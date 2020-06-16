Summer is here. So are scrumptious seasonal veggies and fruits

SAN DIEGO — Summer arrives on June 20. You can celebrate its arrival by diving in with seasonal veggies freshly plucked from a summertime garden or farmer’s market. Tomatoes, eggplant, summer squash and leeks can be elegantly combined to make a perfect side dish.

Take advantage of the abundance of seasonal veggies

This colorful side dish enhances many summertime entrées such as grilled chicken, fish, burgers, vegan delicacies and more.

The following recipe, is courtesy of Eating Well:

Provençal Summer Vegetables

Ingredients

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided





1/2 cup dry white wine

2 cups thinly sliced leeks, rinsed and well-drained

5 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

3 large tomatoes (about 1 1/2 pounds), sliced 1/4 inch thick

1 small summer squash or zucchini, sliced 1/4 inch thick

1 small eggplant, sliced 1/4 inch thick

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper, divided

1/3 cup finely shredded Romano or Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon chopped fresh marjoram





Preparation

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add leeks, garlic, 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook, stirring until soft and beginning to brown–about 6 minutes.

Add wine and cook, stirring 1 minute more. Transfer this mixture to a shallow 2-quart baking dish.

Layer tomatoes, summer squash (or zucchini) and eggplant slices in an alternating shingle pattern over the leek mixture (they will overlap). If there are extra vegetable slices, save them for some other use. Sprinkle the vegetables with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper and drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil.

Bake the vegetables for 1 1/4 hours. Sprinkle cheese and marjoram over the top. Continue baking until the edges are browned and the vegetables are very tender, for about 15 minutes.

Cool for 5 minutes then serve!

Nutritional details

This scrumptious summertime side dish, loaded with seasonal veggies, provides approximately 6 individual servings at 2/3 cup each.

Each tasty serving provides 185 calories, 12 grams of fat, 13 grams of carbohydrates, 5 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, 323 milligrams of sodium, 457 milligrams of potassium, and no added sugars.

Packed full of Vitamins C and A, the Provençal Summer Vegetables layered side dish is certain to become a summertime favorite.

Makes fantastic leftovers

Scoop up this vegetable mixture and place between two slices of a favorite crusty bread for a delightful seasonal sandwich.

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!