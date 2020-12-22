Christmas celebrations get spiced up with Cardamom Braided Bread

SAN DIEGO, December 22, 2020– Looking for a warm, fragrant delight that can be served at any meal on COVID Christmas Day? This Cardamon Braided bread will take your hungry clan from breakfast through a late-night snack. Cardamom is a sweetly fragrant spice originally from India and Indonesia, and comes naturally in pods from plants which produce them.

A member of the ginger family, cardamom is used throughout Europe and Asia and reported in Ayurvedic literature as possessing health properties.

Cardamom Braided Bread

To make delightful Cardamom Braided Bread, simply follow this recipe from McCall’s Cook Books circa 1965.

Ingredients:

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour





½ tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground cardamom

1 pkg active dry yeast (quick rise yeast can be used to assist in the rising of the dough)

2/3 cup warm milk (or low-fat milk)

2 tbs. Granulated sugar (or sugar substitute)

1 beaten egg

¼ cup melted butter (or butter substitute)

Frosting

1 cup powdered sugar (or powdered sugar substitute)

2 tbs. Milk (or lowfat milk)

¼ cup blanched almonds





Directions:

Sift together flour, salt and cardamom (set aside)

In a large saucepan sprinkle yeast over milk, stir until dissolved, add 2 tbs butter (or butter substitute)

Knead for 8 minutes on a lightly floured board

Place dough in a bowl and let rise until doubled in size (about an hour)

Punch dough down, kneading slightly and cut into three silices, roll out like a rope

On a lightly floured board, roll out the three slices, braid, should be about 24 inches

On a greased (spray can be used as a healthy option) braid the 3 ropes and form a circle, brush with butter (or butter substitute). Let rise about 45 minutes, dough will be doubled in size.

Preheat oven to 425º

Bake for 12 minutes or until golden brown

Cool on wire rack

Frosting

Combine powdered sugar (or powdered sugar substitute), sugar (or sugar substitute), milk (or lowfat milk) and vanilla in bowl, mixing until smooth

Drizzle the frosting on top of the braid and scatter the blanched almonds across the braid.

Cardamom Braided Bread will please your COVID Christmas Day guests while making a lovely presentation

Consider using this beautiful bread for a festive holiday gift or to freshen up Christmas leftovers!

From all of us at LifeCycles, we wish you a warm and wonderful Christmas!

Until next time, enjoy the ride in good health!

Main image: Thanks to 泽新 李 @hydrogen for making this photo available freely on Unsplash 🎁

https://unsplash.com/photos/v33Ct1c25Y8 )