a leg rest to a certain height. Lumbar support is excellent and these seats are highly comfortable, even on long trips. There are charging ports located throughout the interior but the one up front is in an awkward place below the center of the dash that requires you to bend over to reach it.

There are four drive modes, ECO, Normal, Sport and Snow. The car’s computer system learns your driving habits and adapts the car to your driving style. Because of that, you’ll find that its estimated range will vary if you have multiple drivers. Hyundai includes a driver profile system that you can use to customize your driving experience.

Two large, 12-inch display screens are tilted towards the driver. There’s the electronic gauge cluster behind the steering wheel that’s customizable, and the Bose-powered infotainment screen. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard and you can set up your smartphone to be the key to the car.

The audio quality is sub-standard and is a far cry from what higher-end Bose systems are capable of.

Driver aids are aplenty and include: cross traffic alerts, adaptive cruise control, remote forward and reverse of the vehicle while it’s parked, parking assist, lane keeping assist and blind spot monitoring.

There’s a great deal of space inside the Ioniq 5. It doesn’t at all feel cramped – quite the opposite – it feels more roomy than you’d figure. Even the rear seats have tons of leg room, even for adults over 6-ft tall. Thanks to a high roof line and well-placed seats, folks in the back won’t be complaining.

Driving impressions:

On the road, you’ll find that the Ioniq 5 doesn’t drive all too differently than a traditional, gasoline-powered car and that’s a good thing. Sure it has all of the instant torque goodness we love about EV but it handles extremely well. Road noise is subdued but still present and the handling is exceptional. Dropping it into Sport mode, you’ll go through your batteries quicker, but the Ioniq 5 gets very snappy and the steering wheel feels more weighted.

For the money, the Ioniq 5 is easily one of the best values in electric vehicles. None of its direct competitors support the 800 volt charging. Hyundai has delivered an exceptional vehicle that’s sure to turn heads and turn on many new customers to the brand. If you don’t mind waiting longer to recharge than it takes to fill-up a gas tank, you should highly consider testing driving an Ioniq 5, if your dealer has one.

Check out Lauren Fix’s take:

