From the Greatest to the X-Y-Z – America’s current generations

WASHINGTON: At 114 years old, Nebraska’s Thelma Sutcliffe is the oldest living American. She is the seventh oldest person in the world, according to the Gerontology Research Group. So long as long-lived people exist, America will have six living generations at any one time.

It is easy to get caught up in the artificial hype of a global pandemic without keeping a healthy perspective relative to the talking heads of the mainstream media.

Sometimes we have to regain our sanity by doing a deep dive down into the facts using math and science.

The mainstream media resurfaces the number of United States Presidents alive at any one time. A few years back it was considered quite the photo op to gather five, but now we have six. Biden, Trump, Obama, Bush (2), and Carter. Those who are skeptics need to understand that most of these living presidents served 2 terms and not just 1. If they had all only served 1 term, we might have 8 alive now at one time.





What those presidents represent is that right now, we have six distinct generations in America. That is news worth reporting because it has probably never happened before.

Each generation is separated by defined spans of years

But it also clearly defines generalizations of core beliefs, values, and things they have seen come to be “in their time”.

Some may argue the names of these generations but they generally do not argue the time periods. The six living generations and their time spans are:

“The Greatest Generation” also called the “GI Generation” 1901 – 1926

“Mature/Silents Generation” also called the “Radio Generation” 1927 – 1945

“The Baby Boomer Generation” 1946 – 1964

Generation “X” 1965 – 1980

Generation “Y” also called the “Millennial Generation” 1981 – 2000

Generation “Z” 2001 and after

So, without further ado, this writers generational observations:

“The Greatest Generation” 1901 – 1926

Motto: “Use it up, fix it up, make do, or do without.”

Age they lived: Machine Age

Communication Breakthrough: Telephone

Traumatic Event: The Great Depression

Music: Ragtime to Jazz

Attribute: Loyalty (to schools, religions, jobs, groups, marital partners, etc.)

What they say about themselves: We saved the world and were nation builders.

What others say about them: They believe in God, are patriotic, are charitable, and are team players.

Money / Debt: Avoid debt and pay with cash or wait until you have the cash.

Voters: Yes (2 Parties)

Sexuality: For marriage which is for life, divorce and having children out of wedlock was not an option.

Retirement Age: There was no retirement

War: World War I

Societal Norms: Not very accepting of minorities, divorce, sexual deviancy, abortion

School Problems: Cheating, Passing Notes, and Chewing Gum

“Mature Silent Generation” 1927 – 1945

Motto: “Waste not, want not.”

Age they lived: Nuclear Age

Communication Breakthrough: Radio

Traumatic event: Pearl Harbor

Music: The Big-Band/Swing music generation

Attribute: Loyal but resistant to change (schools, religions, jobs, groups, marital partners, etc.)

What they say about themselves: We kept the world from being taken over by the Nazis and the Japs.

What others say about them: They believe in God, are patriotic, are charitable, are disciplined, and cautious.

Money / Debt: Non-mortgage debt average $13,000

Voters: Yes (2 Parties)

Sexuality: For marriage which was for life, divorce, children out of wedlock and abortion were not options.

Retirement Age: 65

War: World War II and Korea

Societal Norms: Somewhat accepting of minorities, divorce, sexual deviancy, abortion

School Problems: Cheating, Smoking, and Chewing Gum

“The Baby Boomer Generation” – Born 1946 – 1964

The Baby Boomers have the distinction of have two-groups

1. The save-the-world revolutionaries born the first ten years.

2. The party-hardy Young Urban Professional Persons In Employment (Yuppie) born the second ten years.

Motto: “Live to work.”

Age they lived: Jet Age / Space Age

Communication Breakthrough: NTSC Television

Traumatic event: President Kennedy Assassination / Vietnam War

Music: Rock and Roll

Attributes: Strong work ethics, confident and competitive

What they say about themselves: We are workaholics and we were the first consumer generation.

What others say about them: Self-absorbed, greedy, and wasteful

Money / Debt: Buy it now using credit. Non-mortgage debt average $21,000

Voters: Yes and No (More than 2 parties.)

Sexuality: Sexual Revolution

Retirement Age: 66

War: Vietnam

Societal Norms: Increase in acceptance of minorities, divorce, sexual deviancy, abortion

School Problems: Cheating, Smoking, Donuts in the Parking Lot, and Making Out

Generation “X” – Born between 1965 – 1980

Motto: Work to live.

Age they lived: Information Age

Communication Breakthrough: Big Screen Television, cable/dish networks, and VHS tape players.

Traumatic events: AIDS Outbreak and the Iranian Hostage Situation

Music: Punk and Rap

Attributes: Independent, entrepreneurial, and very individualistic.

What they say about themselves: We were the first latch-key kids but also had helicopter parents.

What others say about them: Not loyal, cynical, less respect for authority, shallow (due to TV time).

Money / Debt: Buy it using credit. Very brand aware. Non-mortgage debt average $33,000

Voters: Yes and No (More than 2 parties.)

Sexuality: Friends with benefits became a thing for this generation.

Retirement Age: 66 but could be raised.

War: Middle East Wars

Societal Norms: Broad acceptance of minorities, divorce, sexual deviancy, abortion

School Problems: Drugs, Alcohol, Making Out, and Fights

Generation “Y” 1981 – 2000

Motto: Work smarter, not harder.

Age they lived: Internet Age

Communication Breakthrough: HD Television gaming, DVD players.

Traumatic events: Events of 9-11-2001

Music: Hip hop and mix of past styles such as pop with rock.

Attributes: Independent, entrepreneurial, and very individualistic.

What they say about themselves: Respect authority but are assertive with their own views and self-worth.

What others say about them: They are the entitlement generation with little sense of work world reality.

Money / Debt: Buy it using credit. Very brand aware. Non-mortgage debt average $27,000

Voters: Yes and No (More than 2 parties.)

Sexuality: Premarital and extramarital sex is now tempered with STDs which include 100 HPVs.

Retirement Age: 66 but could be raised.

War: Middle East Wars

Societal Norms: Broad acceptance of minorities, divorce, sexual deviancy, abortion

School Problems: Drugs, Bullying, and School Shootings

Generation “Z” 2001 and after

Motto: Work to live, not live to work.

Age they lived: Experience Age

Communication Breakthrough: UHD Television gaming, DVD players and cloud storage.

Traumatic events: Health Physical and Mental (Covid-19 and Depression leading to Suicide)

Music: They listen and enjoy all previous genres.

Attributes: They are the first “digital natives”.

What they say about themselves: They believe in diversity and progressive politics.

What others say about them: entrepreneurial, financially astute, technology-savvy, and extroverts to others.

Money / Debt: Buy it using credit. Again, very brand aware. Non-mortgage debt average $11,000

Voters: Yes and No (More than 2 parties.)

Sexuality: Premarital and extramarital sex is now tempered with STDs which include 100 HPVs.

Retirement Age: 66 but could be raised.

War: Middle East Wars

Societal Norms: Broad acceptance of minorities, divorce, sexual deviancy, abortion

School Problems: Drugs, Open Disrespect for Authority, Bullying, and School Shootings

It is sometimes considered politically incorrect to stereotype people.

Nonetheless, a stereotype is a stereotype for a reason. Additionally, it is enlightening to research the different generations. To observe how they are different, having grown as society and politics have grown. To consider what most of each one holds as a basic belief system, how they are alike, and how they differ.

Employers have always found value in this in understanding their employees.

Some of the high-tech firms such as Google, Facebook, and Microsoft have worker benefits that include recreational lounges, childcare facilities as well as in-house medical and dental facilities. The best and brightest of our younger generations need more than to be employed. They need to be pampered.

Those of us in the older generations are left to shake our heads, not in disbelief but admiration. Life was not so easy for us… but maybe it should have been.

It is important to remember we are all different.

Not everyone fits into a general monolithic analysis. But there is a saying “Depends on the time and place of our birth.” Which does mean that our age impacts how we think, spend, and react to future generations.

For example, it is hard to appreciate our parent’s tales of the trauma they faced that day when Pearl Harbor was attacked until September 11, 2001. And generations react differently. Younger people living the horror of a homeland attack for the first time. The Greatest Generation, also remembering the horror of Pearl Harbor (December 7, 1941).

The importance of lifestyle trends

The Greatest Generation and Baby Boomers are more likely to pay off their house. Or drive a car until the end of the payment, thus giving you a “raise.” Today’s generations are more likely to rent an apartment and lease a car. Neither requiring any commitment or added work.

Whether you are trying to satisfy a new market need or get your political candidate in office, it is critically important to understand the walks of life we all come to you from.

A deviant TikTok advantage defines generation differences

There is much my generation does not understand about the young ones. And this is probably not unique. But then, sometimes they are incomprehensible. Such as the new social media Tiktok challenge, “Slap a Teacher.”

This broke my heart and as it shows how truly deprived we have become as a society. Teachers do not go into the classroom for a paycheck. They go in to impart knowledge to a younger innocent and ignorant generation to leave the world a little better place than they found it.

If a young person in the role of student or an older adult in the role of their parent does not get this, now would be a good time for the two to have a deep discussion. Considering how many teachers will be quitting over the Covid-19 vaccine mandates around America, now would be a really bad time to slap a teacher, vaccinated or not.

Because we need to keep the good ones.