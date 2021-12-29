How to use God’s Word to make an Unbreakable Resolution For 2022

Thankfully, the end of 2021 has arrived. Families amid America’s holiday season may be attempting to marginalize Covid-19 Vax-Mandates and a myriad of national and international turmoil. Now, America can redirect its gaze forward to 2022. The new year is typically a time for making resolutions. When hope springs eternal.

Resolutions are often annual attempts to lose weight, get fit, stop smoking, save more money, or become a better parent or spouse.

With most resolutions made and broken in 30 to 60 days, consider making a resolution that cannot break?

What about making an unbreakable resolution for 2022?

What would it look like, and how would you manage it? Consider lifting resolutions for 2022 to a firm, unbreakable level that God and Jesus Christ can guarantee is unbreakable. Yes, it can be done. Here’s how.





2 Timothy 1:7 “For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control.”

The 2022 Resolution Guidance Your Family Needs

Each morning God gives us the gift of a new beginning. So it stands to reason that God is the author of New Year’s beginnings as well. Imagine the tremendous joy that you and your family experience as you collectively ring in the New Year? A joy of optimism, hope, and the love you share.

Now imagine the joy God and his son Jesus Christ rejoice in as you tackle your renewed clean 2022 slate!

Before you start pouring through your old lists of resolutions to come up with an answer to the question, pause for a moment and honestly think about this: What type of resolution is unbreakable?

It is not a trick question, nor is it impossible to achieve.

Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”

First consider what a resolution is and start examining what the Word means to you.

It is more than a hopeful desire. It is an intentional, personal pledge to engage in an action that will define you and your commitment for the following calendar year. The next part of the resolution equation is respect.

Do you respect yourself enough to make a contract with yourself?

Think about it. Everyone makes regular contracts with people all of the time.

You may do it verbally or in writing when you agree to call someone, take someone out to lunch, deliver a package, or host a holiday dinner with your family.

You make the offer, and the other party accepts.

The contract or resolution is made. Now think about a contract with God and Jesus Christ on your behalf.

Proverbs 16:9: “The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps.”

So, how does an unbreakable contract or resolution look? It would most certainly be one you would want to celebrate at the end of 2022.

First, it has to have some degree of value to you. Otherwise, you would brush it off in the first 30 days without even a second thought.

Second, it has to mean something personally to you so that you are motivated to achieve it and follow through on the resolution.

Sometimes that can mean as long as you can remember it. Is this not true of most resolutions?

Third, the resolution should be as meaningful in June and July as when you made it several months earlier in December of the previous year.

So, ask yourself what it could be. What are you asking of yourself?

Think about it for a moment. The Bible considers a resolution as a directive of God. In 2 Thessalonians 1:11, the Bible says,

“To this end, we always pray for you, that our God may make you worthy of his calling and may fulfill every resolve for good and every work of faith by his power.”

Why God is Your Starting Point

God is the starting point for the unbreakable resolution. You are not perfect, therefore do not pursue a resolution with the inner feeling that you must adhere to it perfectly – because when you forget, you will count it as a failure and give up on the attempt completely.

God has already acknowledged that failure and still loves you.

2 Corinthians 5:21 “For our sake he made him to be sin who knew no sin, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.”

Instead, focus on doing your best at the moment that is given to you. By loving the gift that God has given you – you have the chance to grow in God’s extraordinary grace. Then, even when you fail in your previous goals, resolutions, or personal contracts – you can go back to your resolution even when you backslide.

You are forgiven by a loving God when your strength to endure lessens. Cassandra Martin, author of the “Jesus Resolution” writes:

“God wants to transform you to look like Jesus. He wants to form you into a mirror image of Christ. He wants others to look at your life and see His Son. He wants your words to be an echo of His voice. He wants the way you move, work, serve, love, and play to resonate with the person of Jesus.”

God’s love is a guiding principle found in Luke 10:27:

“And he answered, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind, and your neighbor as yourself.”

Resolve to Renew your Effort Each Day

Consider each moment you draw breath in the New Year as a gift to do something that shows love and evidences God’s love for you.

By resolving to make your best effort, even if you feel you are not meeting your goals for that day, week, or month, you keep your resolution because it is your attempt that matters to God.

St. Josemaria Escriva, a modern-day saint, wrote on the continual effort Christians must make to sanctify their daily lives. The key is in the beginning anew every day. St. Josemaria Escriva repeatedly emphasized that the “[s]piritual life is — and I repeat this again and again, on purpose — a constant beginning and beginning again.”

Each day and year is born anew in God’s grace and by his Word.

Your effort to begin and begin each day again is the key to keeping your resolution. God does not expect perfection but rather your continued effort to align your will with His through a godly resolution to improve day by day.

In this way, your resolution by God’s grace remains intact.

Isaiah 43:18 “Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past.

In the end, your unbreakable resolution for the New Year is to let God know that you love him, and you will try each day to resolve to do something which is a gift to God’s love for you no matter how big or how small. Your resolution cannot be broken because it is not measured in failed attempts but is one continuous, daily commitment to a loving God.

Go into the New Year with these thoughts in your heart as you make your resolution.

Psalm 139:23-24 “Search me, O God, and know my heart! Try me and know my thoughts! And see if there be any grievous way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting!”

Enjoy your successful New Year Resolutions and go into 2022 with God.

About the authors:

Kevin Fobbs began writing professionally in 1975. He has been published in the “New York Times” and has written for the “Detroit News,” “Michigan Chronicle,” “GOPUSA,” “Soul Source,” and “Writers Digest” magazines. In addition to the Ann Arbor and Cleveland “Examiner,” “Free Patriot,” “Conservatives4 Palin,” and “Positively Republican.” The former daily host of The Kevin Fobbs Show on conservative News Talk WDTK – 1400 AM in Detroit is also a published author. In addition, his Christian children’s book, “Is There a Lion in My Kitchen,” hit bookstores in 2014.

California PolitiChick Susan Swift Arnall is a lawyer, wife, and conservative mother of seven children. Since her impassioned call into Rush Limbaugh’s radio program in 2009, Susan has given political commentary on radio and blogs and was invited in 2010 by Andrew Breitbart to write for his young website Big Journalism. She has written over 60 published articles for Breitbart.