GMC’s 2022 Hummer EV ushers in innovation and capability | First Look

Ever since the original Humvee was released decades ago, there’s been a loyal fanbase to the Hummer brand and vehicles. GMC is poised to release it with this moniker, the Hummer EV will come in the form of a SUV and or with a 5-foot bed for a pick-up configuration. This is not your garden variety Hummer.

Powertrain:

First off, they’re completely electric-powered. The three motor setup develops a whopping 1000 horsepower and a (GM claimed) tire melting 11,500 lb-ft of torque. No, that is not a typo. Since this torque claim seems rather absurd, we’ll hold off going more into it until the final vehicle is released. GM is claiming a range of up to 350 on-road miles. Zero to sixty time is benign quoted by GM at 3-seconds flat. That’s super impressive for such a large vehicle that tips the scales at

These are the first two products to use GM’s Ultium battery-pack technology. GM reps told us that due to its 800-volt electrical, it will let you use a 350-kilowatt fast-charger and add 100 miles of range in 10 minutes. Alternatively, if you don’t live near a rapid-charging station or have one at home you can use the included wall-socket adapter or other standard charging terminals with much longer charging times.

Off-roading to new heights:

With an all-electric version of four-wheel drive, an overabundance of torque and supporting tech features, the Hummer EV has serious all-terrain capabilities. It’s also the first vehicle to sport a crabwalk feature. This mode allows you to turn the wheels completely perpendicular to the Hummer and move sideways.





It comes standard with 35-inch all-terrain tires and will accommodate tires as large as 37 inches, although GMC won’t offer them from the factory. The adaptive air suspension (standard on the EV2X trim and up) will adjust to driving conditions and lift the vehicle’s ride height for greater ground clearance. In Extract mode, the body can lift 5.8 inches when conditions dictate.

Interior:

Inside, you’ll find a cabin area that’s stocked to the hilt with the latest tech, in fact all models offer an enhanced version of Super Cruise. This is a driver-assistance technology offering hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles of enabled roads. It’s the first challenger to Tesla’s Autopilot feature we’ve seen so far. There is also a new automatic lane changing feature.

Its spacious cabin also has removable roof panels to give you a greater sense of freedom in the outdoors.

The infotainment system sports a large 13.4-inch display in the center of the dash and works in conjunction with the 12.3-inch instrument panel display. The graphics used in these displays were created by video game developer, Epic Games. Standard features include: OnStar, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple Carplay, and Android Auto.

Off-road, you’ll find its 126.7-inch wheelbase with impressive departure and break over angles, and a tighter turning circle of only 35.4 feet (10.8 meters) to make it very capable.

GM tells us that the price range will be between $105,595-$112,595 for the Edition 1 trim. Expect to see lower priced Hummers to be released later on that still start at $79,995. In addition, there will be 200 accessories available at launch.

Pros:

Extreme off-road prowess, and not just for an EV

Lots of available tech and in-car driver aids

Impressive electric range

Cons:

More expensive than non-electric off-roaders

Small cargo bed will limit utility



