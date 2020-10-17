Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille now delivering famous pork chops to you

Houston, Texas– If there is a silver lining to COVID-19, it may be that more restaurants are extending their reach with home delivery options. With more than 18 locations in 7 states, Perry’s Steakhouse and Grill is where discerning diners go for award-winning quality beef and pork.

Perry’s experience includes show-stopping tableside carvings and personalized 5-star service which they call Rare and Well Done®. They are perhaps best known, however, for their signature seven-finger-high pork chop. Now, through the launch of their Perry’s Steakhouse Online Market, this famous mouth-watering chop can be delivered directly to your door anywhere in the U.S.

Very much a family business, Perry’s got their start in 1979 with a small meat market located in Southeast Houston, Texas. Chris Perry and his father Bob added some dining chairs which gradually expanded into more locations. As their success continued, Chris created Perry’s Steakhouse and Grill® in 1993.





While most of the neighborhood butcher shops have disappeared from back in the day, the Perry family has never forgotten their roots. Using select cuts of USDA Prime beef and pork, they go to great lengths to make sure that each customer receives the best meal and service for their hard-earned dollars.

While their menu includes top-quality steaks, seafood and flaming desserts, their Famous Pork Chop is in a class by itself, taking four decades to refine the recipe. Starting with a prime cut that is literally seven-fingers-high, it is hand-rubbed with a proprietary blend of seasoning and then cured and placed on a rotisserie over pecan wood for 4-6 hours. This sweet and smoky sensation then comes sizzling to your table where it is topped with their signature herb-garlic butter and carved right at your table.

After receiving numerous requests from customers who moved outside the range of a local restaurant, Perry’s decided to offer their Chop Online® program. Now, you can enjoy the same meal experience right in your own home.

My pork chop arrived fully cooked in a huge box containing a cooler packed well cushioned with ice packs.

Heating instructions were included and the size of the dinner portion was as big as expected and certainly enough for two hungry people. The taste was every bit as good as I imagined being tangy-sweet with just the right amount of smoke. From the first bite to last, every bite was a delicious treat for my palate and would certainly satisfy any meat lover.

The selections include the traditional seven-finger-high dinner-cut for $49, or two chops for $95; or a lunch version, half the size, at two chops for $49 or four for $95.

Shipping Costs are as follows:

$9.99 Standard Shipping (Ground), Includes FREE Handling & Insulated Packaging

$29.99 Express Shipping (2-Day Air), Includes FREE Handling & Insulated Packaging

$49.99 Overnight Shipping (1-Day Air), Includes FREE Handling & Insulated Packaging.

FTC Disclosure: This was a sponsored product but all opinions herein are the authors.



