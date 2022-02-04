Infiniti’s 2022 QX60 Autograph is one of the best luxury SUV values going

Infiniti has gone through a nice overhaul these past couple of years with its design language and the QX60 is the final vehicle to see those benefits. This large, three-row SUV seats 7, hauls up to 6,000 pounds and has a starting price tag of $46,785. Our test model, the Autograph trim level, prices out at $63,250 with all-wheel-drive.

Exterior:

The outside body lines are very smooth and modern. It does a beautiful dance between masculine, bold and being well-stated overall. It has a great-looking slope from the rear door towards the back-end of the vehicle that beautifully ties in the rear quarters to the back of the SUV. Its front-grill is large and in charge with sleep LED headlights.

Powertrain:

There’s a 3.5-liter V6 under the hood that’s good for 295 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque. Thankfully, Infiniti dropped the CVT (continuously variable transmission) from the previous model and instead opted for a 9-speed automatic transmission. An available 5 different drive modes will help you maximize power efficiency, traction and fuel economy.

Infiniti does offer a decent 6yr / 70,000 mile powertrain warranty, which is quite a bit better than most of its competition. However, there is no complimentary scheduled maintenance that other brands offer.





The EPA gives a fuel economy rating of 21 miles per gallon around town and up to 26mpg on the highway. On average, you should expect to see around 24mpg combined.

Step inside:

Inside, you’ll find the use of top-notch materials, including abundant use of stitched leather, and most everything is soft-to-the-touch. It’s easily the most upscale interior we’ve seen from Infiniti and can go toe-to-toe with the competition.

Infiniti includes a plethora of standard safety features, including: forward collision warning, rear auto braking, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, a rear surround camera view and lane centering system.

Both front seats are 8-way power-adjustable with lumbar support and massage, they are very comfortable on long road trips. Moving back to the second row, you’ll find two captain’s chairs and also have good comfort. Additionally, the center console is removable. There’s no lacking form and function in this interior. While the third row isn’t the most comfy for adults or larger teenagers, it’s not bad and is relatively easy to get in and out of.

Infotainment:

There’s a large, 12.3-inch touch display in the center of the dash that serves as the QX60s infotainment system and onboard navigation. It has native support for Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto but what’s a pain in the ass is how you have to set the vehicle’s e-brake in order to set up either. Our only issue with the infotainment system is the antiquated look of the graphic user interface and its maps also look a bit dated.

Sound quality in its premium Bose audio system is rather good but far from exceptional. There are many other better-performing audio systems from Infiniti’s competitors. In fact, it’s still rather dumbfounding as to why any automaker continues to use Bose – the Starbucks of audio.

On the road, the QX60 has good pick-up and go when you step on the gas. It doesn’t feel underpowered and makes passing slower vehicles a breeze. It’s 6,000 pound towing capacity is great for hauling a trailer or boat.

On the road:

We found that steering feels very good – it’s not quite German – but it’s still great. Minimal body lean and how well connected to the road it feels, underscores the QX60’s greatness while driving.

At the end of the day, you’ll find that the 2022 Infiniti QX60 is very well poised to take on the competition and is a rather compelling value proposition. You’ll be hard-pressed to find an SUV in this class that offers as much for the money.

Check out Lauren’s take:

