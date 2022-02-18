Finland’s Interior Minister Päivi Räsänen on trial for tweeting Bible verse

The Word of God is on trial in Finland. Not Iran. Finland. Member of Parliament, Päivi Räsänen is on trial for tweeting Bible verses. According to the BBC If Rasanen is found guilty at her inquisition heresy trial, she will be fined and imprisoned for 2 years.

Is the quiet expression of freedom, hate speech?

Just ask Canadian Freedom Convoy truckers who are battling Prime Minister Trudeau if freedom to speak is hate speech. If a Bible-quoting grandmother in parliament can be criminally targeted for innocent utterances, how safe are you?

“I will defend my right to confess my faith, so that no one else would be deprived of their right to freedom of religion and speech.The more Christians keep silent on controversial themes, the narrower the space for freedom of speech gets.” Päivi Räsänen https://t.co/ikdKBWV5di

The Word of God is on trial

Every cry out for freedom since the beginning of Christianity has a birth story. When Christian freedom is being crippled by self-anointed dictatorial despots, the spirit of God calls on those who answer the clarion call. Päivi Räsänen’s call to Christian defense of God’s word, began in 2019 when she called out Lutheran Church leaders for going against the call of the Word of God.

Finland has a population of about 5.5m people. An estimated 4 million of them are members of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland, reports the BBC.

Why would the Finnish government fear her tweets and verbal pronouncements of the Christian faith?

The 62-year-old Räsänen was not only Finland’s interior minister from 2011-2015, but also the chairwoman of the Christian Democrats party from 2004 to 2015. According to Catholic News Agency when she questioned her church’s sponsorship of an LGBT pride event in 2019, she had Biblical questions.

On June 17, 2019, she asked in a Twitter post how the sponsorship was compatible with the Bible, linking to a photograph of a biblical passage, Romans 1:24-27, on Instagram.

She also posted the text and image on Facebook.”

God’s Word is still being canceled in classrooms, put on social media trial by an incalculable number of so-called anti-Christian and Christian apologists.

So, when a devote leader of the Christian faith, does not hide from her conviction or take cover in the comfort of denial she is put on trial.

Päivi Räsänen simply wanted an answer from her church leaders about their denial of the word of God and Jesus Christ. In 2020, she explained to the journal First Things.

“The purpose [of] my tweet was in no way to insult sexual minorities. My criticism was aimed at the leadership of the church.”

Is the Bible Hate Speech?

Is it a crime to have the courage to stand up for the Gospel of Jesus Christ? According to the Finnish Prosecutor General, the Word of God is hate speech. When a question of faith becomes a crime, then Christianity can, again, be nailed to the cross and crucified.

Remember the soaring words of Rev. Martin Luther King, when he spoke his faith, fueled by the Word of God in August 1963? He questions justice and emphasizes Biblical truth in his “I Have a Dream” speech.”

Rev. King also spoke Biblical truth to power when he spoke about the sin of remaining silent, He emphasized,

“There comes a time when silence is betrayal. Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter. In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends…For evil to succeed, all it needs is for good men to do nothing.”

The NAACP2021: No More Canceled People supports Räsänen’s Biblical call to action. To not remain silent and have her faith canceled. Only those who are Biblically challenged hollowed-out shells, do not understand her true compulsion by the Holy Spirit to speak God’s word. It is a Biblical commandment to not remain silent.

Päivi Räsänen could therefore not remain silent and deny the Word of God and of Jesus Christ. The Word of God is undeniably bound to her spiritual DNA. She sought an answer to God’s word of certainty.

Matthew 10:33 “But whoever denies Me before men, I will also deny him before My Father in heaven.”

Are Bible Verses Protected Speech in Finland?

The BBC, reports that the prosecutors say that

“Ms. Räsänen’s statements violate the equality and dignity of homosexuals, and therefore go beyond the limits of freedom of speech and religion.”

Her defense team says it absolutely does not. Lutheran bishop, Juhana Pohjola, is also facing charges for publishing one of Ms. Räsänen’s articles.

Their protected speech defense, according to Catholic News Agency, is based in part on the 1976 Handyside v United Kingdom case decided by the European Court of Human Rights.

The decision emphasized that freedom of expression extended to ideas that “offend, shock or disturb the state or any sector of the population.” Räsänen’s defense team stress that “a guilty verdict would damage free speech in Finland and argued that the court was an inappropriate venue for a theological debate on the question “what is sin?”

Five U.S. Senators condemn the Bible Verse prosecution as tantamount to a secular blasphemy law trial



According to ADF International, a faith-based legal advocacy organization that protects fundamental freedoms and promotes the inherent dignity of all people, reported that Florida Senator Marco Rubio penned a recent letter of support for Päivi Räsänen and Bishop Juhana Pohjola. Four other US Senators have signed. They labeled the Finnish action as an “alarming” prosecution.

The letter reads in part,

“We are greatly concerned that the use of Finnish hate speech law is tantamount to secular blasphemy law. It could open the door for the prosecution of other devout Christians, Muslims, Jews, and adherents of other faiths for publicly stating their religious beliefs that may conflict with secular trends. We believe that, regardless of whether Finnish prosecutors agree with the religious beliefs that MP Räsänen and Bishop Pohjola have expressed, all people have a fundamental right to the freedoms of religion and speech, which should be upheld without fear of government interference,” (ADF International.)

Standing up For the Bible is not an option but a Christian Obligation

The NAACP2021 strongly encourages all Christians to support Dr. Päivi Räsänen and Bishop Juhana Pohjola.

Such a time as this, when a grandmother, who is a doctor, public servant, and devoted Christian in both word and deed asks a question of faith and it is a crime. Not only is freedom of speech criminal but the trial has a chilling impact on every future generation’s voice as well.

Paul Coleman is Executive Director of ADF International, stressed,

“Freedom of speech is one of the cornerstones of democracy. The Finnish Prosecutor General’s decision to bring these charges against Dr. Räsänen creates a culture of fear and censorship. If committed civil servants like Päivi Räsänen are criminally charged for voicing their deeply held beliefs, it creates a chilling effect for everyone’s right to speak freely.”

James 4:17 “If whoever knows the right thing to do and fails to do it, for him it is a sin,”

Be faithful and speak. Silence is Betrayal.

