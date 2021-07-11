WASHINGTON: If Jesus took a summer vacation what do you suppose it would have looked like? There are some valuable clues in the history of the gospels. Whether he was taking a beach summer break with his disciples with his family, Jesus, Mary and Joseph and perhaps his other siblings (Mark 6:3). Either way, Jesus made the decision to get away from the daily stress of life.

Let’s take an interesting vacation journey into what it might have been like for Jesus, his disciples, and his family.

The Annual Family Vacation Pilgamage getaway

We do know that Joseph and Mary went on a trip to Jerusalem every year as a family. During that caravan trip to Jerusalem, Jesus spent time with his extended family. While not quite a summer getaway, the Jesus family reunion is chronicled in Luke 2:41–52. While in Jerusalem on for Passover, Jesus’ cousin John the Baptist was one of his likely pilgrimage partners along with a large group of their relatives and friends “according to the custom” of Passover.

As can be the case on some family getaways, parents can at times “misplace” where their children are at any given moment. Well, according to scripture, the pilgrimage away time was winding down and in fact, all the family and friends had packed up and were already heading back home. Well, probably past the first camel and donkey watering rest stop, Mary and Joseph probably did a headcount and realized they somehow had misplaced their 12-year-old son, Jesus. So, they returned to Jerusalem, finding Jesus three days later in the Temple talking with the elders. While we don’t know what happened to Jesus as he discussed his side journey with his parents on their journey back from the annual getaway, one could reasonably surmise that both parents paid a little closer attention to Jesus’ next vacation out of town.





Family and friends wedding vacations: who brought the wine?

Everybody loves a wedding and according to the gospel of John, Jesus was no different. By all reasonable accounts there was much to be celebrated because Jewish weddings of the time lasted for days according to Bible History.

What better place to keep the festivities going and added bonus, perform his first miracle? It was at a wedding where Jesus, performed his first miracle in turning water into wine.

When his mother Mary tells Jesus that the hosts are running out of wine. He says “Woman, what has this to do with me?” Running out of wine at a wedding was not a life and death matter. Yet Jesus interceded with a miracle to protect the host from embarrassment.

Goes to show, when you go to a summer wedding, a bottle of wine is the perfect gift.

Summer beach fish fry vacations can be relaxing

With Covid-19 Pandemic fears of 2020 becoming a welcome memory, summertime vacation traveling is booming. According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) airport screeding surpassed 2 million travelers screened in one day on Friday, June 11. The first time TSA screenings were for more than two-million individuals (2,028,961)since March 2020. But back 20 plus centuries, in the very pre-pandemic world of Jesus and his disciples, summer vacation getaways were a thing also.

In fact, according to the Gospel of Matthew, there is a “narrative of Jesus’ trip to the beach.

A.D. 29 had proven to be a busy year for Jesus of Nazareth, writes Pastor Rob Gormbley, Jesus had begun his ministry in Galilee and as his ministry grew so did they adoring crowds, so by summer of that year, “It was time for a break. So, Jesus and his disciples packed up and headed east, to the district of Sidon and Tyre,” which were outside of Galilee on the coast of the Mediterranean.

There in the relaxing sun, the disciples went out to cast their nets they had a huge haul of fish. Jesus was cooking on the beach, where according to John 21:9 he toasted bread and fried fish.

Go on a ‘Me Time’ Vacation Retreat

In the end, Jesus spent time with his family, disciples, and the occasional time at his own individual getaways from work and ministry. Do not forgo summer vacations because even Jesus didn’t work every day and he even took time away for Passover, 8 days in the spring, Pentecost, in the early summer, and a long series of holidays in the fall. The first began with the New Year, continued with the Day of Atonement, and finished with the feast of Tabernacles—more than 3 weeks.

Last but not least, spend time away from everything and yes, everybody when you need a little “me time”. Some people go to mountain ranges to climb or to hike or to just sit on the beach and just chill. Jesus was no different and in fact according to the Bible he did exactly that on several occasions.

So if you should ask, what would Jesus do? He would and did take a break to reconnect with family and talk to his father. You can do the same, just like Jesus did.

