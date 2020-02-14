Is your car your Valentine? | 7 signs that you’re in love with it

BUFFALO, NY – When the love you have for your car goes way beyond the normal bond between man or woman and their machine. Sure, you might have fooled your spouse, but you can’t fool your car friends — you’re madly in love with your car. With Valentine’s Day, are you worried you’ve become too attached to your car or truck? Here are a few tell-tale signs that you’re a little too in love with your ride.

If you answer yes to all 7 questions, below, you have an issue.

1. Do you panic when you park it? Leave your car in an unfamiliar parking space, and you panic that it’ll get nicked, vandalized or damaged. Nothing can take your mind off your car – your love.

2. Do some of life’s most memorable moments happen in your car? Through the good times and the bad, your car has been a source of joy, happiness, and delight and has played a special role in all of life’s most memorable moments. The first kiss of your first love, getting married, carrying your new family back from the maternity ward, your ride has been by your side through thick and thin.





3. Do you spend too long detailing your car? For you, the perfect way to spend a weekend is out in the garage giving your car a wash, wax, and detail. It takes two to four hours to detail your car to its best.

4. Do you have strict rules for passengers? Any passenger traveling in your car must follow a number of rules: A. No eating and drinking in the car, especially if it’s smelly food. B. No muddy shoes in the car? C. Always wear your seatbelt.

5. Have you named your car? You’ve named your car and talk about it like it’s a person. Like Helen, Marshmallow, or Scarlet, you imagine your car has a personality, character and even feelings.

6. Do you research everything there is to know about your car? You spend hours reading your car’s manual, searching the internet, going to car events where like-minded people can discuss vehicles you love. Your research and scour motoring forums to find out everything there is to know about your car.

And finally:

7. Do you check your car to make sure it’s safe? After you’ve pulled on your PJs you take one last look at your baby before heading to bed. If you store your car, do you check in on it like a child? If you had your way, it would have its own bedroom right next to you. If you’re guilty of loving your car a little too much, I’m with you. Tell us about your vehicle in the comments.

