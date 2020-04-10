Good Friday through Easter Sunday, Christians need to return to Church

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2020 — Let a New York Jew in Los Angeles celebrating Passover be the first to deliver a Good Friday message, to all Christians who cling to their bibles and guns: Thank you, and God bless you always. Also, if your pastor, minister or priest says the church is open, Go!

Be smart, and follow guidelines. Yes, the number of people must be limited, or the space increased. Services can be held outside where social distancing and fresh air can keep us safe. If you cannot go outside for service, open the windows wide and let the spring air, even if chilly, inside.

For those with health issues – from age, very young or old, to diabetes to those recovering from other illnesses, churches should live-stream their services. It is not hard. A teenager in the front pew can do that over Facebook live.

If people can fill a supermarket, or walk through the local park, while managing social distancing, they can certainly do so in a church.





The day feeding our souls becomes less important than feeding our bodies, civilization is done. Jews in Los Angeles have been denied the right to attend synagogue because they were all closed. If your church is open, show up.