How to be productive in times of uncertainty. Like 2020

WASHINGTON – Realistically these days, we all need to take things one day at a time. This may seem easy to do when looking into the future. But don’t find yourself thrown by the uncertainty that lies ahead. Try to figure out instead how to remain or become productive in times of uncertainty.

As my mother once told me some 40 years ago, we make plans and prepare for the future. That’s a positive thing to do. But at times, a higher power seems to have something else in mind. The truth is, none of us really know what lies ahead. For that reason, we should learn not count too heavily on today’s circumstances. Because things change.

Make the most of each day, even if you were or still are quarantined as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During the lockdown, because I find structure helpful, I made a schedule for myself that consists of morning fitness classes (online of course). Next, showering. Then a healthy breakfast. And after that, telework coaching sessions with clients.





Plan to be productive in times of uncertainty. Like now…

I am fortunate that in my area of work, most of my clients wanted to meet by phone, FaceTime or Zoom. So arranging these sessions wasn’t a big leap for me or for them.

I take 15-minute breaks between clients, and typically step outside to get some fresh air. Food deliveries come around dinner time, so the ritual is to disinfect them and put the groceries away. That in itself feels like a workout. I’m sure many of you have experienced this yourself.

How are you spending your days? How are you keeping up your morale? What is your concern about the ‘new normal?’ Or what that might be in the coming weeks or months in your area of the country?

While you’re pondering these admitted imponderables, here are a few tips to help reduce your stress.

If you like structure, make yourself a schedule and stick to it;

Try to accomplish one thing professionally and one thing personally each day;

Take baby steps each day: to keep you moving forward, so you don’t feel stuck (set goals for yourself);

Look to the future and the past but don’t get stuck there; be present and in the moment … there are no “should haves, would haves, could haves or what ifs in the present;

Be creative and productive with your time. Find ways can you increase time with family, friends and relationships in your life.

Following these tips to reduce understandable stress may help lead you back to real productivity despite our current times of uncertainty due to the continued presence of the unpredictable Covid-19 virus.

One final Note:

